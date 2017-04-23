Sailability Scotland SCIO Traveller Series at Loch Inch Watersports Centre

by Dorothy Bennett today at 11:14 am

Our first event of the Scottish Travellers' Series was held at and part sponsored by Loch Inch Watersports Centre on the 22nd and 23rd April 2017. The first race was a large triangle which was testing in shifting cool winds.

The mountains had a light dusting of snow but not enough to satisfy the skiers as it had been the worst season due to lack of snow for many years. In spite of this we all enjoyed the beautiful scenery.

The first race of 4 laps was taken by Craig Moffat although Anne Richie had given him a run for his money. We came off the water for lunch and after lunch we had 2 races back to back each won again by Craig.

Day 2 saw a shift in wind direction and this time all marks were to starboard instead of port The wind was brisker on the Sunday and the gusts had a northerly chill. Notwithstanding we had some exiting racing.

Overall Results:

1st Craig Moffet

2nd Alex Hodge

3rd Ann Richie

Thanks were given to all who assisted in and out of the water and to Loch Inch Watersports Centre for all their assistance in the event.

Sailability Scotland SCIO organise racing for disabled people throughout Scotland. If you would like more information about this, visit www.sailabilityscotland.org.uk