Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 2
Product Feature
29er Padded toestraps
29er Padded toestraps

RC Mustangs at Fleetwood: First Quarter 2017

by Tony Wilson today at 7:07 am 10 May 2017
RC Mustangs first Quarter 2017 © Tony Wilson

Colin has done a sterling job in keeping the Mustang guys on their toes for the regular Tuesday afternoon meetings. Once the lake was eventually refilled and the water had settled again the sailing was good, from maybe light winds to very high winds but usually very sailable with not too much in between.

Results are worked out a little different to the normal workings and run of the mill sailing events. Colin has more or less devised a system that rewards all, not just the top skippers that maybe attend just the odd outing to come Trophy hunting, but also done on Merit. The more times you turn up the better your chances are to be in the points.

Workings are based on there normally being a maximum of twelve skippers ever turning up. The top sailor for each day receives the full 12 points, second place 11 points and so on. Five races are sailed on each outing and you only get points if you are in the beginning of the race and you complete it, ask me how I know. No discards.

Some of our boats are really held together by hook or by crook and ways of maintaining and devising methods to replace broken parts are ingenious. Most can get away with using the Laser winch and rudder servo, but it's not been uncommon for someone to graft a broken boom back together with a broken drill bit in between.

The Second Quarter starts this week.

First Quarter Results: (7 weeks completed)

1st Jim Lydon 79pts 35 races
2nd John Plant 64pts 25 races
3rd Peter Jackson 53pts 20 races
4th Tony Wilson 53pts 23 races
5th Ian Thompson 45pts 23 races
6th Ken Crabtree 41pts 18 races
7th Graham Ardron 25pts 14 races
8th Mike Priest 7pts 5 races
9th Jim Irvine 6pts 1 race

Seven weeks completed only due to first week no water Maximum available points for this series could have been 7 x 12 = 84 points. Well done Jim Lydon.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

MYA Scottish District Wooden IOM Championship
Racing at Tayside Radio Sailing Club on Forfar Loch On Saturday, 6th May the MYA Scottish District Wooden IOM Championship was hosted by Tayside Radio Sailing Club at their home waters of Forfar Loch. Posted today at 10:02 am RC Lasers at Fleetwood
Northern Summer Series Round 2 Fleetwood Model Boating lake was the venue for the second RC Laser Northern event. Rumour is that this purpose built boating pool is the largest in Europe. So what a great place for sailing our model yachts. Posted on 1 May Vane 36R Topham Trophy
Non-radio sailing at Fleetwood This was the second small yacht free sailing vane race of the year, and again low in numbers due to the unpopularity of this non-radio, although magic, class. Posted on 28 Apr Fleetwood Schooners on a Wednesday
Laps around the lake for an hour Like the Mustangs, the Schooners have their year split into 4 quarters of eight race days. There have already been a couple this year so far, but you could call this only the second proper day to suit all. Posted on 25 Apr Model Yacht Race Training at Knockburn
15 radio sailing skippers taking part from 6 clubs Now in its third year, the Scottish District race training day proved again to be popular with 15 radio sailing skippers taking part from 6 clubs. They made the trip to Knockburn Loch to join up with 4 Instructors for a full day of race training. Posted on 23 Apr LTSC RC Yachting April Championship
Held at Pinetops on Tuesday The first Tuesday evening championship was held at Pinetops on 18th April. With a light dying breeze, fantastic sunshine and Easter egg prizes at the ready, it was set to be a good one. Posted on 21 Apr 10 Raters at Frensham Pond
A first for the club This is the first time Frensham Pond Sailing Club have run a 10 Rater Open Meeting. It was therefore very rewarding to have an entry of nine sailors making the journey to Frensham to take part in the event at our beautiful location. Posted on 21 Apr Videlo Globe Footy Open
Midweek sailing at Frensham Pond This is the first time this event has been run mid-week, as weekend dates in April were unavailable due to major dinghy events at Frensham Pond Sailing Club. Posted on 18 Apr RC Laser Fleetwood Spring Series day 3
A great wind straight down the lake With a great wind straight down the lake it was going to be good, but only if the rain stopped first. 6 skippers turned up for the days sailing, well Derek actually arrived a bit later to give us all a chance. Posted on 17 Apr Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
A good breeze for the last two outings With a 15MPH North West wind it was looking like I might be able to try out the B Rig for the first time, even though it was coming from the former stadium seating sand hills direction. Posted on 15 Apr

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy