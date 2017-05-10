Alton Water racing now free for members

by Mark Smith today at 8:21 pm

After listening to their members and in direct support of the centre's charitable aims to get more people out on to the water, after the end of the Spring Series, Alton are pleased to announce that all dinghy racing* will be free to members of Alton Water.

Non-members of Alton Water will still be expected to pay the relevant visitor race entry fee or day membership.

Further, day members (i.e. visitors) will be welcome and encouraged to join in our current evening racing and weekend Summer Series which have until now been strictly for members only.

2017 Alton Water Race Card holders can contact the office and will receive a 75% refund on their race card.

This has become possible simply because our members are now running and supporting the racing. Should we in future require to use paid staff to run racing again, charging for racing may have to be reinstated.

* outside of Open Meetings, the Autumn Regatta, Lemons Hill Bridge Races and the Frostbite Series