Trident-UK 2012 May
Knot Know-How by Steve Judkins & Tim Davison
Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 sets sail on 2,400 mile voyage

by Natasha Elliott today at 6:02 am 20 May 2017
Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 voyage yacht, Moonspray © Tom Roberts

Today marks the start of an ambitious, national relay involving 100 young people in recovery from cancer from all over the UK. The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 will set off from the national charity's northern base in Largs, Scotland this afternoon at 1400.

Taking in 2,400 miles of the British Isles coastline between now and September this year, the crew will stop in over 60 towns and ports where people are encouraged to get involved with activities on shore, welcome the crew in and visit Moonspray, the 44ft yacht which will be home to the young people throughout the summer.

The voyage will be a celebration of recovery, achievement and potential as it brings together the past, present and future young people and volunteers the Trust work with. As part of this, the crew will be engaging with local hospitals with the aim of establishing a positive outlook for the futures of young people still undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Trust's founding patron and internationally renowned yachtswomen, Dame Ellen MacArthur, will be at the start today with many of the local community, friends, family, partners and supporters of the Trust, who will be joining in with the celebrations. Dame Ellen said, "The Trust aims to rebuild confidence through positive shared experiences so having everyone come down to wave the first crew off today and for others to welcome them into the various towns around the country, will be a huge part of this experience."

Moonspray alongside in her berth in Largs Yacht Haven - photo © Tom Roberts
Established 14 years ago, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust now works with every principle treatment centre and a growing number of designated units across the UK, taking young people aged between eight and 24 on sailing trips to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment and re-engage with education, employment and society.

Recovering from the long-term impact of serious illness extend far beyond the physical. Research shows that 90% of young people in recovery from cancer feel isolated having often spent long periods of time in hospital. This is where the Trust can help through providing a safe and secure environment for young people to have new experiences and meet other young people who may well have had similar experiences.

Hannah Spencer, full time Round Britain 2017 Mate, was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia at the age of just 15, missing out on four years of her life. She explained, "Before my treatment I was a happy young girl who loved climbing trees, riding bikes and going for walks. During treatment, I became introverted and reclusive, not able to talk to people and afraid to come out of my bubble I'd grown so used to. I owe so much to the Trust for helping me become the person I am today through the support they have shown me over so many years. I'm about to sail around Britain and in the process, help so many other young people in the same way the Trust has helped me – it's amazing!"

Hannah Spencer, Mate for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 voyage yacht, Moonspray - photo © Tom Roberts
Trust CEO, Frank Fletcher explained the importance of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 project in helping more young people in the future, "For every young person the Trust currently supports, there are nine we cannot, yet. This can only be changed with a shift in awareness, both within hospitals and medical support networks, and a step change in public profile. Round Britain 2017 will be a key catalyst for this change and we hope everyone will get involved and share our story."

Setting off this afternoon, the first leg of Round Britain 2017 will see the crew of eight, six of whom have received treatment for cancer, leave Largs and sail up the Firth of Clyde into Glasgow. You can follow the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 and share the inspiring stories of the young people involved by visiting www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org/round-britain-2017.

