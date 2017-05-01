Poole Yacht Racing Association Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg

by David Lewis today at 2:47 pm

Racing under VPRS, following an uneventful start the fleet followed Nick Fullergar's Archibualt A35 Amigos on the gun under the watchful eye of Blue Extasy, start boat and race officer for the race.

Due to the strong 105% tidal coefficients running that day, the fleet split with the boats that crept in close under the cliffs and into Swanage bay gaining an advantage. Grey Silkie and Mark Carey's new A31 Zorra 3 going well over to the East and Phil Nichols' Maxi 1100 Destiny talking a more conservative Easterly line. Blue Extasy however sailed well to overhaul the fleet.

The next day was the PYRA annual boules competition held on the green followed by a rendezvous at Cherbourg Yacht Club.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Sail No Rating Cherbourg VPRS Class One 1st Blue eXtasy GBR3481L 14 1 2nd Destiny GBR4071L 0.965 2 3rd The Grey Silkie GBR4207L 0.995 3 4th Amigos GBR1246L 113 4 5th Hope & Glory GBR641 1.117 5 6th Zorra3 GBR2111L 0.982 6 7th Pistraus GBR8137R 0.96 7 8th Escapade GBR7073T 0.964 8 9th Pluto GBR3334C 0.967 9 10th Elevation GBR9395R 0.96 DNC 10th Amethyst GBR6640R 148 DNC 10th Poole Sailing Addiction GBR9859T 16 DNC 10th Deity GBR9644L 0.992 DNC 10th Firestarter GBR8560R 0.987 DNC 10th Blue Jay GBR2068R 114 DNC VPRS Class Two 1st Maris Otter GBR3519L 0.892 1 2nd Dequilla GBR2296L 0.924 2 3rd Kudos GBR31R 0.928 DNC 3rd Blues GBR4353 0.921 DNC 3rd Elanor GBR1531R 0.911 DNC 3rd Firebird GBR9545 0.886 DNC 3rd It's Now or Never 509X 0.883 DNC 3rd Jabulani GBR4013 0.887 DNC 3rd Volante 2950 0.918 DNC 3rd Mojito K1236T 0.886 DNC 3rd Matchmaker II GBR4260 0.918 DNC 3rd Fizzz GBR1454 0.914 DNC 3rd Virago GBR1396T 0.915 DNC VPRS Class Three 1st Shebeen 982 0.868 1 2nd Skykomish 48 0.792 2 3rd Wild Rival GBR2976R 0.87 DNF 4th Dream On GBR8188R 0.804 DNC 4th 'Fraid S'eau 264 0.863 DNC 4th Pied Piper GBR2846L 0.848 DNC 4th Ternary 289 0.835 DNC 4th Genesis GBR6216Y 0.838 DNC 4th Pink Panther GBR7003 0.83 DNC