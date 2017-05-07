P&B Northamptonshire Youth Series Round 1 at Cransley Sailing Club
by Nigel Austin today at 6:56 am
7 May 2017
25 young sailors took part in the first round of the inaugural P&B Northamptonshire Youth Series at Cransley Sailing Club.
The day comprises of three 45 minute training sessions, lunch and then three 40 minute races. It is aimed as those starting racing - encouragement and top tips are essential. One of the sessions featured the use of bone induction headsets, as being used by Ben Ainslie's America's Cup team.
The vast majority of those who used them seemed to love the new technology and the instructor and safety crew were able to provide calm and focused instructions to helms and crews – which were acted upon immediately. We believe Cransley are the first club to be using these headsets and we are quietly confident we will inspire all ages and abilities to learn quicker and thus retain enthusiasm for the sport. Another great feature of the headsets is those wearing them can't answer back!
Three protest free races, sailed in a great spirit, resulted in winners from 2 different clubs in the fast (Charlie Sleet, Laser Radial - Cransley), slow (Susie Symes, Optimist - Banbury) and Topper (Daniel O'Toole – Banbury). Well done to all though – particularly loved the 11 Topper rafts we seemed to get at every mark!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Class
|Sail No
|Helm (& Crew)
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|Topper Fleet
|1st
|
|22879
|Daniel O'Toole
|Banbury Sailing Club
|‑2
|1
|1.5
|2.5
|2nd
|
|45653
|Abigail Larr
|Northampton Sailing Club
|1
|‑2
|1.5
|2.5
|3rd
|
|34665
|Emily Britton
|Cransley Sailing Club
|3
|‑6
|3
|6
|4th
|
|41619
|Charlie Guyett
|Cransley Sailing Club
|4
|‑8
|4
|8
|5th
|
|45991
|Keiran Bray
|Banbury Sailing Club
|‑9
|3
|6
|9
|6th
|
|31767
|Toby Atherton
|Banbury Sailing Club
|6
|4
|‑8
|10
|7th
|
|27394
|Sam Byrd
|Northampton Sailing Club
|5
|‑7
|5
|10
|8th
|
|34132
|Imogen Day
|Hollowell Sailing Club
|7
|5
|‑9
|12
|9th
|
|8285
|Declan Bell
|Cransley Sailing Club
|8
|‑9
|7
|15
|Fast Fleet
|1st
|Laser Radial
|159230
|Charlie Sleet
|Cransley Sailing Club
|‑2
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|Laser
|132217
|Abi Hadden
|Cransley Sailing Club
|‑4
|3
|2
|5
|3rd
|Laser 4.7
|206715
|Jack Graham‑Troll
|Banbury Sailing Club
|3
|2
|‑4
|5
|4th
|Pico
|2
|Charlie Smith
|Northampton Sailing Club
|1
|‑5
|5
|6
|5th
|RS Feva
|3588
|Jacob Owen & George Christison
|Northampton Sailing Club
|‑5
|4
|3
|7
|Slow Fleet
|1st
|Optimist
|5047
|Susie Syme
|Banbury Sailing Club
|1
|‑2
|1
|2
|2nd
|Optimist
|4983
|Aimee Bray
|Banbury Sailing Club
|‑2
|1
|2
|3
|3rd
|Optimist
|5534
|Felicity Syme
|Banbury Sailing Club
|3
|‑4
|3
|6
|4th
|Tera Sport
|3262
|Imogen Wade
|Northampton Sailing Club
|4
|3
|‑5
|7
|5th
|Topper 4.2
|42970
|William Grantham
|Cransley Sailing Club
|5
|‑7
|4
|9
|6th
|Tera Sport
|2986
|Harriet Wade
|Northampton Sailing Club
|(DNF)
|6
|6
|12
|7th
|Tera Sport
|2934
|Adam Larr
|Northampton Sailing Club
|(DNF)
|5
|DNS
|13
