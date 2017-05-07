GP14 Inland Championship at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club

by Michelle Evans today at 2:30 pm

It was another successful Inland Championship for the GP14 Class with over 30 boats making the trip to Bassenthwaite Sailing Club for the third event of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series.

With a strong gold fleet and stronger winds predicted it looked set to be a closely fought fight out for the top spot at the Gingerboats sponsored event.

Race 1 started in a F5 gusting 6 with everyone chomping at the bit as usual and an inevitable recall. It looked like business as usual for Mike Senior and Chris White (South Staffs SC) as they took a dominant lead. The shifty conditions, however, took a few casualties including Mike and Chris with John Hayes and Poppy James (Southport SC) profiting to take the win with Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter (Snettisham Beach) second. The award for quickest to break their boat went to the Bolton boys Gary Deighan and Dale Knowles who managed two legs of the first race before a rudder issue ended their championships before it had begun.

Andy Smith and Phil Hodgkins (Bassenthwaite SC) were dominant in Race 2 leading the whole way through and taking the win with Fergus and Andy second. In the only protest of the weekend, Mike Senior protested the winning pair for over a mark rounding but the result stood. Race 3 was a close between Fergus/Andy and Andy/Phil with Fergus and Andy winning leaving Andy wishing he'd covered Fergus up the last beat.

At the end of Day 1 Fergus and Andy were the overnight leaders with Phil and Andy second and Dave Lawson and Joe Roberts (Bassenthwaite SC) third. Frank Nickless and Michelle Evans (Chase SC/South Staffs SC) lead the Silver Fleet and Nick Brandon and Lisa Carpenter (South Staffs SC) lead the Bronze Fleet. With Fergus and Andy sailing superbly and the kings of consistency it was looking like Day 2 would be a battle for places two to five.

The original forecast of F2/3 was well out with the first race starting in a F4/5 and more shifty than the day before making it seem like a lottery getting the beats right. The starts throughout had been quite biased on the line which was cause of quite a lot of chaos, in particular Race 4, when a boat was tacked onto port on the line causing Val and Ken Bell (Bassenthwaite SC) to capsize almost on top of Dave Young and Nic Booth (South Staffs SC). The wind dropped half way through but there were still some massive slammers coming through one of which appeared to knock John Hayes clean out of the boat, luckily for him the boat stayed upright and they still managed an eighth. The race was won by Fergus and Andy with Dave Lawson and Joe Roberts (Bassenthwaite SC) posting a second and putting them neck and neck on points with Andy and Phil.

Race 5 took a few attempts to get going and Dave and Joe were out OCS. It was battle of the Midlanders after that with Mike and Chris taking their first race win from Richard Instone and Steve Parker (Blithfield SC) with their best result of the event.

By now Fergus and Andy had an unassailable lead so it was the battle for second place and with Andy and Phil being on the wrong end of every shift and near the back they went in and Dave and Joe claimed second with Andy and Phil third.

Speaking after the event Joe Roberts, Sailing Secretary for Bassenthwaite SC, said: "Bassenthwaite SC was delighted to welcome back the GP14 association and host their prestigious Inlands. Our lake delivered champagne conditions with championship-specification wind shifts! Six nail-bitingly tense races ensued, and I'm reminded of how close and enjoyable GP14 racing is. A special weekend."

The event also gave an opportunity for five graduates of this year's E Howard-Davies GP14 Youth Training Week to put their skills into practice. Clearly the week-long course at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre had paid off for newcomers to the fleet Oliver Goolden and Pierce Cook (Covenham SC). After only recently started sailing at GP14 they finished first all youth boat and twentieth overall. Winning crew of race 5, Poppy James, was the first female crew and fifth overall. Ben Swainson, was recruited by Justin Smith (Tynemouth) the night before the event and finished ninth overall while young helm Ralph Haliburton Chaplin finished four out of the six very tricky races.

The next event of the Super 8 Series is the Scottish Championships at Annandale Sailing Club on 20 and 21 May.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club Fleet R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 0 Fergus Barnham Andy Hunter Snettisham Beach Gold 2 2 1 1 ‑3 3 9 2nd 14064 David Lawson Joe Roberts Bassenthwaite SC Gold 3 4 3 2 (OCS) 1 13 3rd 14206 Andy Smith Phil Hodgkins Bassenthwaite SC Gold 4 1 2 4 4 (DNF) 15 4th 13417 Mike Senior Chris White South Staffs SC Gold 5 3 ‑8 6 1 2 17 5th 14188 John Hayes Poppy James Southport SC Gold 1 ‑10 4 8 5 4 22 6th 14210 Richard Instone Steve Parker Blithfield SC Gold ‑7 6 7 3 2 5 23 7th 4186 Nick Devereux Geoff Edwards Budworth SC Gold 6 5 5 5 (DNF) 9 30 8th 14110 Dave Young Nic Booth South Staffs SC Gold 8 ‑9 6 7 9 8 38 9th 13838 Justin Smith Ben Swainson Tynemouth Gold 12 8 ‑15 10 6 7 43 10th 14090 Neal Gibson Geoff Phillips Redoubt SC Silver 11 ‑13 10 9 7 6 43 11th 14135 Paul Owen Sam Pickering South Staffs/Chase SC Gold 10 7 9 ‑13 8 11 45 12th 14199 Frank Nickless Michelle Evans Chase SC/South Staffs SC Silver 9 14 11 11 ‑19 14 59 13th 14101 Jonathan Denwood Mike Cowan Bassenthwaite SC Gold ‑16 16 12 16 10 10 64 14th 13885 Mike Fairlamb Eric Smith Bassenthwaite SC Silver (DNF) 17 17 14 11 15 74 15th 13960 Val Bell Ken Bell Bassenthwaite SC Bronze 18 (DNF) 13 22 12 12 77 16th 13925 Gareth Morris Ed Washington Toddbrook & Gresford SC Bronze 19 15 (DNF) 17 14 13 78 17th 14062 Alan Jones Sue Watson Bassenthwaite SC Bronze 17 ‑23 19 12 17 19 84 18th 14051 Chris Beddow Chris Cook Souths Staff CC Silver ‑23 19 18 21 16 16 90 19th 13794 Nick Brandon Lisa Carpenter South Staffs SC Silver 20 18 20 15 ‑21 20 93 20th 13707 Oliver Goolden Pierce Cook Covenham SC Bronze ‑27 24 14 20 22 17 97 21st 14056 Arthur Logan Iain Hardy Castle Semple SC Bronze 22 22 21 ‑23 15 22 102 22nd 14187 Julie Waddington Chris Waddington Bolton SC Silver 13 11 16 (DNC) DNC DNC 104 23rd 13727 Tim Davies Mark Collingwood Chelmarsh SC Bronze 24 20 22 25 13 (DNC) 104 24th 13819 Duncan Greenhalgh John Riley Bassenthwaite SC Silver 21 25 (DNF) 19 18 21 104 25th 14010 Graham Courtney Julie Courtney Bolton SC Silver 15 (DNF) DNF 18 24 18 107 26th 13276 Adam Vaughan Philip Pethybridge Derwent Reservoir SC Bronze 25 21 (DNF) 24 20 23 113 27th 14109 Greg Thomas Joel James Southport SC Silver 14 12 (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 122 28th 4615 Steve Parry Philip Green York RI Bronze ‑26 26 24 26 23 25 124 29th 14057 Ann Penny Matt Catterall Derwent Reservoir/Castle Semple Bronze 28 27 23 (DNC) 25 24 127 30th 13700 Ralph Haliburton‑Chaplin Adam Chaplin Blackpool & Fleetwood YC Bronze 29 (DNF) DNF 27 26 26 140 31st 14091 Gary Deighan Dale Knowles Bolton SC Gold (DNF) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 160