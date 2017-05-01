Poole Yacht Racing Association Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg
by David Lewis today at 2:47 pm
29 April - 1 May 2017
Racing under VPRS, following an uneventful start the fleet followed Nick Fullergar's Archibualt A35 Amigos on the gun under the watchful eye of Blue Extasy, start boat and race officer for the race.
Due to the strong 105% tidal coefficients running that day, the fleet split with the boats that crept in close under the cliffs and into Swanage bay gaining an advantage. Grey Silkie and Mark Carey's new A31 Zorra 3 going well over to the East and Phil Nichols' Maxi 1100 Destiny talking a more conservative Easterly line. Blue Extasy however sailed well to overhaul the fleet.
The next day was the PYRA annual boules competition held on the green followed by a rendezvous at Cherbourg Yacht Club.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat
|Sail No
|Rating
|Cherbourg
|VPRS Class One
|1st
|Blue eXtasy
|GBR3481L
|14
|1
|2nd
|Destiny
|GBR4071L
|0.965
|2
|3rd
|The Grey Silkie
|GBR4207L
|0.995
|3
|4th
|Amigos
|GBR1246L
|113
|4
|5th
|Hope & Glory
|GBR641
|1.117
|5
|6th
|Zorra3
|GBR2111L
|0.982
|6
|7th
|Pistraus
|GBR8137R
|0.96
|7
|8th
|Escapade
|GBR7073T
|0.964
|8
|9th
|Pluto
|GBR3334C
|0.967
|9
|10th
|Elevation
|GBR9395R
|0.96
|DNC
|10th
|Amethyst
|GBR6640R
|148
|DNC
|10th
|Poole Sailing Addiction
|GBR9859T
|16
|DNC
|10th
|Deity
|GBR9644L
|0.992
|DNC
|10th
|Firestarter
|GBR8560R
|0.987
|DNC
|10th
|Blue Jay
|GBR2068R
|114
|DNC
|VPRS Class Two
|1st
|Maris Otter
|GBR3519L
|0.892
|1
|2nd
|Dequilla
|GBR2296L
|0.924
|2
|3rd
|Kudos
|GBR31R
|0.928
|DNC
|3rd
|Blues
|GBR4353
|0.921
|DNC
|3rd
|Elanor
|GBR1531R
|0.911
|DNC
|3rd
|Firebird
|GBR9545
|0.886
|DNC
|3rd
|It's Now or Never
|509X
|0.883
|DNC
|3rd
|Jabulani
|GBR4013
|0.887
|DNC
|3rd
|Volante
|2950
|0.918
|DNC
|3rd
|Mojito
|K1236T
|0.886
|DNC
|3rd
|Matchmaker II
|GBR4260
|0.918
|DNC
|3rd
|Fizzz
|GBR1454
|0.914
|DNC
|3rd
|Virago
|GBR1396T
|0.915
|DNC
|VPRS Class Three
|1st
|Shebeen
|982
|0.868
|1
|2nd
|Skykomish
|48
|0.792
|2
|3rd
|Wild Rival
|GBR2976R
|0.87
|DNF
|4th
|Dream On
|GBR8188R
|0.804
|DNC
|4th
|'Fraid S'eau
|264
|0.863
|DNC
|4th
|Pied Piper
|GBR2846L
|0.848
|DNC
|4th
|Ternary
|289
|0.835
|DNC
|4th
|Genesis
|GBR6216Y
|0.838
|DNC
|4th
|Pink Panther
|GBR7003
|0.83
|DNC
