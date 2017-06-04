Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline Episode 4

'Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline' with award-winning filmmaker John Boyle © MS Amlin 'Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline' with award-winning filmmaker John Boyle © MS Amlin

by MS Amlin today at 12:00 pm

Follow award-winning filmmaker John Boyle on his new voyage of discovery

Award-winning filmmaker John Boyle's latest video series, sponsored by boat insurance specialists MS Amlin, is titled 'Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline'

See Cornish rivers from a local boat owner's perspective as John visits many of the easily explorable rivers from the Tamar in the east on the Devon border, to Europe's largest natural harbour in Falmouth at the mouth of the Rivers Penryn and Fal.

In this episode John shows us sights such as the Cornish farmlands seen from the Lynher estuary, a tributary of the Tamar. He reveals the many attractions Falmouth offers and reasons to explore beyond the picturesque village of Fowey and up in to the River Fowey itself. So many of Cornwall's rivers are wide enough and deep enough at high tide to be easily explored. The River Helford's estuary is a yachtsman's dream, whilst in the upper reaches of the River Fal large commercial ships can often be found laid up by their owners.

Our final episode will reveal John's favourite, secret spots along the Cornish coast...don't miss it!

www.boatinsure.co.uk