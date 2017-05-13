Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 1
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Pico Cover
Rain and Sun Pico Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Light winds set back Finn Europeans but Ben Cornish takes lead

by Robert Deaves today at 8:29 pm 5-13 May 2017

Ben Cornish from Great Britain has taken the lead at the Finn Europeans following a long day on the water after winning the only race possible on a day beset by light winds and abandoned races. Zsombor Berecz from Hungary moves up to second while Anders Pedersen from Norway remains third.

The mistral that has battered the regatta venue for the past two days finally dissipated overnight, and during the morning slowly faded away to leave a light 8-10 knots in place.

Zsombor Berecz (HUN) on day 2 of the Finn Europeans in Marseille - photo © Robert Deaves
Zsombor Berecz (HUN) on day 2 of the Finn Europeans in Marseille - photo © Robert Deaves

The first attempt at Race 3 was abandoned at the top mark after the wind dropped off with Karpak leading round with a nice lead. After a 90 minute wait, the fleet set off again but not before two general recalls, the second under black flag, which pulled out regatta leader Ed Wright, from Great Britain, as well as fourth overall Max Salminen, from Sweden.

When it finally got going, Karpak again led at the top from Pederson and Cornish. Cornish took the lead on the first downwind playing the pressure variations across the course well, and the extended hugely on the second beat to lead down to the finish.

In the chasing group, Berecz found the best pressure on the run to round the gate almost level with Karpak and then take second. Pederson crossed a close fourth

Ioannis Mitakis (GRE) on day 2 of the Finn Europeans in Marseille - photo © Robert Deaves
Ioannis Mitakis (GRE) on day 2 of the Finn Europeans in Marseille - photo © Robert Deaves

Soon after, Race 4 got away with a clean start with Ioannis Mitakis, from Greece, leading at the top from Cornish and Nenad Bugarin from Croatia. Mitakis held the lead at the gate, but the wind was down to well under 5 knots at times and soon after the Race Committee abandoned the race and sent the fleet ashore.

The fastest man to the top mark was definitely Deniss Karpak on day 2 of the Finn Europeans in Marseille - photo © Robert Deaves
The fastest man to the top mark was definitely Deniss Karpak on day 2 of the Finn Europeans in Marseille - photo © Robert Deaves

"It was the second hard day here. Today was the opposite to yesterday, up to 5 knots. Wind was hard enough but I was quite fast in both races. We made almost three races today and two of them were abandoned. And I was twice first boat at the top mark so I am happy with my speed."

"I finished third in the first race after losing a few places to the good guys, but a nice day for me. I am quite fast in light winds but yesterday I was also quick upwind in the breeze and then struggling in 30 knots downwind."

Anders Pedersen (NOR) on day 2 of the Finn Europeans in Marseille - photo © Robert Deaves
Anders Pedersen (NOR) on day 2 of the Finn Europeans in Marseille - photo © Robert Deaves

Cornish's win keep the British flag flying at the top of the scoreboard.

"It was a long day on the water just for the one race. The one we got in was a long one. A long course in not a lot of breeze, but good for me as I managed to get the win, which was nice."

"It was super tight with me Deniss and Anders, especially at the top mark and down the first run, and it started to spread out a bit on the last beat which made my life a bit easier in that light wind"

"It was reasonably tight at the leeward gate but I was quite confident with the numbers I was sailing and we had a reasonable idea where the pressure was coming from at he top right and as it played out it became quite straightforward half way up."

On his good speed, "We are using some new sails here that we haven't had much time to test so it's good to see we are going all right in the breeze we have been targeting."

"Tomorrow the wind is going back round offshore from the south-east and quite a lot more breeze. Fingers crossed, we'll be stretching the legs again."

Nicholas Heiner (NED) on day 2 of the Finn Europeans in Marseille - photo © Robert Deaves
Nicholas Heiner (NED) on day 2 of the Finn Europeans in Marseille - photo © Robert Deaves

This week is also the U23 European Championship, with Oskari Muhinen from Finland mixing it with the seniors in 12th overall, just one place and two points ahead of Henry Weatherall from Great Britain.

The sailors were on the water today for more than seven hours with only one race to show for it. The 10 race Opening Series concludes on Saturday morning, before the Semi-Final and Final on Saturday afternoon.

Results after Day 2: (top ten, 3 races)

1 GBR 91, Ben CORNISH, 12pts
2 HUN 40, Zsombor BERECZ, 14pts
3 NOR 1, Anders PEDERSEN, 14pts
4 FRA 112, Jonathan LOBERT, 16pts
5 GRE 77, Ioannis MITAKIS, 27pts
6 CRO 52, Nenad BUGARIN, 31pts
7 EST 2, Deniss KARPAK, 39pts
8 TUR 21, Alican KAYNAR, 45pts
9 AUS 261, Oliver TWEDDELL, 51pts
10 CRO 1, Josip OLUJIC, 51pts

More information on the event website at 2017.finneuropeans.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Ed Wright smashes opening day
At Finn Europeans in Marseille Ed Wright from Great Britain has opened the 2017 Finn European Championship with two emphatic race wins after a strong mistral kept the fleet on shore for most of the day. Posted today at 6:04 am Sailing's gladiators gather in Marseille
For European Finn title fight The 2017 Finn Senior and U23 European Championships opens in the French Mediterranean port city of Marseille this weekend. Posted on 4 May World Cup Series standings released
Ahead of the Santander Final The overall results for Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series, the pinnacle Series of Olympic class racing, has been published ahead of the Santander Final. Posted on 2 May British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères overall
GBR learn French lessons British sailors insist their World Cup experiences will stand them in good stead for the major events of the season as they endured a frustrating final day of competition in Hyeres on Sunday (30 April). Posted on 30 Apr World Cup Hyères overall
Kontides steals gold again It was a case of déjà vu on the final day of racing at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France as Cypriot Laser sailor Pavlos Kontides once again stole gold from underneath the nose of his rival. Posted on 30 Apr Finn class at World Cup Hyères overall
Turkish delight as Alican Kaynar secures gold Alican Kaynar from Turkey has secured his first ever major event win with a confident performance at the World Cup Series event in Hyeres, France. Posted on 30 Apr World Cup Hyères day 5
Hyères offers up perfection as 7 classes decided Seven medals were confirmed today (Saturday) at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Posted on 29 Apr Finn class at World Cup Hyères day 5
Kaynar and Heiner to battle for gold Hyeres saved its best until last with two great races in fantastic conditions to wrap up the opening series. Again, Turkey's Alican Kaynar ruled the day with a second and a first to go into the medal race with a 10-point advantage. Posted on 29 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 5
Skiff success in first Hyeres World Cup finals day British sailors closed out two podium finishes on the first day of World Cup medal race action in Hyeres, France, on Saturday (29 April). Posted on 29 Apr Finn class at World Cup Hyères day 4
Alican Kaynar takes lead after double win Turkey's Alican Kaynar crushed his fellow Finn sailors at the World Cup Series in Hyeres, France after two brilliant race wins in some of the shiftiest, trickiest and difficult wind conditions of the week so far. Posted on 29 Apr

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy