Registrations for Yacht Racing Forum 2017 officially open

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 12:08 pm 27-28 November 2017
Tthe Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will be held on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark © Yacht Racing Forum

The leading annual conference for the business of yacht racing will take place on November 27 - 28. It will be co-hosted by Aarhus Events, Sport Event Denmark, Visit Aarhus and Sailing Aarhus.

Members of the yacht racing community from all over the world are invited to save the date and register for the Yacht Racing Forum 2017, to be held on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark. Co-hosted by Aarhus Events, Sport Event Denmark, Visit Aarhus and Sailing Aarhus, the Forum will provide a unique opportunity to network, debate the future of the sport and make business.

A perfect venue at the heart of Europe, the city of Aarhus - Denmark's second biggest city - is the european capital of culture 2017. The city will also host the 2018 Sailing World Championships, and a mark of course of the next Volvo Ocean Race.

Yacht Racing Forum 2017 facts & figures:

  • This will be the tenth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum.

  • Ten leading sailing brands have already booked a stand. Space is limited; make sure to secure your exhibition space rapidly.

  • The Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will reassemble the key personalities from within the yacht racing industry worldwide; event organizers, sponsors, yacht clubs, designers and builders, athletes, insurance and financial companies, specialized media and more...

  • The event will take place on November 27-28, between METS (Amsterdam) and Le Nautic (Paris Boat Show).

  • Day 1 will focus on Business and Marketing / Design and Technology.

  • The traditional gala evening reception will take place in the iconic City Hall; it will provide a great opportunity to meet the sports' key personalities in a pleasant environment.

  • Day 2 will host a plenary session and focus on Risk Management and Safety in the morning, followed by topics of general interest for both sailors, event organisers, designers and sponsors in the afternoon.

  • The draft programme is online here.

  • Seahorse journalist Dobbs Davis will chair the Design & Technology Symposium, whilst America's Cup and Whitbread / Volvo Ocean Race veteran skipper Dawn Riley will chair day one's debates focusing on business and marketing. Further MC's will be announced shortly.

Register now in order to benefit from our Early Bird rate, valid for the top 80 registrants. Save € 100!

The Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place at the heart of the city of Aarhus, in the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel. You can already book your room with a preferential rate here.

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
