Ancasta - May 2016
OK Spring Cup at Medemblik, Holland

by Richard Burton today at 8:10 pm 5-7 May 2017
OK Spring Cup at Medemblik © Will Loy

43 boats entered the OK Spring Cup this year, a sizeable number considering the amount of European boats in containers on their way to Barbados for the upcoming World Championship.

Straight out the blocks Jim Hunt, current World Champion, took the initiative with 3 bullets on day one in his new Ovington built OK. Behind him Charlie Cumbley led the chasing pack with 4 time World Champion Nick Craig remaining consistent just behind at the close of day 1. With the well known hospitality of the Dutch, the OK fleet took full advantage and many where seen dancing the night away to a Bee Gee’s tribute band, but where were the Solos?

After much tomfoolery, where UK Vice Chairman Dave Bourne woke up shrink-wrapped into his van and his boat suffering a similar fate in celebration of his upcoming nuptials, the fleet launched into a freshening breeze. Richard 'Burt' Burton clearly had a straight head on out the blocks and took the first bullet of the day in his Idol Composites, Idol 1 shape. Jim had something to say about this and consequently won the next 2 races, demonstrating epic upwind speed, Burt managed to keep Jim honest with Charlie maintaining his consistency. Overnight it left Jim in prime spot to win and Charlie with a point lead for 2nd from Burt.

Again with some late night antics, some slightly zombie-like figures appeared the next morning for the conclusion of the Spring Cup with only 2 races to face. Jim demonstrated why he is World Champion and how hard he will be to beat in a few weeks winning both races. Charlie held onto 2nd in the lighter airs while Burt fought off the lightweight Craig for 3rd overall.

The whole fleet had great fun at this stalwart venue where the social is just as important as the sailing with a chance to meet old friends and make new ones, if they can be remembered the next day that is...

OK Spring Cup at Medemblik - photo © Will Loy
OK Spring Cup at Medemblik - photo © Will Loy

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1GBR 11Jim Hunt111‑411117
2GBR 1Charlie Cumbley22‑33322216
3GBR 2183Richard Burton‑7421244623
4GBR 2195Nick Craig4342‑653324
5GBR 85David Kenneth Carrol‑14575466437
6GBR 69Terry Curtis3951053‑161146
7GBR 21Chris Arnell8610710‑1411557
8GBR 3Simon Cowood‑167987851357
9GBR 17Dave Poyane611868137‑1459
10GBR 2179Tony Woods11‑1261191210968
11GBR 2185Ed Bradburn10101214(bfd)991276
12GBR 13Alex Scoles‑201413171178777
13GER 803Martin van Zimmerman91515161210‑191592
14GER 790Thorsten Schmidt‑231817151415138100
15GBR 2042Luke Gower58149(dnc)dnc1410104
16GBR 84Ben Steel‑2213111213162021106
17GER 690Carsten Sass1717161818‑211817121
18GBR 67Andy Rushworth1532(dnf)1317191219127
19GBR 2189Duncan Ellis191918(dnc)15241520130
20NED 667Hessel Hoekstra291621‑3021221718144
21NED 670Peter vd Schaaf13202019‑31202927148
22GER 791Frank Strelow24211925(bfd)262116152
23GBR 18Deryck Lovegrove‑3225272020182423157
24GER 784Claus Stockhardt‑3329232422172522162
25BEL 230Jacques Pirenne‑2623242223232324162
26GER 746Axel Fischer18242628(bfd)312826181
27NED 669Sybren Hornstra302825‑3726252225181
28DEN 70Bo Jensen252628‑3528292731194
29GBR 2136N Logan313329262528(dnc)29201
30GBR 999Simon Davis2122(dnf)2319dncdncdnc217
31GER 773Ralf Mackmann(dnc)dncdnc211611dncdnc224
32GER 11Rainer Pospiech12272233(dnc)dncdncdnc226
33NED 609Willem Dijkstra‑3534313430333333228
34GBR 2178Rodney Tidd2830(dns)27dncdnc2632231
35GBR 99Andrew Martin(dnc)dncdnc2929273028231
36BEL 207Francois Podevyn343530323332(dnc)dnc240
37GBR 2131Sam Woods.(dns)dncdnc3627303130242
38SWE 2786Sipke Hoekstra(dnc)dncdnc3124dncdncdnc275
39GER 783Pich Andreas2731(dnc)dncdncdncdncdnc278
40BEL 221Philp Cowes(dnc)dncdnc393234dncdnc281
41GER 651Frederik Roentgen(dnc)dncdncdnfdncdnc32dnc296
42NED 668H Rijnink(dnc)dncdnc38dncdncdncdnc302
43GBR 46Ken Carroll(dnc)dncdncdncdncdncdncdnc308
