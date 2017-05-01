Please select your home edition
Poole Yacht Racing Association Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg

by David Lewis today at 2:47 pm 29 April - 1 May 2017

Racing under VPRS, following an uneventful start the fleet followed Nick Fullergar's Archibualt A35 Amigos on the gun under the watchful eye of Blue Extasy, start boat and race officer for the race.

Due to the strong 105% tidal coefficients running that day, the fleet split with the boats that crept in close under the cliffs and into Swanage bay gaining an advantage. Grey Silkie and Mark Carey's new A31 Zorra 3 going well over to the East and Phil Nichols' Maxi 1100 Destiny talking a more conservative Easterly line. Blue Extasy however sailed well to overhaul the fleet.

The next day was the PYRA annual boules competition held on the green followed by a rendezvous at Cherbourg Yacht Club.

PYRA Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg - photo © Myriam Paish
PYRA Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg - photo © Myriam Paish

PYRA Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg - photo © Myriam Paish
PYRA Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg - photo © Myriam Paish

Overall Results:

PosBoatSail NoRatingCherbourg
VPRS Class One
1stBlue eXtasyGBR3481L141
2ndDestinyGBR4071L0.9652
3rdThe Grey SilkieGBR4207L0.9953
4thAmigosGBR1246L1134
5thHope & GloryGBR6411.1175
6thZorra3GBR2111L0.9826
7thPistrausGBR8137R0.967
8thEscapadeGBR7073T0.9648
9thPlutoGBR3334C0.9679
10thElevationGBR9395R0.96DNC
10thAmethystGBR6640R148DNC
10thPoole Sailing AddictionGBR9859T16DNC
10thDeityGBR9644L0.992DNC
10thFirestarterGBR8560R0.987DNC
10thBlue JayGBR2068R114DNC
VPRS Class Two
1stMaris OtterGBR3519L0.8921
2ndDequillaGBR2296L0.9242
3rdKudosGBR31R0.928DNC
3rdBluesGBR43530.921DNC
3rdElanorGBR1531R0.911DNC
3rdFirebirdGBR95450.886DNC
3rdIt's Now or Never509X0.883DNC
3rdJabulaniGBR40130.887DNC
3rdVolante29500.918DNC
3rdMojitoK1236T0.886DNC
3rdMatchmaker IIGBR42600.918DNC
3rdFizzzGBR14540.914DNC
3rdViragoGBR1396T0.915DNC
VPRS Class Three
1stShebeen9820.8681
2ndSkykomish480.7922
3rdWild RivalGBR2976R0.87DNF
4thDream OnGBR8188R0.804DNC
4th'Fraid S'eau2640.863DNC
4thPied PiperGBR2846L0.848DNC
4thTernary2890.835DNC
4thGenesisGBR6216Y0.838DNC
4thPink PantherGBR70030.83DNC

PYRA Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg - photo © Myriam Paish
PYRA Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg - photo © Myriam Paish
VPRS Nationals 2017 to held from Cowes
Competitive sailing in a relaxed atmosphere Yachts will converge on Cowes from east and west in May for the second VPRS Nationals. The inaugural event in Poole last year attracted nearly 30 entries; this year's event is expected to be bigger and better. Posted on 8 Apr PYRA End of Season Weymouth Finale
An early start to get to the Swash start line Crews had to wake early in order to make a 0900hrs start at the Swash start line on Saturday. We were greeted with wind over tide up the Swash, a fresh to strong southerly breeze and an ebb making it hard work to reach the start line. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 The Folly Races for PYRA
Horizontal rain on Saturday Saturday was forecast to be wet and it was – horizontal sheets of it driven in by 25-30 knots of wind from the SSW. Firestarter sent us off on a short windward hitch to East Hook, dismissing a plea for 'start line-finish line' from a nameless boat. Posted on 15 Sep 2016 RORC Cherbourg Race
Hugo Tardivel's French A31 is overall winner Hugo Tardivel's French A31 Columbus Circle is the overall winner of the RORC Cherbourg Race. The crew will be celebrating with hundreds of sailors from the RORC fleet at the Yacht Club de Cherbourg. Posted on 5 Sep 2016 PYRA Cherbourg and back races
A sailable forecast for once The Cherbourg trophies have remained '...not awarded' on many occasions – too much wind to run the race or so little that the only option for un gout de la belle France was for the entire fleet to resort to the donk. Posted on 1 Sep 2016 PYRA Yarmouth Dash
Record times and a very close race Record times were established on the first leg to Yarmouth with our kites filled with a stiff SW. It's true we had the tide under us but with most boats elapsed times under 2 hours made for an exciting and very close race. Posted on 9 Aug 2016 PYRA Channel Islands Races
It's all about the sailing 0400hrs Friday morning wishing I'd been sensible and got my head down earlier – rig sheets and guys just in case and slip away early in good time to do start boat on the Swash Line. Posted on 3 Aug 2016 adidas Poole Week preview
Discounted entry period ends 8th August Parkstone Yacht Club invites you to join us for what will probably be the best dinghy and keelboat regatta in the South! Posted on 30 Jul 2016 PYRA Two-handed Regatta
Everyone a winner PYRA's annual 2-handed mini regatta was again run under the auspices of the Royal Motor YC complete with a stately motor cruiser as committee boat + an attendant RIB. Their dedication and generosity was much appreciated by the fleet. Posted on 12 Jul 2016 PYRA Round the Island and feeder races
Three very different days Your reporter has done close to thirty Round the Islands and 2016 has to be one of the windiest yet. After starting with full main and genny we were soon seeing 30 knots true wind off Yarmouth and again around the back of the Island past Ventnor. Posted on 7 Jul 2016

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
