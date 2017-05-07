Please select your home edition
Green Frog Genovate RS Aero Open at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club

by Ed Storey today at 12:46 pm 6-7 May 2017

On Saturday 6th Matt Thursfield kindly ran the training day and provided some great tips. After some classroom sessions and looking at some good options for boat setup a few of us took to the water. Unfortunately we didn't quite get the wind we hoped for and after some exhilarating broad reaches and some spectacular capsizes we headed ashore to the warmth. It was interesting to see Matt sail an Aero two-up after helping with a rescue, although there was some banter in the bar later about it not being sailed perfectly flat!

A nice curry, an open bar and good company rounded off the end of the first day before some hardy folk returned to their tents for the night.

Sunday dawned and a healthy turnout of 19 RS Aero sailors from across the country including travellers from Scotland and the deepest south to join 7 home boats for the Green Frog Genovate RS Aero Yorkshire Dales Open. The forecast of NE 10-14 knts promised and delivered a good day's sailing however it was not without some uncharacteristically unpredictable shifts and swings that left the fleet planing one minute and drifting the next. After some discussion the fleet all opted for the '7' rig to provide single fleet racing.

A complex course was set covering the whole lake to increase the challenge and the fleet were off on Race 1. A pleasant shifting breeze provided plenty of ups and downs with Ben Rolfe managing to stay one step ahead of the shifts to take the win followed by Matt Thursfield.

Green Frog Genovate RS Aero Yorkshire Dales Open - photo © Paul Hargreaves
Green Frog Genovate RS Aero Yorkshire Dales Open - photo © Paul Hargreaves

Race 2 saw a new leader Gareth Williams and the now familiar shuffling throughout the rest of the fleet.

A hearty YDSC lunch provided opportunity to exaggerate the shifts and skills of the sailors and for some to comment on the rather cooling water temperature before reconvening for 2 further races.

A less complex course proved to be just as challenging though this time it was local sailor Steve Stewart who mastered the wind and led to the first mark. A very close race followed with Ben claiming the win, Andrew Molneux 2nd and Steve a credible 3rd.

Green Frog Genovate RS Aero Yorkshire Dales Open - photo © Paul Hargreaves
Green Frog Genovate RS Aero Yorkshire Dales Open - photo © Paul Hargreaves

The final race saw Matt finally take the line honours after missing out in some very close racing. Ben came in 2nd which was enough to clinch the overall title.

Further down the fleet the ladies were involved in their own mini battle with YDSC local Jackie Craven coming out victorious for the ladies prize. Steve Stewart clinched first local RS Aero from Ed Storey.

A good day's racing was enjoyed by all, there were smiles, tears (mine), planing, drifting, close racing and good camaraderie across the fleet. Thanks to Green Frog Genovate for their support, YDSC and Mike Saul for their help running this event. Thanks to Paul Hargreaves for his fantastic photos. His full album can be found here.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st2152Ben RolfeBurghfield1‑8124
2nd1744Matt ThursfieldChelmarsh22‑515
3rd1118Gareth WilliamsLeigh and Lowton314‑88
4th2298Andrew MolyneuxHuddersfield‑94239
5th1428Peter TownendChelmarsh45‑9413
6th2155Iain McGonigalEast Lothian73‑10515
7th1581Steve StewartYorkshire Dales‑873717
8th1305Ed StoreyYorkshire Dales568(RET)19
9th1653Richard ButlerCovenham6‑147619
10th1258Nick CravenYorkshire Dales11116‑1228
11th1509Peter CraggsYorkshireDales/Ripon‑1210111031
12th2297Allan BrooksHuddersfield10916(DNC)35
13th1370Mike SaquiCarsington‑1312121135
14th1846Steve FraserEast Lothian‑151314936
15th1264Jackie CravenYorkshire Dales17‑18131343
16th1594Julie ArcherUllswater‑1815151444
17th2055Chris WoolleyCombs1616‑171547
18th1216Matt ButlerYorkshire Dales1417(DNC)DNC51
19th1088Vanessa JamesYorkshire Dales19(DNC)181653

Next up for the UK Northern Circuit is East Lothian Regatta 3-4th June north of the border at North Berwick. Always a fun event with fantastic sea sailing, majestic scenery and the chance to practice your Scottish!

Events across the UK can be found on the UK RS Aero events calendar.

