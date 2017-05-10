Henri Lloyd's Glove Collection 2017

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 1:37 pm

Glove design is a very specialist area and Henri Lloyd has developed their 2017 range focusing on ergonomics and the use of specialist fabric technology to deliver exceptional durability, performance, grip and dexterity.

The Henri Lloyd Pro-Grip Glove, available in both long and short fingered, is constructed from tough yet flexible fabrics and components including Kevlar® thread, the superior grip is provided via MAXGRIP technology which is a sticky synthetic rubber, delivering higher levels of grip and articulation whilst also offering protection against rope burn, an additional benefit is that the MAXGRIP is resistant to water absorption.

Kevlar® thread is used throughout for maximum strength and durability, the gloves also feature a neoprene wrist band, combined with a double touch and close strap. The back of the gloves are constructed from a nylon stretch mesh which offers maximum flexibility and fast drying properties. Development within our 2017 glove collection has resulted in new design features including an articulated wrist design for better watch visibility and pull tabs on the short fingered versions for ease of removal.

Also new for 2017, is the Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Glove; available in both long and short fingered versions.

The Deck Grip Glove provides excellent protection and durability with increased articulation via the use of flexible fabrics and components. Quick drying Amara® synthetic leather is used to provide extra reinforcement and protection at the palm and fingers, as with our new glove design for 2017, the Deck Grip glove benefits from the double touch and close wrist strap, articulated wrist design and pull tabs.

For colder conditions, Henri Lloyd has developed the Henri Lloyd Neoprene Winter Glove. The combination of the thermal and water resistant properties of Neoprene with the added benefit of the MAXGRIP technology on the palms and fingers makes them the ideal choice for winter sailing. The gloves also feature a double cuff system for integration into a waterproof top or wetsuit.

About Henri Lloyd

Henri Lloyd is a world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and is also a premium lifestyle brand.

Recognised for their award winning pioneering designs, forward thinking intelligent innovations and for using the latest in technical fabrics, Henri Lloyd understand the needs of their global audience and our marine range reflects this.

Henri Lloyd were chosen by British America’s Cup Challenger; Land Rover BAR to be their Official Technical Clothing Supplier and Merchandise Partner for the 35th America’s Cup, the partnership has already pushed the boundaries of sailing apparel design and engineering, which in turn will benefit future Henri Lloyd ranges.

Founded in 1963, Henri Lloyd’s strong international presence sees the brand represented in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

www.henrilloyd.com