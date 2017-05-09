Flight Control: Nathan Outteridge talks about finding the perfect setup

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Controlling the flight of the new America's Cup Class race boats has become crucial to performance, and the technology in this America's Cup has taken huge steps forward. Nathan Outteridge explains the importance of finding the perfect setup for buttons and controls.

Related Articles

A truly Bermudaful Opening Ceremony

To the 35th America's Cup Full details have been announced today about the line-up for the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America's Cup, taking place on the Main Stage in the America's Cup Village in the Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda, from 8.30pm on Friday 26th May.

America's Cup live at the Little Ship Club

Yacht club in heart of London's City throws opens its doors Sailing fans will be able to watch multiple Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie's bid to bring the America's Cup to Britain for the first time in its 166-year history live from Bermuda every weekday evening at the Little Ship Club.

ETNZ's Pedal Power Revolution

The story behind the innovation Bike on a boat? Here's the story behind the innovation. Emirates Team New Zealand are still pushing for the ultimate America's Cup performance, will you be following?

The America's Cup Revolution

From monohulls to foiling catamarans There has been a revolution in the America's Cup - a shift from monohulls racing far offshore to incredibly fast, foiling catamarans raced close to shore by high-performance athletes.

The oldest trophy in international sport

Key players on why the trophy is so coveted The key players of the 35th America's Cup talk about why this trophy is so coveted, so prestigious, and so difficult to win. Since 1851 the America's Cup trophy has represented the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and it is no different today.

Iain Percy: "Let the best team win"

Sportsmanship should be at the centre of the America's Cup The America's Cup is one the most prestigious sports events in the world, and the level of competition is nothing short of extreme among the professional sailors aiming to lift the Cup in 2017.

America's Cup Class speed run

SoftBank Team Japan & ORACLE TEAM USA at over 40mph SoftBank Team Japan and ORACLE TEAM USA lined up on the Great Sound in their new America's Cup Class boats, with very fast results! Even at speeds of over 40mph our chase boat was struggling to keep up with these racing machines.

Important first day of racing in Bermuda

For Emirates Team New Zealand After less than one week since the first sail in Bermuda, Emirates Team New Zealand joined their opponents on the water for the last day of the latest round of the America's Cup Class (ACC) practice racing.

Sailors weigh in on round 3 of practice racing

Key personalities from the AC teams discusss progress We caught up with key personalities from each of the six America's Cup teams on the America's Cup 'preseason' that is practice racing. The teams are currently engaged in the third of four practice racing periods in their America's Cup Class boats.