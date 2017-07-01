Please select your home edition
The Skipper's Pocketbook by Basil Mosenthal
Why you need to do the Round the Island Race - in 140 seconds

by Round the Island Race today at 10:07 am 1 July 2017
Mefisto during the J.P.Morgan Asset Management Round the Island Race © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com

Footage and interviews from the iconic Round the Island Race, one of the world's largest and greatest sailing events.

www.roundtheisland.org.uk

Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 2
Stiff breezes gusting up to 30 knots Stiff breezes at 20 knots with gusts at up to 30 and choppy seas kept the AP up until noon today at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week. The fleet participating in the Mylius Cup fleet preferred not to do the coastal race planned for today. Posted on 12 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 1
Farr 40 class start proceedings The Farr 40 Class stars at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week, sponsored by Rolex and organised by the Yacht Club Italiano, the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia, the Circolo Canottieri Aniene and Capri's own Yacht Club Capri. Posted on 10 May Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 4
Tricky SW wind and srong Easterly tide Competitors faced a tricky SE wind at 8 to 10 knots with a very strong east going tide. For race four of the Evening Race Series, Race Officer Richard Palmer set courses to the east with the tide which caught out some starters. Posted on 10 May RORC De Guingand Bowl Race preview
Fourth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship The Royal Ocean Racing Club's offshore racing season continues this weekend with the 4th race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. Posted on 9 May Island SC Christchurch Bay Race
First of three Inshore Series races 16 yachts turned out for the beginning of the Island Sailing Club's three race Inshore Series. The Saturday 6th May race was to Christchurch Bay and back. The other two races taking place later in the season. Posted on 8 May Top of the Gulf Regatta overall
Seconds determine overall winners It was proclaimed the "best day of the regatta" by many as the steady breeze on the final day delivered some of the closest racing yet on the keelboat and multihulls course. Posted on 8 May Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 3
Dayboats cancelled due to light winds and strong ebb tide With a very light wind and a forecast for it to drop further together with a strong ebb tide it was decided to abandon racing for the dayboat classes. Posted on 8 May Top of the Gulf Regatta day 3
A testing day for in Thailand It was a testing day for all on the third day of the Top of the Gulf Regatta as fickle and shifty winds played havoc with race schedules and results. Following AP on all courses, the series got underway in a light building breeze. Posted on 7 May A Golden Year at 50th Antigua Sailing Week
Grand Awards Ceremony in Nelson's Dockyard The Grand Awards Ceremony for Antigua Sailing Week was held in Nelson's Dockyard and the UNESCO World Heritage site was a fitting venue for the 50th edition of this historic occasion. Posted on 7 May Top of the Gulf Regatta day 2
Gulf of Thailand delivers the goods All settings were back to normal on Day 2 of the Top of the Gulf Regatta as blue skies returned to greet the sailors, the storm clouds of yesterday were nothing more than a memory. Posted on 6 May

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May
