Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Seldén BBB20 TRIPLE /BECKET, CAM BLOCK
Seldén BBB20 TRIPLE /BECKET, CAM BLOCK
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

P&B Northamptonshire Youth Series Round 1 at Cransley Sailing Club

by Nigel Austin today at 6:56 am 7 May 2017

25 young sailors took part in the first round of the inaugural P&B Northamptonshire Youth Series at Cransley Sailing Club.

The day comprises of three 45 minute training sessions, lunch and then three 40 minute races. It is aimed as those starting racing - encouragement and top tips are essential. One of the sessions featured the use of bone induction headsets, as being used by Ben Ainslie's America's Cup team.

The vast majority of those who used them seemed to love the new technology and the instructor and safety crew were able to provide calm and focused instructions to helms and crews – which were acted upon immediately. We believe Cransley are the first club to be using these headsets and we are quietly confident we will inspire all ages and abilities to learn quicker and thus retain enthusiasm for the sport. Another great feature of the headsets is those wearing them can't answer back!

Three protest free races, sailed in a great spirit, resulted in winners from 2 different clubs in the fast (Charlie Sleet, Laser Radial - Cransley), slow (Susie Symes, Optimist - Banbury) and Topper (Daniel O'Toole – Banbury). Well done to all though – particularly loved the 11 Topper rafts we seemed to get at every mark!

Overall Results:

PosClassSail NoHelm (& Crew)ClubR1R2R3Pts
Topper Fleet
1st 22879Daniel O'TooleBanbury Sailing Club‑211.52.5
2nd 45653Abigail LarrNorthampton Sailing Club1‑21.52.5
3rd 34665Emily BrittonCransley Sailing Club3‑636
4th 41619Charlie GuyettCransley Sailing Club4‑848
5th 45991Keiran BrayBanbury Sailing Club‑9369
6th 31767Toby AthertonBanbury Sailing Club64‑810
7th 27394Sam ByrdNorthampton Sailing Club5‑7510
8th 34132Imogen DayHollowell Sailing Club75‑912
9th 8285Declan BellCransley Sailing Club8‑9715
Fast Fleet
1stLaser Radial159230Charlie SleetCransley Sailing Club‑2112
2ndLaser132217Abi HaddenCransley Sailing Club‑4325
3rdLaser 4.7206715Jack Graham‑TrollBanbury Sailing Club32‑45
4thPico2Charlie SmithNorthampton Sailing Club1‑556
5thRS Feva3588Jacob Owen & George ChristisonNorthampton Sailing Club‑5437
Slow Fleet
1stOptimist5047Susie SymeBanbury Sailing Club1‑212
2ndOptimist4983Aimee BrayBanbury Sailing Club‑2123
3rdOptimist5534Felicity SymeBanbury Sailing Club3‑436
4thTera Sport3262Imogen WadeNorthampton Sailing Club43‑57
5thTopper 4.242970William GranthamCransley Sailing Club5‑749
6thTera Sport2986Harriet WadeNorthampton Sailing Club(DNF)6612
7thTera Sport2934Adam LarrNorthampton Sailing Club(DNF)5DNS13
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Comet Duo World Championships at Cransley
Inaugural event welcomes two visitors The inaugural World Championships were held at Cransley Sailing Club on Saturday 9th July for the Comet Duo. Posted on 12 Jul 2016 Cransley Tiller and Spar Event 2014
Two out of three for Hollowell SC Sailors from Hollowell Sailing Club were away this weekend at Cransley Sailing Club. They were there to compete in the annual Tiller and Spar Event. Up for grabs were three coveted prizes – Fast Fleet, Slow Fleet and Youth Fleet. Posted on 11 Jun 2014 Hollowell's Youth Squad finish top
In the Anglian Water Series Sunday saw Cransley Sailing Club host the final event in this year's Anglian Water Series. Over 80 young sailors have participated so far in this Series, which sees youngsters from across the region compete in a variety of classes. Posted on 26 Sep 2013 Comet Duo Nationals at Cransley
The best attended for many years The Comet Duo nationals on 10th August were the best attended for many years with 9 boats participating at Cransley Sailing Club. Posted on 15 Aug 2013 Interclub event between Hollowell and Cransley
For Tiller, Broken Spar and Broken Daggerboard prizes This weekend Hollowell Sailing Club hosted the annual interclub open team event between the Club and nearby Cransley Sailing Club. The event which saw the two clubs battle for the prestigious Tiller, Broken Spar and Broken Daggerboard prizes. Posted on 12 Jun 2013 Mayor opens new Cransley SC facilities
Community sailing boost The Worshipful Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Jim Hakewill, enjoyed a taste of the great outdoors as he officially opened new £56,500 clubhouse and training facilities at Cransley Sailing Club. Posted on 23 Apr 2013 Comets at Cransley
Together with the Herons Sunny but gusty conditions greeted 12 Comets to Cransley. This was a joint event with the Comet Duo and also the Heron Classes. Posted on 17 Aug 2007 Comets at Cransley
12 entries for the day There were twelve entries for the day with 5 boats from Cransley. The wind was alternating between a Northerly and North Westerly blowing between Force 1 to 4, gusting heavily at times which made for some very interesting sailing Posted on 16 Aug 2005

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy