Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Farr 40 2017 International Circuit starts today at Rolex Capri Sailing Week

by Farr 40 Class Association today at 6:00 am 10-13 May 2017
Enfant Terrible, the Italian entry skippered by Alberto Rossi, is coming off a strong 2016 season and is favored in Farr 40 class going into Rolex Capri Sailing Week © Farr 40 / ZGN

Wolfgang Schaefer loves sailing off Capri, Italy and has the utmost respect for Rolex-sponsored regattas. In the opinion of the longtime Farr 40 owner, combining those two entities produces a can't miss event.

That sound logic is why the Farr 40 Class Association will kick off its 2017 International Circuit as part of Rolex Capri Sailing Week, one of the most prestigious events on the European calendar.

A strong fleet of six boats will do battle on the Bay of Naples from Wednesday through Saturday of this week. Renowned principal race officer Peter "Luigi" Reggio hopes to complete 11 races over four days and expects great competition.

"Capri is an absolutely magical place," Reggio said. "It is an incredible location that provides a spectacular backdrop for sailboat racing."

Schaefer serves as vice president of the Farr 40 Class Association and is thrilled to start this season at one of the premier regattas backed by Rolex. "We value our relationship with Rolex and that is the main reason why we are here," he said. "We are also very excited to be racing in such a beautiful place. Capri is Capri. What a fantastic atmosphere."

Brady Stagg, who represents the management arm of the class, echoed those sentiments. "Rolex Capri Sailing Week is an iconic event and that is due largely to the ongoing sponsorship of Rolex. Our class is honoured to be invited to participate in Rolex Capri Sailing Week and will do our part to properly represent this special regatta."

Schaefer's Struntje Light is one of three professional entries in the Farr 40 portion of Rolex Capri Sailing Week. The German skipper is eager to begin a campaign that culminates with the 20th Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, being held July 13-16 in Porto Cervo, Italy.

"We have not sailed in six months so that is a long time. Our goal is to get the boat up to speed and begin to build the crew chemistry we will need to be successful this year," Schaefer said.

Struntje Light skipper Wolfgang Schaefer called conditions off Capri
Struntje Light skipper Wolfgang Schaefer called conditions off Capri "tricky and difficult" and said local knowledge is imperative when racing on the Bay of Napes - photo © Farr 40 / ZGN

Schaefer has raced off Capri half a dozen times, including the European Championship. He has learned there are many unique elements about the Bay of Naples course.

"I have found the conditions to be very tricky and difficult. It can be extremely shifty and you must have some local knowledge to figure things out," said Schaefer, who is pleased to have veteran Italian professional Thomasso Chieffi onboard as tactician.

Reggio plans to set windward-leeward courses featuring 1.2 to 1.4-nautical mile legs depending on wind velocity. Prevailing winds off Capri tend to be southwesterly so Reggio anticipates setting the windward mark in the channel area off the island.

Skipper Alberto Rossi and his Italian team aboard Enfant Terrible has earned the role of pre-regatta favourite after winning the D-Marin Sibenik Regatta and placing second at the Ancona Farr 40 European Championship last year. Helmut Jahn and his team aboard Flash Gordon 6 return to the International Circuit after capturing the Farr 40 North American Championship in 2016.

Rounding out the Farr 40 fleet at Rolex Capri Sailing Week are three Corinthian entries - MP30+10 (Luca Pierdomenico), Pazza Idea (Pierluigi Bresciani) and Arctur (Vasyl Gureyev). Claudia Rossi, daughter of the Enfant Terrible owner, will be driving Pazza Idea for this regatta.

Pazza Idea, skippered by Pierluigi Bresciani, is one of the top Corinthian teams competing on the 2017 Farr 40 International Circuit - photo © Farr 40 / ZGN
Pazza Idea, skippered by Pierluigi Bresciani, is one of the top Corinthian teams competing on the 2017 Farr 40 International Circuit - photo © Farr 40 / ZGN

This regatta marks a return to the International Circuit following a lengthy layoff for Arctur.

"I think the class has put together a great series of regattas so why not participate," said Gureyev, whose last Farr 40 event came off Sardinia in 2008. "It is a fantastic class and we are very excited to get the program going again."

Gureyev acknowleded it will take time for his team to get back up to speed and said his goal is to make gradual gains over the course of the season in order to be able to contend for the Corinthian crown at the world championships.

"Capri is a very interesting venue with some special conditions," he said. "We hope to learn a little bit every day and hopefully we will not finish last."

Early predictions called for ideal conditions for the opening day of the regatta, but Reggio said "things could get dicey" on Thursday as a system is expected to bring 25-30 knot winds.

Yacht Club Italiano and Yacht Club Capri are co-organizers of Rolex Capri Sailing Week, which has attracted a total of 108 boats. Farr 40 class boats are being berthed at Porto Turistico di Capri.

Visit www.RolexCapriSailingWeek.com for more details on the regatta.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Entry Open for 2017 Rolex Farr 40 Worlds
A year of anniversaries at Yacht Club Costa Smeralda The 2017 edition of the Rolex Farr 40 Worlds returns to the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in Porto Cervo for the third time in the class' history from July 13 - 16 and the Notice of Race and entry form are now available! Posted on 22 Apr Farr 40 fleet set
For Rolex Capri Sailing Week and Gaeta Open Some of the most spectacular venues in Italy will comprise the 2017 International Circuit for the Farr 40 Class Association. Posted on 1 Apr Farr 40 Nationals in Sydney overall
Estate Master crowned Champion A practised team with many seasons behind them mixed with fierce ambition, and a quick recovery from what could have cost them the main trophy, delivered Martin Hill's Estate Master the Farr 40 John Calvert-Jones National Championship. Posted on 12 Mar Farr 40 Nationals in Sydney day 2
Mastering big swell off Manly The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill's Estate Master, which is now controlling the national title having shaken off their first day nerves in view of Sydney's iconic Manly surf beach on day two. Posted on 11 Mar Farr 40 Nationals in Sydney day 1
Angophora blitzes the opening day Four races into the Farr 40s' John Calvert-Jones National Championship on Sydney Harbour and an almighty tug-of-war is on between last season's all-conquering team and the current season frontrunner. Posted on 10 Mar Estate Master favourite
For Australian Farr 40 season-ending national title Another win to Martin Hill's Estate Master at the blowy Sydney Harbour Regatta has firmed the Middle Harbour Yacht Club Farr 40 team as favourite for the coveted season-ending national title, named in honour of Australian class pioneer John Calvert-Jones. Posted on 7 Mar Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title overall
Estate Master crowned champion Martin Hill's Estate Master narrowly beat the runner up on the final day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title 2017 that wrapped up on Sydney Harbour in strong sou'east winds. Posted on 12 Feb Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title day 1
Sizzling in Sydney In temperatures 30 degrees plus, Sydney's beaches were packed on Saturday February 11 and a little out to sea off Manly's famous surf beach on the first day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title the good guys sizzled. Posted on 11 Feb Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title preview
An old foe returns to the Farr 40s A familiar skipper is making his Farr 40 return with an unfamiliar boat name at this weekend's NSW State Title hosted by the Middle Harbour Yacht Club at The Spit, Sydney. Posted on 8 Feb Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy overall
Estate Master King of the Castle again Five wins from six starts easily captured the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design trophy for Martin Hill and his Estate Master team from Sydney, and puts them in a strong position heading into class' NSW and Australian titles in February and March respectively. Posted on 22 Jan

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy