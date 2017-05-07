Devoti D-Ones in the POSH Regatta at Paignton Sailing Club

by Tyler Harmsworth today at 12:24 pm

D-1's arrived at Paignton for the POSH regatta and their second travellers event, due to the forecast we had a couple of no shows which on Saturday morning looked a good call with the surf crashing in. Race officer James Ripley made the immediate call at the briefing to delay the planned start for an hour as the wind was due to drop and that would hopefully ease off the waves.

The wind did indeed start to drop and sailors and boats waited rigged on the beach, this is where the law of sod kicked in and the wind dropped so much that there was no way to sail out through the surf... Racing off for the day. The fleet dispersed to meet back at the club for a few muscle relaxers and an excellent meal that was included within the entry form.

With changes to the S.I.'s being posted the start time was brought forward to 10 o'clock which when everyone woke looked optimistic as the bay was calm. By 08:30 the breeze had stated to fill in throughout the bay and we were released from the beach to join the race committee, who were having one of those 'who would be a race officer' mornings. As they got the course sent the wind swung. The race team pulled off an excellent and quick reset and we were into sequence.

Race 1, although Tyler Harmsworth had the best of the start and the first half of the beat it was Paul Birbeck that lead around with Paul Lester on Harmsworth's transom, Birbeck eased away over the next lap to take his first win in the D-1, Harmsworth just managing to hold off Lester.

Race 2, same course this time Lester was off like rocket showing fantastic upwind speed to lead comfortably at the first mark with Gary Phare joining us after his sail across from Torquay, also showing impressive speed to round just behind Harmsworth. Lester over did the lay line and allowed Birbeck to snatch the lead by the leeward gate, forced to go separate ways by RS100.s and avoiding the weed the fleet joined up at the windward mark with Birbeck still in front from, Lester, Harmsworth and Phare, and although there was many challenges this is the way it remained at the finish.

Race 3, again Lester was quick out of the blocks but Harmsworth managed to gained height and lead into the first mark, with Lester and Phare side by side, where was Birbeck? Hanging over the back of his transom removing weed as it turned out and after clearing it began to charge. Harmsworth had a few anxious moments especially as the wind again started swinging half way down the run to the finish, Birbeck had made his way up to second, (it must be all the weight he has shed) and was going lower, thankfully for Harmsworth he manged to hold his nerve to take this race, followed by Birbeck and Phare, Lester falling foul of the weed.

This set it up nicely for the final winner takes all race which again the race team hats off to them, managed to reset and get into sequence before the time limit. Birbeck and Harmsworth came off the line side by side with Harmsworth to windward, Lester was the first to peel off right with Phare playing the shifts. Harmsworth was holding onto Birbeck until first weed then a plastic bag slowed his progress. Birbeck took full advantage of this and sailed a near perfect beat to lead around with a comfortable lead to Lester with Harmsworth and Phare rounding together. A gybe fest followed, Birbeck extended, Phare, Lester and Harmsworth arriving at the gate together, Lester went right again, Phare hard left and Harmsworth somewhere in between, I would say where Birbeck went but I couldn't see that far. At the top mark Birbeck was well gone as first Lester, Harmsworth and Phare arrived on each other's rudders, Lester and Phare gybe set to follow the disappearing Birbeck allowing Harmsworth to split, at the first cross Lester was still in front but it was close, on the approach to the last leeward mark Harmsworth got Lester on Starboard to round in front lead to the short finish hitch. Phare finished close behind, then reset his kite to sail right across the bay back to Torquay.

Huge congratulations to Paul Birbeck for winning his first event he sailed extremely well all day. POSH is a fantastic event to be part of and we will be back next year.

Overall Results:

1st Paul Birbeck (Wimbleball SC)

2nd Tyler Harmsworth (Shoreham SC)

3rd Paul Lester (Chase SC)

4th Gary Phare (Royal Torbay YC)