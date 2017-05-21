Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline Episode 2

by MS Amlin

Follow award-winning filmmaker John Boyle on his new voyage of discovery

Award-winning filmmaker John Boyle's latest video series, sponsored by boat insurance specialists MS Amlin, is titled 'Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline'.

Cornwall's coast is a mecca for cruising – rugged granite cliffs, awesome anchorages, history, culture, beaches and more – and hopefully good weather too!

Boating enthusiast and award-winning filmmaker John Boyle discovers how history has helped shape Cornwall's amazing coastline which can only be best explored by boat.

This episode reveals the county's early mining, which built many of Cornwall's harbours and trading links. John visits the legendary Isle of Ictus (now known as St. Michael's Mount) Porthleven and the harbour of Charlestown on his Princess 39 'Cecienne'. Great footage and spectacular scenery will act as inspiration for any boat owner to plan their own exploration our wonderful coastline.

In the next episode, John delves into the treacherous history of smuggling along the Cornish coast... don't miss it!

