Why you need to do the Round the Island Race - in 140 seconds

Footage and interviews from the iconic Round the Island Race, one of the world's largest and greatest sailing events.

Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 2

Stiff breezes gusting up to 30 knots Stiff breezes at 20 knots with gusts at up to 30 and choppy seas kept the AP up until noon today at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week. The fleet participating in the Mylius Cup fleet preferred not to do the coastal race planned for today.

Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 1

Farr 40 class start proceedings The Farr 40 Class stars at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week, sponsored by Rolex and organised by the Yacht Club Italiano, the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia, the Circolo Canottieri Aniene and Capri's own Yacht Club Capri.

Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 4

Tricky SW wind and srong Easterly tide Competitors faced a tricky SE wind at 8 to 10 knots with a very strong east going tide. For race four of the Evening Race Series, Race Officer Richard Palmer set courses to the east with the tide which caught out some starters.

RORC De Guingand Bowl Race preview

Fourth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship The Royal Ocean Racing Club's offshore racing season continues this weekend with the 4th race of the RORC Season's Points Championship.

Island SC Christchurch Bay Race

First of three Inshore Series races 16 yachts turned out for the beginning of the Island Sailing Club's three race Inshore Series. The Saturday 6th May race was to Christchurch Bay and back. The other two races taking place later in the season.

Top of the Gulf Regatta overall

Seconds determine overall winners It was proclaimed the "best day of the regatta" by many as the steady breeze on the final day delivered some of the closest racing yet on the keelboat and multihulls course.

Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 3

Dayboats cancelled due to light winds and strong ebb tide With a very light wind and a forecast for it to drop further together with a strong ebb tide it was decided to abandon racing for the dayboat classes.

Top of the Gulf Regatta day 3

A testing day for in Thailand It was a testing day for all on the third day of the Top of the Gulf Regatta as fickle and shifty winds played havoc with race schedules and results. Following AP on all courses, the series got underway in a light building breeze.

A Golden Year at 50th Antigua Sailing Week

Grand Awards Ceremony in Nelson's Dockyard The Grand Awards Ceremony for Antigua Sailing Week was held in Nelson's Dockyard and the UNESCO World Heritage site was a fitting venue for the 50th edition of this historic occasion.