Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom
Product Feature
Leader Extra Deep Over Boom Cover
Leader Extra Deep Over Boom Cover

Comet Southern Area Series Open at Fishers Green Sailing Club

by Godfrey Clark today at 2:11 pm 6 May 2017
Comets at Fishers Green © Kevin O'Brian & Clive Gladwin

The Comet class made their regular visit to Fishers Green SC in the picturesque Lea Valley Park on Saturday 6th May as part of their Southern Area series and were joined by the Phantom class as a recent event on their Eastern Area series.

With the forecast of a force 3 north-easterly breeze backing north later, the course required two beats to accommodate the shape of the lake. The Phantoms started first and were up to the top mark by the time the Comets got away giving a clear track for everyone.

In the first race Mike Ettershank took the lead from Eddy Pope which he held to the finish from a group of five pursuers. The wind direction held true for the second race with the beats remaining square until the final upwind finish when the anticipated wind shift kicked in. The tables were reversed in the second race with Eddy taking the win to level the score. The Phantoms completed their three laps to the Comets two laps and everyone got together for a leisurely lunch.

With the results wide open, the course was adjusted to keep the beats true and good hiking and occasional planing bursts continued for the afternoon especially for the Phantom fleet. Both Mike and Eddy recorded their weakest scores of the day with Mike taking the event on the discarded third race.

Overall Results: (top three)

1st 84 Mike Ettershank (Up-River YC)
2nd 804 Eddy Pope (Ogston SC)
3rd 597 Ben Palmer (Baltic Wharf SC)

Best Fishers Green boat Mark Smith 41

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Comet, Supernova and Comet Trio Open
Intergalactic phenomenon at Sutton Bingham Sounds like some intergalactic phenomenon but no, it was three classes of sailing dinghy competing on the reservoir at Sutton Bingham just outside Yeovil last weekend. Posted on 2 May Comets at Burghfield
Sailing alongside the Streakers and Solos Burghfield Sailing Club's Comet Open took place on Saturday 22nd April. Sixteen helms arrived to find a light, but variable wind. This varied in both strength and direction, with calm spots appearing and then disappearing across the water. Posted on 24 Apr Comets at Staunton Harold
Wind fills in nicely after a round of bacon butties Early arrivals at SHSC were met with a mirror finish on the reservoir but as boats were rigged and bacon butties eaten, the wind filled in nicely to present conditions that were not too challenging for the twenty one competitors. Posted on 18 Nov 2016 Comets at Littleton
A packed day's racing for the 18 participants Littleton Sailing Club was delighted to host a Comet Class Association, with 18 participants arriving for a packed day's racing. After a grey, cold and rainy Saturday, the weather on Sunday was excellent but lacking in wind. Posted on 23 Sep 2016 Comets at Merthyr Tydfil
Greeted by near zero wind This is starting to become a trend: For the past several years the equinoctial storms have completely bypassed the weekend we chose to run the Comet class open meeting at MTSC. Yes, on arrival we were again greeted by near zero wind. Posted on 21 Sep 2016 Comets at Attenborough
Ten locals joined by 7 visitors Ten club Comets were joined by seven visitors for this year's Comet open meeting at Attenborough Sailing Club on 18th June. Three races were organised with two to count for final positions. Posted on 21 Jun 2016 Comets at Winsford Flash
Seventeen boats take part Seventeen boats sailed at Winsford Flash Comet Open meeting on 21 May of which eight were visitors. Standard rigging was used with the exception of two visitors that used the Xtra rig. Posted on 25 May 2016 Comet Association Championship
Chris Jones wins at Sutton Bingham Sutton Bingham Sailing Club hosted the Comet Class Association Championship on 7th & 8th May. The event attracted sailors from as far afield as Yorkshire and Essex with 12 different sailing clubs represented. Posted on 11 May 2016 Comets at Burghfield
Alongside the Streaker and Solo fleets Twelve Comets arrived at Burghfield's Comet Open on 23rd April 2016 to find a rather cold day, but with a good strength breeze. The event was shared with the Streaker and Solo fleets. Posted on 24 Apr 2016 Comets at Fishers Green
Eastern Aphelion series in the picturesque Lea Valley The Comet class made their annual visit to Fishers Green SC in the picturesque Lea Valley on Saturday 16th April as part of the Eastern Aphelion series. Posted on 24 Apr 2016

Upcoming Events

Chipstead SC Comet Open Meeting for Comet
Chipstead SC- 10 Jun Chipstead SC Comet Open Meeting for Comet
Chipstead SC- 10 Jun Merthyr Tydfil SC Comet Open Meeting for Comet
Merthyr Tydfil SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy