17 days to go until the 35th America's Cup racing starts in Bermuda

by 35th America's Cup today at 7:01 pm 9 May 2017
ORACLE TEAM USA practicing in Bermuda © Sam Greenfield / ORACLE TEAM USA

9th May is the next milestone in the countdown to the 35th America's Cup as it marks just 17 days to go until the start of the greatest race on water in Bermuda.

Why is 17 significant?

The answer to that is simple. 17 is the name of ORACLE TEAM USA's America's Cup Class (ACC) boat, the incredible hydrofoiling catamaran that the Defenders of the America's Cup will use in Bermuda in May and June 2017 as they go for the historic "threepeat", their third America's Cup victory in a row.

Skipper Jimmy "Pitbull" Spithill and his all-star crew are aiming to make history in Bermuda on board 17, looking to add victory in the 35th America's Cup to the trophies the team secured in the 33rd America's Cup in Valencia, Spain and the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, USA.

That victory, in San Francisco, has now made its way into the pantheon of the greatest sports comebacks of all time. At 8-1 down to Emirates Team New Zealand it looked like the America's Cup would be heading back to New Zealand, but then ORACLE TEAM USA staged one of the most incredible comebacks ever seen, clawing their way to 8-8 and then winning the final race to clinch the 34th America's Cup 9-8.

Now, to celebrate 17 days to go until the start of the 35th America's Cup, all weekend passes for the America's Cup Village on 3rd / 4th June will be on sale on 9th May for just $17 instead of the usual price of $34.

That incredible value, available via www.americascup.com/tickets, will give access to the heart of all the America's Cup action for two days, the scheduled final day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers (3rd June) and the first scheduled day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs (4th June).

Jimmy Spithill, Skipper of ORACLE TEAM USA, said, "With just 17 days to go, you can feel the excitement ramping up around Bermuda. From taxi drivers, to people you pass on the street, everywhere you go these days there's awareness, there's excitement, there's support.

"It's massive to have that home support from the people here in Bermuda. Last time around it made a huge difference and I think it will be a key factor again. Bermuda feels like home to us, because it is like home to us. We've met so many great people here over the past two and a half years and we want to reward people here for the support they've shown by getting a good result."

Book your place now at the greatest race on water and join ORACLE TEAM USA in celebrating 17 days to go!

www.americascup.com

