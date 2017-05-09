Flight Control: Nathan Outteridge talks about finding the perfect setup
by Artemis Racing today at 4:22 pm
9 May 2017
ORACLE TEAM USA and Artemis Racing practicing in Bermuda © Austin Wong / ACEA
Controlling the flight of the new America's Cup Class race boats has become crucial to performance, and the technology in this America's Cup has taken huge steps forward. Nathan Outteridge explains the importance of finding the perfect setup for buttons and controls.
