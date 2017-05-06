Comet Southern Area Series Open at Fishers Green Sailing Club

Comets at Fishers Green © Kevin O'Brian & Clive Gladwin Comets at Fishers Green © Kevin O'Brian & Clive Gladwin

by Godfrey Clark today at 2:11 pm

The Comet class made their regular visit to Fishers Green SC in the picturesque Lea Valley Park on Saturday 6th May as part of their Southern Area series and were joined by the Phantom class as a recent event on their Eastern Area series.

With the forecast of a force 3 north-easterly breeze backing north later, the course required two beats to accommodate the shape of the lake. The Phantoms started first and were up to the top mark by the time the Comets got away giving a clear track for everyone.

In the first race Mike Ettershank took the lead from Eddy Pope which he held to the finish from a group of five pursuers. The wind direction held true for the second race with the beats remaining square until the final upwind finish when the anticipated wind shift kicked in. The tables were reversed in the second race with Eddy taking the win to level the score. The Phantoms completed their three laps to the Comets two laps and everyone got together for a leisurely lunch.

With the results wide open, the course was adjusted to keep the beats true and good hiking and occasional planing bursts continued for the afternoon especially for the Phantom fleet. Both Mike and Eddy recorded their weakest scores of the day with Mike taking the event on the discarded third race.

Overall Results: (top three)

1st 84 Mike Ettershank (Up-River YC)

2nd 804 Eddy Pope (Ogston SC)

3rd 597 Ben Palmer (Baltic Wharf SC)

Best Fishers Green boat Mark Smith 41