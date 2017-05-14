Kinsale Yacht Club to host the Munster Optimist Championships
by Michele Kennelly today at 11:22 am
13-14 May 2017
Optimists at Kinsale © John Stallard
The Davy Munster Optimist Championships are being hosted by Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend, 13/14 May. With a confirmed entry of 142 boats across the 3 fleets it is looking like a busy weekend both on and off the water.
6 races are scheduled over the two days. The Senior and Junior fleets will race outside the harbour, weather permitting, with Principal Race Officer John Stallard at the helm while the Regatta Fleet will race in the outer harbour with Race Officer Siobhan Keane Hopcraft in charge of them.
As with all junior sailing events an enormous amount of support is required both on and off the water. A flotilla of Committee Boats, Mother Ships and support RIB's plus the Dinghy Park will be manned by the many volunteers who are helping to make the event happen.
Kinsale Yacht Club has a very strong and active Optimist Class. The ever popular Christmas Regatta in December attracted an entry of 35 boats from a wide variety of clubs.
