Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
McLube SailKote - ML01
McLube SailKote - ML01

RS600s go POSH at Paignton

by Ian 'Spiderman' Marshall today at 6:41 am 6-7 May 2017
RS600s at the Paignton POSH Regatta © Alice Crick

The RS600 2017 Tour continued last weekend with a trip to the beautiful English Riviera and, in spite of a rather gloomy forecast, six hardy souls ventured forth from as far afield as Grafham and Marconi to join the two local RS600 sailors at Paignton for the annual P.O.S.H. competition.

Arriving on Friday evening in the teeth of an onshore gale with surf piling up the beach, things didn't bode well for launching on Saturday.

By the following morning the wind had moderated, but the sight of a number of local surfers out enjoying the waves off the harbour entrance confirmed our worst fears that launching would be pretty treacherous. I even had a brief flashback to Jamie's squealing when we launched at Looe in similar conditions a few years back!

The wind gradually faded then switched off completely and failed to return in time to make the launch window before the beach disappeared under the rising tide.

So, day one was abandoned and the only race was back up the slipway to the boatpark on the green before gathering for a photo shoot and a closer look at Ian Montague's new sail. In the evening we all met up in Paignton Sailing Club for a splendid meal washed down with some excellent ale and a few tall tales of past exploits.

Sunday's first start was brought forward by an hour, so the bleary eyed fleet assembled on the beach to find a gentle onshore breeze and a committee boat so far out to sea it was almost over the horizon! After what seemed an eternity the stragglers finally made it to the course area and things got underway.

The 600s were in amongst the fast fleet which also included the Blazes and a lone Phantom and at the start it was David Goudie and Ian (Spiderman) Marshall who got away well at the committee boat end with the Phantom in close company. In such light conditions it was the Phantom that rounded on to the top reach first followed by Spiderman, David and Paul Proctor with Ian (Monty) Montague not far behind. Spiderman narrowly beat the Phantom across the finish line with Paul taking second in the 600s from David and Monty in fourth. Alistair Farman dropped back after slipping off the foredeck and capsizing down the run (we honestly tried not to laugh too hard!), but still managed to claim sixth place ahead of local man Tim Morgan.

A similar pattern emerged in race 2 with Spiderman and David again making the best of the start, although Paul worked some local magic up the beat to round behind Spiderman neck and neck with David. Spidey held on to lead at the finish and Paul eventually won the close battle with David for second with Monty again holding on to fourth.

Just before the start of race 3 the wind had swung left and Monty, who spotted this first, got away at the pin end with Spidey close behind. Suddenly, remembering how hard you need to pull the kicker on, Monty found his Mojo and showing good upwind speed led round the first mark with Spidey close behind. Paul rounded next with David nibbling at his heels. Monty refused to be caught and took a well deserved win from Spidey with Paul third and David fourth. Having successfully avoided the large patches of floating weed Tim had his best race and managed sixth behind Alistair.

David had had enough of light airs by this time and headed back to shore although the wind had been increasing slowly throughout the afternoon.

Race 4 started after a delay to re-lay the course as the wind had increased and gone round to the South.

Three 600s started together next to the committee boat and it was Monty who led off the line with Spidey and Paul just behind and to windward. Spidey tacked and ducked behind Paul to get clear air out to the right then Paul also tacked and these two kept going right and met the new breeze which allowed them to tack for the mark and flat wire on the lay-line to establish a big lead over the rest of the fleet. The breeze steadied and Paul tried a bit too hard to put the pressure on down the run and imitated Alistair's earlier capsize by sliding off the foredeck. In spite of a rapid recovery Paul could not close the gap, but comfortably held on to take second behind Spidey with Monty coming in a distant third hotly pursued by Alistair who was clearly relishing the stiffer breeze. Rob Ellis-Paul finished fifth to round off a consistent series in spite of carrying extreme mast rake for the light conditions with Tim bringing up the rear.

The RS600 results were extracted from the fast fleet and, after discard, Ian Marshall took the event win with Paul Proctor second and Ian Montague third.

The Race Officer and his team did an excellent job getting four races in despite the difficult conditions and making the journey to The English Riviera worthwhile.

A terrific event, a great weekend being had by all and one we'd love to return to next year. A massive thanks to all that helped to put this event together.

It was fantastic to see a decent number of 600s racing together at a big event and it really felt as though the revival is gathering momentum if the level of enthusiasm is anything to go by.

As an aside I was stitched by Chairman Montague to write the report as he must have realised that he might end up third and didn't want to invoke the old rule of, "If you finish third you write the words!" Maybe we need to review that one, but as Ian has put so much into getting the 600 class back on its feet I couldn't really refuse.

After two great events so far this year, the 600 circus moves up North to another legendary UK holiday resort when we head to Filey for the Filey Regatta on June 17th and 18th.

With keen sailors, a fantastically inclusive ethos and a simply brilliant boat, the 600 revival is going great guns right now and we'd like to thank RS, Boatyard @ Beer and all who have worked magnificently to encourage 600 pilots across the country to dig out their harnesses and live life on the wire!

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS600s set for Paignton
Sailing and socialising at the POSH Regatta The RS600s continue their 2017 UK Tour at Paignton for the POSH regatta this coming weekend (6th/7th May). With 8 boats already entered, we're looking forward to a superb weekend of sailing and socialising down on the English Riviera Posted on 1 May Paignton POSH to be held on 6-7 May
Sixth running of Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for single-handers: POSH. This is the only BIG single hander event in the south-west for mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 down to how fast would you like sir?! Posted on 14 Apr RS600s at Bough Beech
Richard Smith holds off David Goudie A good contingent of RS600s descended on Bough Beech sailing club on Saturday 1st April to show that the recent resurgence in the class is going from strength to strength and, with almost perfect 600 weather, it was looking good for a spectacular start. Posted on 2 Apr RS600 Series set to start at Bough Beech
Racing on 1st April... it's no joke! It's no joke, the first event of this year's RS600 series takes place on Saturday April 1st at Bough Beech SC down in Kent. Posted on 25 Mar Your RS600s need you!
Resurgence of interest in the class It has been a busy old time for the RS600 class during the last few months with a real buzz being created around the resurgence of these spectacular dinghies. Posted on 18 Mar The 600s need you
What the class has planned for 2017 There's a lot been going on in the world of the RS600 during the last few months, with 2017 looking set to be an exciting year for this incredible dinghy. Posted on 7 Feb Fair Winds from the 600s
Class reasserts itself in 2016 The end of the year is always a great chance to look back on our respective classes achievements, successes and memories. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Staying in Contention
David Henshall presents us with the story of the Contender With Rio now done and dusted, all eyes will be turning towards the end of the year, when World Sailing will have to decide how best to meet the IOC expectations in terms of gender equality and attraction to 'youth'. Posted on 14 Oct 2016 Do you sail a RS Boat?
Join your Class Association to get the most from your boat Your Class Association works for ALL RS sailors, setting the rules on the one-design class, arranging fantastic racing, coaching and social events, managing communication, liaising with the builder, and thereby maintaining the value of your boat. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 RS600s at Grafham Water
A get-together on Saturday followed by racing on Sunday The RS600s had a first get-together in several years at Grafham Water Sailing Club over the weekend of the 3rd/4th September, instigated by various exchanges on the well-supported Facebook page. Posted on 6 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS600 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy