Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline Episode 3

by MS Amlin today at 12:00 pm 28 May 2017
'Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline' with award-winning filmmaker John Boyle © MS Amlin

Follow award-winning filmmaker John Boyle on his new voyage of discovery

Award-winning filmmaker John Boyle's latest video series, sponsored by boat insurance specialists MS Amlin, is titled 'Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline'.

Cornwall's long expanse of rocky, virtually uninhabited coast made it ideal for smuggling. Tea, brandy, gin, rum and tobacco where all smuggled ashore onto lonely, windswept Cornish beaches to avoid the customs men and to be sold for a fraction of their true price. Many of the tiny coves, visited by filmmaker John Boyle on his Princess 39 'Cecienne', were magnets for smugglers who brought new wealth to the poverty stricken locals living along Cornwall's remote coastline.

John visits landfalls and landmarks made famous by some of history's most renowned smugglers... Mullion Cove at the east of Mounts Bay, Mousehole and, of course, Prussia Cove frequented by John Carter, otherwise known as "King of Prussia", during the 18th Century.

Holidaymakers enjoying the coves of the Lizard Peninsula rarely realise that they are walking in the footsteps of those early free traders!

Discover more of Cornwall's rich culture and history in this exciting and inspirational video series made for boat owners by a boat owner!

Next episode looks at Cornish Rivers and Estuaries - don't miss out!

