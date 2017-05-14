Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline Episode 1

'Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline' with award-winning filmmaker John Boyle © MS Amlin 'Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline' with award-winning filmmaker John Boyle © MS Amlin

by MS Amlin today at 12:00 pm

Follow award-winning filmmaker John Boyle on his new voyage of discovery

Award-winning filmmaker John Boyle's latest video series, sponsored by boat insurance specialists MS Amlin, is titled 'Exploring Cornwall's Historic Coastline'.

There are 5 episodes in the new series in which John explores aboard his Princess 49 'Cecienne' how history and human endeavour have helped shape today's Cornish coastline.

The videos are a fascinating insight showing how fishing, mining, smuggling and long lost global trade have all left their mark on the landscape. John Boyle, who also produces nature and documentary films for National Geographic, says: "Being based in Cornwall, I've always wanted to make a series that not only shares my own love of boating but also the wonderful coastline on our doorstep. Hopefully these videos will give boat owners a unique insight into Cornwall's coastal heritage and also allow them to share some special secret spots and hidden gems that can only be found by boat."

