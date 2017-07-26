British sailing history on show at Morning Cloud event

Gipsy Moth IV © Barry Pickthall / PPL Gipsy Moth IV © Barry Pickthall / PPL

by Chris Knutsen today at 10:22 am

On July 26th the Royal Southern Yacht Club will host the Morning Cloud Classic Boats event which will feature five of the most celebrated British yachts of modern times. Sailing enthusiasts will be able to explore the restored boats and meet some of their owners. The yachts together represent some of the most significant milestones in the history of world sailing.

Organised by the Salisbury-based The Friends of Arundells, the event is named after the five boats owned by former British Prime Minister, Sir Edward Heath, whose second Morning Cloud vessel will be available to view and board. Morning Cloud II was originally launched in 1971 and won the Admiral's Cup for Britain that year with a team of three boats skippered by Heath.

She achieved many other notable successes under his ownership including winning the Burnham Week Regatta. She was re-named Opposition in 1972 by her next owner, Tony Morgan, who later sold her to Jamie Matheson, former Executive Chairman of Brewin Dolphin. After a massive and expensive refit in 2007/8, at the Clare Lallow Yard where she was originally built, this Classic still takes part in races and regattas in the Solent and off the West Coast of Scotland.

Another celebrated veteran is Gipsy Moth IV in which Sir Francis Chichester sailed single-handed around the world in 226 days at sea, stopping just once in Sydney. Returning to Portsmouth in 1967 Sir Francis was greeted by a crowd of 250,000 and a television audience of millions. The boat had smashed world records for speed and endurance, including fastest voyage around the world by a small sailing vessel and the longest non-stop passage by a small sailing vessel (15,000 miles).

Suhaili, owned by sailing legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, and the first boat to sail non-stop around the world will also be moored at the Royal Southern on the day. The all teak vessel, constructed to a Norwegian Sailing Lifeboat design by Colin Archer, was built by Sir Robin Knox-Johnson and his brother in 1965 and was recently restored to her former glory by the four-time UK Yachtsman of the Year.

The Thalia, which was craftsman built of pitch pine and oak planking, by G.F. Wanhill of Poole in 1889, will also feature amongst the classic boats. A cutter rigged with gaff sails, the boat was bought as a wreck in 1993. Enthusiasts spent four years rebuilding the vessel, with previous owners providing photographic records to ensure the faithful reproduction of doors and panels. Thalia is now registered with the UK National Maritime museum as a vessel of historic importance.

The Lutine of Helford, a beautiful period boat with sweet, traditional lines, completes the line-up. A famous English Yacht built for racing in America during the 1950s, she was rebuilt for the 2001 America's Cup Jubilee Regatta, where she came third in class one.

This celebration of British sailing heritage, with a broad selection of boats that embody the nation's rich maritime heritage, is not one to miss. Included in the ticket price of £40 is a buffet style lunch and free access to the club and marina on the day. The Royal Southern Yacht club is located in Hamble-le-Rice, Southampton.

Tickets are limited and can be obtained by applying to or telephone 07921 800533.