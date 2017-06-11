Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline Episode 5

by MS Amlin today at 12:00 pm

Follow award-winning filmmaker John Boyle on his new voyage of discovery

Award-winning filmmaker John Boyle's latest video series, sponsored by boat insurance specialists MS Amlin, is titled 'Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline'.

In John's final episode on Cornwall's coastal heritage he reveals his favourite secret spots along the Cornish coastline. John's favourite spots all feel slightly off the beaten track, but are all very accessible to boat owners.

Looe Island, a small nature reserve a mile off the coast off the popular town of Looe offers great anchorage with snorkelling opportunities. Portloe, tucked away in a small cove feels like travelling back in time and features a fine 17th century pub. Whilst Coverack in a sheltered bay is home to one of John's favourite Cornish chip shops.

If you haven't seen the other 4 episodes of this series they are all available here and make a great introduction to Cornwall from a boater's perspective.

