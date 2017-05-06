Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Spinlock EA Tiller Extension
Spinlock EA Tiller Extension
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 3

by Chris Baldwick today at 6:58 pm 6 May 2017

Despite the surprisingly low turnout last Saturday afternoon, the six competing Folkboats faced a range of challenges, frustrations, exultation and confusion.

In a softening breeze from the North East and a gentle flooding tide the Race Officer set a beat to a mark to the East of the starting platform. It was a classic case of "when the wind is in the north, go north!". Those who did and went to the north shore on starboard tack won out massively with a large backing wind shift seeing Madeleine (Ed Donald), Lady Linda (David Gredley) and Pilgrim (Sally Kalis), pulling away from Padfoot, Samphire and Joss, all of whom stayed further out, giving them a convincing lead at the first mark.

A reach and then a run down to Oxey gave everyone a light and fairly tactical spinnaker leg followed by another beat, through the gate and back to the mark for another lap of the track.

Madeleine didn't put a foot wrong, extending her lead with Pilgrim and Lady Linda jockeying for 2nd place with Padfoot and Samphire challenging.......until the last run of the race where Madeleine, Lady Linda and Samphire entered the exclusion zone inside the starting platform and were consequently disqualified! So the final results had Pilgrim 1st, Padfoot 2nd and Joss 3rd. A challenging day of highs and lows and great to see Madeleine, Lady Linda and Pilgrim giving the rest of the fleet a lesson in sailing skills although the final results reminded us all that a large part of winning a race happens before even getting on the boat, by reading the Sailing Instructions!

Thanks to the Race Officer, Paul Stickley, for running a good course and to the competitors for the excellent competition!

Results can be found on the RLymYC website Folkboat section here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd announces new partnership
Sponsoring Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand, Henri Lloyd, are delighted to announce their partnership with the Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week. Posted on 4 May Lymington Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series 2
Tricky race in a strong ebb tide With a light breeze from the South, the Race Officer sent he Nordic Folkboats over to Black Rock to the east of Yarmouth. Bonnie managed to be over at the start and went back to restart the race. Posted on 1 May Lymington Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series 1
Challenging race with some windless areas The first Saturday race of the season for the Lymington Nordic Folkboats saw nine boats come to the start line. A very light northerly breeze gave the Race Officer, Malcolm Mckeag, limited options for a beat. Posted on 24 Apr Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 7
Final race held after a short postponement The final race of the 2016 Lymington Town SC's Solent Circuit was held on Sunday. There was a short postponement to allow the overnight gales to drop. Racing started just 20 minutes after the scheduled start time in a cold 20 knot westerly breeze. Posted on 22 Nov 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 6
Crucial results before this weekend's finale The penultimate round of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit took place on Sunday morning, as crews in the competition's four fleets battled for crucial results before this weekend's finale. Posted on 17 Nov 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 5
Bright sunshine, frost and a light north westerly breeze Competitors for week 5 of the Lymington Town sailing Club Solent Circuit were greeted by bright sunshine, frost and a light north westerly breeze. Posted on 7 Nov 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 4
Fickle Easterly and strong ebb tide to contend with Race 4 of Lymington Town Sailing Club's Solent Circuit was sailed in challenging conditions. Challenging, not because of the stronger winds of the previous weeks, but because of a fickle 12 knot easterly breeze Posted on 2 Nov 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 3
Perfect conditions in the Western Solent Race 3 of the Lymington Town Sailing Club's Solent Circuit started in perfect conditions. The morning sunshine with a 15 knot north easterly breeze allowed all classes to start with a beat along the Hampshire shore. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 2
Start line sees competitor T-boning the safety boat This weekend saw Lymington Town SC host the second race of their annual Solent Circuit on a very windy Sunday morning. The race will be well remembered for many years to come and was one of the most entertaining races in the competition's recent history. Posted on 17 Oct 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 1
Series starts on a beautiful sunny morning A beautiful sunny morning in Lymington was the backdrop for the opening weekend of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit. The series would get underway with 40 crews venturing out in the solent to contest race one over four fleets. Posted on 11 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy