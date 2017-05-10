RC Mustangs at Fleetwood: First Quarter 2017

RC Mustangs first Quarter 2017 © Tony Wilson RC Mustangs first Quarter 2017 © Tony Wilson

by Tony Wilson today at 7:07 am

Colin has done a sterling job in keeping the Mustang guys on their toes for the regular Tuesday afternoon meetings. Once the lake was eventually refilled and the water had settled again the sailing was good, from maybe light winds to very high winds but usually very sailable with not too much in between.

Results are worked out a little different to the normal workings and run of the mill sailing events. Colin has more or less devised a system that rewards all, not just the top skippers that maybe attend just the odd outing to come Trophy hunting, but also done on Merit. The more times you turn up the better your chances are to be in the points.

Workings are based on there normally being a maximum of twelve skippers ever turning up. The top sailor for each day receives the full 12 points, second place 11 points and so on. Five races are sailed on each outing and you only get points if you are in the beginning of the race and you complete it, ask me how I know. No discards.

Some of our boats are really held together by hook or by crook and ways of maintaining and devising methods to replace broken parts are ingenious. Most can get away with using the Laser winch and rudder servo, but it's not been uncommon for someone to graft a broken boom back together with a broken drill bit in between.

The Second Quarter starts this week.

First Quarter Results: (7 weeks completed)

1st Jim Lydon 79pts 35 races

2nd John Plant 64pts 25 races

3rd Peter Jackson 53pts 20 races

4th Tony Wilson 53pts 23 races

5th Ian Thompson 45pts 23 races

6th Ken Crabtree 41pts 18 races

7th Graham Ardron 25pts 14 races

8th Mike Priest 7pts 5 races

9th Jim Irvine 6pts 1 race

Seven weeks completed only due to first week no water Maximum available points for this series could have been 7 x 12 = 84 points. Well done Jim Lydon.