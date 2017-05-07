P&B Northamptonshire Youth Series Round 1 at Cransley Sailing Club

by Nigel Austin today at 6:56 am

25 young sailors took part in the first round of the inaugural P&B Northamptonshire Youth Series at Cransley Sailing Club.

The day comprises of three 45 minute training sessions, lunch and then three 40 minute races. It is aimed as those starting racing - encouragement and top tips are essential. One of the sessions featured the use of bone induction headsets, as being used by Ben Ainslie's America's Cup team.

The vast majority of those who used them seemed to love the new technology and the instructor and safety crew were able to provide calm and focused instructions to helms and crews – which were acted upon immediately. We believe Cransley are the first club to be using these headsets and we are quietly confident we will inspire all ages and abilities to learn quicker and thus retain enthusiasm for the sport. Another great feature of the headsets is those wearing them can't answer back!

Three protest free races, sailed in a great spirit, resulted in winners from 2 different clubs in the fast (Charlie Sleet, Laser Radial - Cransley), slow (Susie Symes, Optimist - Banbury) and Topper (Daniel O'Toole – Banbury). Well done to all though – particularly loved the 11 Topper rafts we seemed to get at every mark!

Overall Results:

Pos Class Sail No Helm (& Crew) Club R1 R2 R3 Pts Topper Fleet 1st 22879 Daniel O'Toole Banbury Sailing Club ‑2 1 1.5 2.5 2nd 45653 Abigail Larr Northampton Sailing Club 1 ‑2 1.5 2.5 3rd 34665 Emily Britton Cransley Sailing Club 3 ‑6 3 6 4th 41619 Charlie Guyett Cransley Sailing Club 4 ‑8 4 8 5th 45991 Keiran Bray Banbury Sailing Club ‑9 3 6 9 6th 31767 Toby Atherton Banbury Sailing Club 6 4 ‑8 10 7th 27394 Sam Byrd Northampton Sailing Club 5 ‑7 5 10 8th 34132 Imogen Day Hollowell Sailing Club 7 5 ‑9 12 9th 8285 Declan Bell Cransley Sailing Club 8 ‑9 7 15 Fast Fleet 1st Laser Radial 159230 Charlie Sleet Cransley Sailing Club ‑2 1 1 2 2nd Laser 132217 Abi Hadden Cransley Sailing Club ‑4 3 2 5 3rd Laser 4.7 206715 Jack Graham‑Troll Banbury Sailing Club 3 2 ‑4 5 4th Pico 2 Charlie Smith Northampton Sailing Club 1 ‑5 5 6 5th RS Feva 3588 Jacob Owen & George Christison Northampton Sailing Club ‑5 4 3 7 Slow Fleet 1st Optimist 5047 Susie Syme Banbury Sailing Club 1 ‑2 1 2 2nd Optimist 4983 Aimee Bray Banbury Sailing Club ‑2 1 2 3 3rd Optimist 5534 Felicity Syme Banbury Sailing Club 3 ‑4 3 6 4th Tera Sport 3262 Imogen Wade Northampton Sailing Club 4 3 ‑5 7 5th Topper 4.2 42970 William Grantham Cransley Sailing Club 5 ‑7 4 9 6th Tera Sport 2986 Harriet Wade Northampton Sailing Club (DNF) 6 6 12 7th Tera Sport 2934 Adam Larr Northampton Sailing Club (DNF) 5 DNS 13