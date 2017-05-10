Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Octane Top
Octane Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Gladiator is Ready!

by 52 Super Series today at 11:55 am 10 May 2017
The TP52 Gladiator is repaired after being t-boned © Persico Marine

After being damaged on the first day of the 52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup, whilst competing in only her second race in the colours of British businessman Tony Langley – thumped in a spectacular t-bone collision – Gladiator has won a race against time, and today arrived fully repaired in Scarlino, Italy.

The crash and subsequent damage went viral, seen all around the world by hundreds of thousands of viewers. But today the immaculate, shiny, black-hulled grand prix racer is all set to be ready to challenge for the Rolex TP52 World Championship, which starts on the beautiful waters of Tuscany, Italy on Monday.

TP52 Racing - Sled Crashes into Gladiator

Video Credit: Ben Durham

Posted by 52 Super Series on Tuesday, 7 March 2017

When Langley's new Gladiator takes to the racing arena – ready for a few days of tuning and training in Scarlino, along with the nine other title contenders – it will mark the successful conclusion of a swift race against time. The professionals involved have pulled out all the stops, working many long hours to repair the Botín-Partners-designed TP52, which was originally launched as Interlodge in December last year.

Before the yacht left Miami, it was extensively examined, including a full NDT survey (non-destructive testing) of the hull and deck structure. The areas that needed replacing were carefully mapped out by the engineers. Thereafter Gladiator was shipped as quickly as possible to Persico, in Italy, where it arrived on 8th April. While the wounded TP52 was onboard a cargo ship for three and a half weeks, no time was lost.

Three new composite sections were manufactured slightly oversize, and were ready to replace damaged zones that were cut away the very moment that Gladiator arrived and placed on a precision engineered assembly jig.

Persico worked hand in hand with Pure Engineering in New Zealand, who acted as the structural engineers when the boat was built originally last year. Between them they assigned the main areas to make tooling for, and subsequently designed the parts. The common goal was to have all of the parts ready for when the yacht arrived in Persico, the first week of April. This immediately set them on course to achieve a nominal deadline some three and a half weeks later.

Mark Somerville of Persico Marine explains:

"The key to our success of delivering on time is using the Persico Marine resources from the initial planning, designing of the main part tooling, manufacturing the parts, cutting the yacht exactly to the precise size and shape to rebuilding via adding the new parts so there is no filler adding weight. Most importantly this was down to it all being designed ahead of time and having the hull assembly jig, which the yacht was positioned into on the day she arrived.

With the Gladiator team, together with the Persico Marine team working as one big group, it is the icing on the cake for all of us to be able to deliver the yacht on time for the Rolex TP52 World Championship, but actually we did achieve far more than the initial requirement. It is a fantastic achievement, which, even as industry leading professionals who are used to raising our game to respond to this kind of challenge, we all take huge personal pride in getting Gladiator out the doors and back on to the race course on time, better than ever."

A port side section, from the transom, to 3.5m forwards, and one metre in from the deck edge was designed and built, and it included a new runner winch pedestal, and a partial bulkhead section.

"It was almost painful to cut away the damaged areas and to be able to see into the boat. And there was something weird, but also reassuring about dumping the discarded pieces beside pieces of the damaged VO65 Vestas which was rebuilt here." Remarked Feargal Finlay, Gladiator's Boat Captain, "Seeing the amazing job they did with that boat, which will go and sail around the world, we knew our 'patient' was in the best hands for the amazing surgery which was done here."

Finlay adds:

"To be clear though, getting to Scarlino and the Rolex TP52 World Championship on time, is a bonus. We did set out with the primary goal of repairing Gladiator to the highest standard possible with no compromises and no pressure of a time scale or a target. The fact that we have managed to do it is a great tribute to the spirit and hard work of our Gladiator technical team, and to everyone at Persico Marine, and all the other professionals who have gone the extra mile to make sure we are here on time.

Now we pass the Gladiator onto the sailing team and leave them to do their best."

Gladiator is now expected to be one of the ten challengers contesting the Rolex TP52 World Championship, which start in Scarlino with the official practice race on Monday 16th May.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The World Sailing Show - May 2017
Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and World Cup news Over 40,000 miles, flat out, around the world, always raced, always rallied and always with the accelerator pressed firmly to the floor. The Volvo Ocean Race boats had a tough life last time around. Posted on 25 Apr The World Sailing Show - April 2017
Going overboard – Conrad Colman's shocking secret Conrad Colman's blow by blow account of his experiences in the Vendée Globe touched thousands as he recorded the highs and the lows of his trip. But what he didn't tell the world during his 110 day race was that he had come perilously close to dying. Posted on 27 Mar 52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup overall
Azzurra crowned Kings of Miami In winning the 52 SUPER SERIES second regatta of the 2017 season, the 52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup, Azzurra proved once again that a team on the bounceback from a modest preceding event is often at its most potent. Posted on 12 Mar 52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup day 4
Azzurra on the cusp of Miami Royal Cup win? Azzurra carry a ten points lead into the final day of the Miami Royal Cup and are looking to reprise their last 52 SUPER SERIES regatta title when they won the last event of 2016, the EGNOS Cascais Cup. Posted on 11 Mar 52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup day 3
Quantum Racing win but Azzurra hold firm Quantum Racing won the only raced sailed today at the 52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup, but with regatta leaders Azzurra crossing the line in second place, the team from the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda lead by 11 at the half way point of the event. Posted on 10 Mar 52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup day 2
Double top Azzurra work their Miami Magic Azzurra may have had to wait until the second day of the Miami Royal Cup to score their first race wins of 2017, but two well earned victories off Miami Beach Wednesday sees the Roemmers family team step eight points clear of Platoon at the top. Posted on 9 Mar 52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup day 1
Platoon lead after dramatic opener Just as they led after the first day of racing in Key West in January, Harm Müller-Spreer's Platoon crew top the early leaderboard at the 52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup for after a dramatic first day in brisk SE'ly winds and big, disorderly waves. Posted on 8 Mar Can Rán Do A Miami Re-Run?
52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup start today The 52 SUPER SERIES fleet shares fond memories of Miami, where the 52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup is scheduled to start on Tuesday with eleven TP52s on the entry list. Posted on 7 Mar 52 SUPER SERIES Miami Royal Cup preview
Nowhere to hide in Florida! After Key West in January, where Doug DeVos's Quantum Racing won with an immaculate final 2,1,1 flourish, the 52 SUPER SERIES moves to South Beach for next week's Miami Royal Cup. Posted on 28 Feb Quantum Key West Race Week overall
Quantum Racing named Boat of the Week By winning the final race of the highly competitive 52 Super Series and with it the class championship, Doug De Vos' (Ada, MI) Quantum Racing was awarded Boat of the Week honours at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Posted on 21 Jan

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy