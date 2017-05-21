Please select your home edition
Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club Spring Regatta - Preview

by Bill Harris today at 1:40 pm 20-21 May 2017

The Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Spring Regatta, sponsored for the second year running by the Salty Dog Bar & Bistro, one of the Island's most popular restaurants and a close neighbour of the Club at St Aubin's Harbour, is scheduled for the weekend of 20th and 21st May.

Taking place in the beautiful arena of St Aubin's Bay and off the south coast of Jersey, the Regatta promises a weekend of fun and competitive racing for sportsboat, cruiser/racer, dayboat, dinghy and sport catamaran classes.

Ashore, competitors are sure of a very warm welcome in the Clubhouse where the Regatta party takes place on the Saturday evening and a reception and prizegiving to close the event on Sunday.

The Spring Regatta forms a major part of the Club's 2017 Inshore Championship for the sportsboat and cruiser/racer classes who will be dual scored under the Spinlock IRC Rating and the RYA National Handicap for Cruisers systems. Two back-to-back races, each day, are scheduled for these and the dayboat classes whilst the dinghy and sport catamaran classes have three. Whilst there is no doubt that competition will be stiff across the board a 'white sail' class is expected to attract those sailing short-handed or new to racing.

The Regatta is open to all eligible boats, providing a great opportunity for visiting boats to join in this major highlight in the Island's sailing calendar. Club Commodore James Wilding said that the RCIYC was looking forward to hosting this exciting event and delighted that the Salty Dog Bar & Bistro was once again in the sponsor's seat.

The Notice of Race, including the entry form, is available from the Club and on www.rciycjersey.com. The closing date for entries is Tuesday 16th May.

Further information is available from the RCIYC, tel. 00 44 (0) 1534 745783 or e-mail .

