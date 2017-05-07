Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Product Feature
Harken T2 - 57mm
Harken T2 - 57mm
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Kneale stands out to take Topper title at RYA Eric Twiname Championships

by Hamish Stuart, RYA Cymru-Wales today at 11:37 am 6-7 May 2017
Topper sailor Ethan Kneale on day 2 of the RYA Eric Twiname Championships © Dan Towers / onEdition / RYA

Cardiff Bay sailor Ethan Kneale was the top Topper as defending champions Wales fell short of the team title at the RYA Eric Twiname Championships.

Kneale won the Topper class while Pembrokeshire's Iolo Davies finished runner-up in the Optimst class of boat, with Pwllheli's Arwen Fleur the top girl and 10th overall.

However the Wales team effort was not as strong as last year as the South East Zone were victorious when 270 sailors battled it out for individual and team honours on Rutland Water.

The Topper fleet saw three winners in the each of the day's races. As the only sailor to take two victories across the weekend, Kneale jumped to the top of the leaderboard and secured the Topper crown.

Kneale described the racing, "I've found it challenging, but I enjoyed winning! It was close racing, I didn't know if I could do it. It's a relief to have won and I'm very happy." With the Optimist field still wide open going into the second day of racing, several boats had the title within their grasp.

Davis was uncatchable in the penultimate race after building a substantial lead leaving his rivals in the dust, but after a challenging last race he was pipped to the post and ended his day as the runner-up.

After adding two bullets to his scoreline, Henry Means (HSC/NBYC, E) was crowned Optimist Champion beating his 74 zone rivals. Fflur consolidated her position to top the girls' podium and finished 10th overall.

Event Director and RYA Senior High Performance Manager, Chris Atherton, was pleased with a successful event, "We have had a fantastic weekend of sailing across all of the courses. The conditions were challenging at times, with shifts testing the sailors but it's been a brilliant atmosphere afloat and ashore all.

"I have been really impressed with the young sailors this weekend, their attitudes have been fantastic and the standard of racing across the seven junior classes has been superb. It is great to see new sailors coming through the Zone Pathway and competing at an event like this for the first time.

"This event would not be possible without the support of the Eric Twiname Trust. Rutland Sailing Club has once again put on a brilliant event and I would like to thank everyone who helped the event to run so smoothly."

Full results online here.

More about the Eric Twiname Trust www.erictwinametrust.org and to donate www.justgiving.com/erictwinametrust.

You can follow the action on the event website, the British Youth Sailing Team Facebook and on Twitter @RYAYouthRacing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

South East Zone triumphant
At RYA Eric Twiname Championships The South East Zone were victorious at the 2017 RYA 31st Eric Twiname Championships (6-7 May). Having last reigned triumphant in 2014, the South East Zone were crowned overall Eric Twiname Champions as well as winners of the Eric Twiname Dinghy Trophy. Posted on 7 May RYA Eric Twiname Championships day 1
Off to a flying start at Rutland Water Over 270 young sailors enjoyed 10-15 knots of breeze across six junior classes on day one of the 2017 RYA Eric Twiname Championships today (Saturday 6 May). Posted on 6 May Topper Inlands at Grafham
Over 180 saiors for Volvo GJW Direct National Series 4 Just over 180 Toppers descended upon Grafham Water SC last weekend for the Volvo GJW Direct NS4 Inland Championship, and for the first time this year at a National Series event the weather allowed two full days of racing. Posted on 6 May RYA Eric Twiname Championships preview
'Battle of the Zones' at Rutland this weekend Young sailors are preparing for the annual 'Battle of the Zones' with the 31st RYA Eric Twiname Championships set for Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend (6-7 May). Posted on 4 May Toppers at Warsash preview
Rooster Southern Traveller Round 2 on 21st May The second of the 2017 Southern Topper Traveller series events is now a little over two weeks away to be held at Warsash SC in Hampshire on Sunday 21st May. Posted on 3 May Final call for the Topper Inlands
Volvo GJW Direct National Series 4 at Grafham next weekend Final call for the Volvo GJW Direct National Series 4 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC this coming weekend 29/30 April. With 182 Toppers already pre-entered this promises to be a fantastic event. Posted on 24 Apr ISA Youth Pathway Nationals
And Optimist Trials 2017 at Ballyholme Ewan McMahon won the ISA Youth Pathways despite another difficult day in a light shifting south westerly on Belfast Lough. His earlier form in the championships allowed him to discard the higher of his two results today and comfortably win overall. Posted on 24 Apr Toppers at Waldringfield
For the 65th Easter Egg Open Meeting The 65th Waldringfield SC Easter Egg Open Meeting continued many of the traditions of this popular annual event, but this year had one notable innovation – the introduction of a Topper class start! Posted on 19 Apr Welsh sailor Dan Whiteley crowned
At RYA Youth National Championships North Wales sailor Dan Whiteley was crowned Laser class UK champion after five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals. Posted on 18 Apr From 37 years old to like new
We speak to Roger Proctor about re-activating Toppers We spoke to Roger Proctor, son of Ian Proctor who designed the Topper dinghy, about a new scheme to re-activate old Toppers and get them back out on the water. Posted on 5 Apr

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy