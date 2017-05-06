Phantom Eastern Areas Series Open at Fishers Green Sailing Club

by Godfrey Clark today at 8:10 am

The Phantom class made their second visit to Fishers Green SC in the picturesque Lea Valley Park on Sat 6th May as part of their Eastern Area series and were joined by the Comets as a regular event on their Southern area series.

With the forecast of a force 3 north-easterly breeze backing -north later, the course required two beats to accommodate the shape of the lake. The Phantoms started first and were up to the top mark by the time the Comets got away, thus giving a clear track for everyone.

In the first race Ian Stone saw the chance of a port flyer out of the start line and led the field from the outset, but on the second round, and with a clear lead, he headed for the wrong mark (the new West Buoy), until called back by his rivals, gifting the win to Jim Hopton from a very close group. The wind direction held true for the second race, with the beats remaining square until the final upwind finish when the anticipated left wind shift kicked in. The Phantoms completed their three laps to the Comets two laps and everyone got together for a leisurely lunch.

With the Phantom overall results wide open, the course was adjusted to keep the beats true and good hiking and occasional planing bursts continued for the afternoon. After two laps, Ian Stone managed to catch and pass Chris Biglin to take the win but Chris's 2nd was good enough to give him the meeting by a single point.

1st 1347 Chris Biglin (Shustoke SC)

2nd 1280 Ian Stone (Maidenhead SC)

3rd 1400 Jim Hopton (Shustoke SC)

Best Fishers Green boat: Paul Bidwell, 1271