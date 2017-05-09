Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 4

by Richard Palmer, Principal Race Officer today at 6:51 pm

Competitors faced a tricky SE wind at 8 to 10 knots with a very strong east going tide.

For race four of the Evening Race Series, Race Officer Richard Palmer set courses to the east with the tide which caught out some starters who were carried over the line and had to return to start properly. Short courses with 2 rounds were the order of the day. A wind shadow from Old Castle Point in East Cowes gave the sailors the option of keeping out in the wind but suffering tide or vice versa.

Significant gains were made by keeping close to the new breakwater where a favourable tidal eddy was to be found!

Very close finishing kept the whole race team on their toes who did an excellent job with the results.

Race 4 Results: (top three)

Pos Boat Name Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap 1st Whooper 2nd Jet 3rd Akarana 3 Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st Ziggy 2nd Mandarin 3rd Hubble Bubble Class 3 – Sonars 1st Barry Byham 2nd Ed Suckling 3rd Trish Rooke Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap 1st Kallista 2nd Xantz 3rd Gwen Glas Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Fflashback 2nd Fifty Fifty 3rd Ffuraha Class 6 – X One Design 1st Gleam 2nd Gin 3rd Tonic