OK Spring Cup at Medemblik, Holland
by Richard Burton today at 8:10 pm
5-7 May 2017
OK Spring Cup at Medemblik © Will Loy
43 boats entered the OK Spring Cup this year, a sizeable number considering the amount of European boats in containers on their way to Barbados for the upcoming World Championship.
Straight out the blocks Jim Hunt, current World Champion, took the initiative with 3 bullets on day one in his new Ovington built OK. Behind him Charlie Cumbley led the chasing pack with 4 time World Champion Nick Craig remaining consistent just behind at the close of day 1. With the well known hospitality of the Dutch, the OK fleet took full advantage and many where seen dancing the night away to a Bee Gee’s tribute band, but where were the Solos?
After much tomfoolery, where UK Vice Chairman Dave Bourne woke up shrink-wrapped into his van and his boat suffering a similar fate in celebration of his upcoming nuptials, the fleet launched into a freshening breeze. Richard 'Burt' Burton clearly had a straight head on out the blocks and took the first bullet of the day in his Idol Composites, Idol 1 shape. Jim had something to say about this and consequently won the next 2 races, demonstrating epic upwind speed, Burt managed to keep Jim honest with Charlie maintaining his consistency. Overnight it left Jim in prime spot to win and Charlie with a point lead for 2nd from Burt.
Again with some late night antics, some slightly zombie-like figures appeared the next morning for the conclusion of the Spring Cup with only 2 races to face. Jim demonstrated why he is World Champion and how hard he will be to beat in a few weeks winning both races. Charlie held onto 2nd in the lighter airs while Burt fought off the lightweight Craig for 3rd overall.
The whole fleet had great fun at this stalwart venue where the social is just as important as the sailing with a chance to meet old friends and make new ones, if they can be remembered the next day that is...
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|GBR 11
|Jim Hunt
|1
|1
|1
|‑4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2
|GBR 1
|Charlie Cumbley
|2
|2
|‑3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|16
|3
|GBR 2183
|Richard Burton
|‑7
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|6
|23
|4
|GBR 2195
|Nick Craig
|4
|3
|4
|2
|‑6
|5
|3
|3
|24
|5
|GBR 85
|David Kenneth Carrol
|‑14
|5
|7
|5
|4
|6
|6
|4
|37
|6
|GBR 69
|Terry Curtis
|3
|9
|5
|10
|5
|3
|‑16
|11
|46
|7
|GBR 21
|Chris Arnell
|8
|6
|10
|7
|10
|‑14
|11
|5
|57
|8
|GBR 3
|Simon Cowood
|‑16
|7
|9
|8
|7
|8
|5
|13
|57
|9
|GBR 17
|Dave Poyane
|6
|11
|8
|6
|8
|13
|7
|‑14
|59
|10
|GBR 2179
|Tony Woods
|11
|‑12
|6
|11
|9
|12
|10
|9
|68
|11
|GBR 2185
|Ed Bradburn
|10
|10
|12
|14
|(bfd)
|9
|9
|12
|76
|12
|GBR 13
|Alex Scoles
|‑20
|14
|13
|17
|11
|7
|8
|7
|77
|13
|GER 803
|Martin van Zimmerman
|9
|15
|15
|16
|12
|10
|‑19
|15
|92
|14
|GER 790
|Thorsten Schmidt
|‑23
|18
|17
|15
|14
|15
|13
|8
|100
|15
|GBR 2042
|Luke Gower
|5
|8
|14
|9
|(dnc)
|dnc
|14
|10
|104
|16
|GBR 84
|Ben Steel
|‑22
|13
|11
|12
|13
|16
|20
|21
|106
|17
|GER 690
|Carsten Sass
|17
|17
|16
|18
|18
|‑21
|18
|17
|121
|18
|GBR 67
|Andy Rushworth
|15
|32
|(dnf)
|13
|17
|19
|12
|19
|127
|19
|GBR 2189
|Duncan Ellis
|19
|19
|18
|(dnc)
|15
|24
|15
|20
|130
|20
|NED 667
|Hessel Hoekstra
|29
|16
|21
|‑30
|21
|22
|17
|18
|144
|21
|NED 670
|Peter vd Schaaf
|13
|20
|20
|19
|‑31
|20
|29
|27
|148
|22
|GER 791
|Frank Strelow
|24
|21
|19
|25
|(bfd)
|26
|21
|16
|152
|23
|GBR 18
|Deryck Lovegrove
|‑32
|25
|27
|20
|20
|18
|24
|23
|157
|24
|GER 784
|Claus Stockhardt
|‑33
|29
|23
|24
|22
|17
|25
|22
|162
|25
|BEL 230
|Jacques Pirenne
|‑26
|23
|24
|22
|23
|23
|23
|24
|162
|26
|GER 746
|Axel Fischer
|18
|24
|26
|28
|(bfd)
|31
|28
|26
|181
|27
|NED 669
|Sybren Hornstra
|30
|28
|25
|‑37
|26
|25
|22
|25
|181
|28
|DEN 70
|Bo Jensen
|25
|26
|28
|‑35
|28
|29
|27
|31
|194
|29
|GBR 2136
|N Logan
|31
|33
|29
|26
|25
|28
|(dnc)
|29
|201
|30
|GBR 999
|Simon Davis
|21
|22
|(dnf)
|23
|19
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|217
|31
|GER 773
|Ralf Mackmann
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|21
|16
|11
|dnc
|dnc
|224
|32
|GER 11
|Rainer Pospiech
|12
|27
|22
|33
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|226
|33
|NED 609
|Willem Dijkstra
|‑35
|34
|31
|34
|30
|33
|33
|33
|228
|34
|GBR 2178
|Rodney Tidd
|28
|30
|(dns)
|27
|dnc
|dnc
|26
|32
|231
|35
|GBR 99
|Andrew Martin
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|29
|29
|27
|30
|28
|231
|36
|BEL 207
|Francois Podevyn
|34
|35
|30
|32
|33
|32
|(dnc)
|dnc
|240
|37
|GBR 2131
|Sam Woods.
|(dns)
|dnc
|dnc
|36
|27
|30
|31
|30
|242
|38
|SWE 2786
|Sipke Hoekstra
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|31
|24
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|275
|39
|GER 783
|Pich Andreas
|27
|31
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|278
|40
|BEL 221
|Philp Cowes
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|39
|32
|34
|dnc
|dnc
|281
|41
|GER 651
|Frederik Roentgen
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnf
|dnc
|dnc
|32
|dnc
|296
|42
|NED 668
|H Rijnink
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|38
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|302
|43
|GBR 46
|Ken Carroll
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|308
