OK Spring Cup at Medemblik, Holland

43 boats entered the OK Spring Cup this year, a sizeable number considering the amount of European boats in containers on their way to Barbados for the upcoming World Championship.

Straight out the blocks Jim Hunt, current World Champion, took the initiative with 3 bullets on day one in his new Ovington built OK. Behind him Charlie Cumbley led the chasing pack with 4 time World Champion Nick Craig remaining consistent just behind at the close of day 1. With the well known hospitality of the Dutch, the OK fleet took full advantage and many where seen dancing the night away to a Bee Gee’s tribute band, but where were the Solos?

After much tomfoolery, where UK Vice Chairman Dave Bourne woke up shrink-wrapped into his van and his boat suffering a similar fate in celebration of his upcoming nuptials, the fleet launched into a freshening breeze. Richard 'Burt' Burton clearly had a straight head on out the blocks and took the first bullet of the day in his Idol Composites, Idol 1 shape. Jim had something to say about this and consequently won the next 2 races, demonstrating epic upwind speed, Burt managed to keep Jim honest with Charlie maintaining his consistency. Overnight it left Jim in prime spot to win and Charlie with a point lead for 2nd from Burt.

Again with some late night antics, some slightly zombie-like figures appeared the next morning for the conclusion of the Spring Cup with only 2 races to face. Jim demonstrated why he is World Champion and how hard he will be to beat in a few weeks winning both races. Charlie held onto 2nd in the lighter airs while Burt fought off the lightweight Craig for 3rd overall.

The whole fleet had great fun at this stalwart venue where the social is just as important as the sailing with a chance to meet old friends and make new ones, if they can be remembered the next day that is...

Pos Sail No Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 GBR 11 Jim Hunt 1 1 1 ‑4 1 1 1 1 7 2 GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 2 2 ‑3 3 3 2 2 2 16 3 GBR 2183 Richard Burton ‑7 4 2 1 2 4 4 6 23 4 GBR 2195 Nick Craig 4 3 4 2 ‑6 5 3 3 24 5 GBR 85 David Kenneth Carrol ‑14 5 7 5 4 6 6 4 37 6 GBR 69 Terry Curtis 3 9 5 10 5 3 ‑16 11 46 7 GBR 21 Chris Arnell 8 6 10 7 10 ‑14 11 5 57 8 GBR 3 Simon Cowood ‑16 7 9 8 7 8 5 13 57 9 GBR 17 Dave Poyane 6 11 8 6 8 13 7 ‑14 59 10 GBR 2179 Tony Woods 11 ‑12 6 11 9 12 10 9 68 11 GBR 2185 Ed Bradburn 10 10 12 14 (bfd) 9 9 12 76 12 GBR 13 Alex Scoles ‑20 14 13 17 11 7 8 7 77 13 GER 803 Martin van Zimmerman 9 15 15 16 12 10 ‑19 15 92 14 GER 790 Thorsten Schmidt ‑23 18 17 15 14 15 13 8 100 15 GBR 2042 Luke Gower 5 8 14 9 (dnc) dnc 14 10 104 16 GBR 84 Ben Steel ‑22 13 11 12 13 16 20 21 106 17 GER 690 Carsten Sass 17 17 16 18 18 ‑21 18 17 121 18 GBR 67 Andy Rushworth 15 32 (dnf) 13 17 19 12 19 127 19 GBR 2189 Duncan Ellis 19 19 18 (dnc) 15 24 15 20 130 20 NED 667 Hessel Hoekstra 29 16 21 ‑30 21 22 17 18 144 21 NED 670 Peter vd Schaaf 13 20 20 19 ‑31 20 29 27 148 22 GER 791 Frank Strelow 24 21 19 25 (bfd) 26 21 16 152 23 GBR 18 Deryck Lovegrove ‑32 25 27 20 20 18 24 23 157 24 GER 784 Claus Stockhardt ‑33 29 23 24 22 17 25 22 162 25 BEL 230 Jacques Pirenne ‑26 23 24 22 23 23 23 24 162 26 GER 746 Axel Fischer 18 24 26 28 (bfd) 31 28 26 181 27 NED 669 Sybren Hornstra 30 28 25 ‑37 26 25 22 25 181 28 DEN 70 Bo Jensen 25 26 28 ‑35 28 29 27 31 194 29 GBR 2136 N Logan 31 33 29 26 25 28 (dnc) 29 201 30 GBR 999 Simon Davis 21 22 (dnf) 23 19 dnc dnc dnc 217 31 GER 773 Ralf Mackmann (dnc) dnc dnc 21 16 11 dnc dnc 224 32 GER 11 Rainer Pospiech 12 27 22 33 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc 226 33 NED 609 Willem Dijkstra ‑35 34 31 34 30 33 33 33 228 34 GBR 2178 Rodney Tidd 28 30 (dns) 27 dnc dnc 26 32 231 35 GBR 99 Andrew Martin (dnc) dnc dnc 29 29 27 30 28 231 36 BEL 207 Francois Podevyn 34 35 30 32 33 32 (dnc) dnc 240 37 GBR 2131 Sam Woods. (dns) dnc dnc 36 27 30 31 30 242 38 SWE 2786 Sipke Hoekstra (dnc) dnc dnc 31 24 dnc dnc dnc 275 39 GER 783 Pich Andreas 27 31 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc 278 40 BEL 221 Philp Cowes (dnc) dnc dnc 39 32 34 dnc dnc 281 41 GER 651 Frederik Roentgen (dnc) dnc dnc dnf dnc dnc 32 dnc 296 42 NED 668 H Rijnink (dnc) dnc dnc 38 dnc dnc dnc dnc 302 43 GBR 46 Ken Carroll (dnc) dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc 308