Henri Lloyd's new kit on the dock

Follow us wherever you are

The look and feel of knitwear with the performance of a high quality fleece. The Traverse Jacket is designed for comfort and warmth, with the full zip option providing transitional mid layer and outer layer wear.

Pull on a pair of our quick drying Deck Grip gloves with secure touch and close neoprene fastening - articulated for ease of movement.

Upgrade your gear and be ready for any adventure that sails your way with our newest arrivals. Discover jackets, vest, hi-fits, footwear and accessories.

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd announces new partnership

Sponsoring Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand, Henri Lloyd, are delighted to announce their partnership with the Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week.

Henri Lloyd Breeze Holdall 2017

Technical performance alongside everyday features The Breeze concept is stunningly simple – when the weather dictates that you don't need traditional foul weather products but you need to stay dry and protected from the wind and spray – this is the answer.

Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection 2.0

30% quicker drying and improved water beading New for 2017, the Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection is constructed from the latest in Elite fabric technology; ELITE//2.0 and is derived and evolved from the multi award winning Elite range.

Henri Lloyd's Race to Bermuda Collection

Official technical clothing supplier to Land Rover BAR As official technical clothing supplier to Land Rover BAR, we've been pushing boundaries to create some of the best in class race gear, built with speed and performance in mind.

The Kit You Need

This week's new arrivals at Henri Lloyd Editor's Pick: The Breeze Holdall - perfect for days out on the water our 50L holdall has bags of room for all your kit essentials.

New Land Rover BAR Kit just in

Race to Bermuda merchandise collection The brand new Race to Bermuda merchandise collection has landed. Perfect for supporting Sir Ben Ainslie and his team Land Rover BAR during the 35th America's Cup, taking place this Summer in Bermuda.

Henri Lloyd Cool Breeze Jacket

Introduced to the Breeze collection for 2017 The Henri Lloyd Breeze concept is stunningly simple – when the weather dictates that you don't need traditional foul weather gear but you need to stay dry and protected from the wind and spray – this is the answer.

Nautical Inspired Basics at Henri Lloyd

Connected to the sea since 1963 Henri Lloyd's connection to the sea started with the first sailing jacket designed by Mr Henri back in 1963. Today Henri Lloyd's heritage runs through the collections, woven into a modern capsule of pieces.

Henri Lloyd: The Sunday Journal

Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock as the team train on R1 in Bermuda.