Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

German Skipper to lead China's Sailing City in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

by Julia Fry today at 9:22 am 9 May 2017
Qingdao Clipper Race Skipper Chris Kobusch © Clipper Ventures

Experienced yachtsman Chris Kobusch, 32, from North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, has today been named as the Skipper of the Qingdao yacht for the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race campaign, which will start from Liverpool, UK, on Sunday August 20.

Chris Kobusch said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be named as the Qingdao Skipper for the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

"The stunning red Qingdao boat with the golden dragon was and is one of my favourite designs of the Clipper Race fleet. Symbolising passion, courage, bravery and persistence in the Chinese culture, these are all values the Clipper Race Crew will need for their adventure ahead.

"To represent the event's longest standing Host Port and Team Partner in its seventh consecutive edition of the event is a real honour and I look forward to leading the Qingdao team around the world.

Earlier this year, Qingdao re-signed as a Host Port and Team Partner until the end of 2020, extending its partnership with the Clipper Race to 16 years.

On behalf of the City of Qingdao, the Qingdao Major International Sailing Events (Festivals) Organising Committee Office said "We hope that, as the ambassador of promoting Sailing City of China - Qingdao world-wide, Skipper Chris Kobusch will bring his rich sailing experience and advantage into play in the Clipper 2017-18 Race, and skipper the Qingdao Yacht to achieve greatness and further success!"

Known as China's Sailing City, Qingdao first sponsored the Clipper Race in 2005 and used the event as a focal point for building its credentials to host the sailing events for the 2008 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games, and developing itself as a powerful maritime city with a strong 'blue' marine economy.

The Qingdao Clipper 70 yacht - photo © onEdition
The Qingdao Clipper 70 yacht - photo © onEdition

Over the past twelve years and six editions of the Clipper Race, thousands of crew, visitors, VIPs, and business partners have come to Qingdao, boosting tourism and developing trade. The unique business and government network associated with the race has also developed Qingdao's international relations and improved its global profile as a top Chinese port city and resort.

"Maintaining Qingdao's global profile as a top Chinese port city and resort to support tourism and trade will be a big responsibility for me during the race, but one I'm very much looking forward to," adds Chris.

"I believe the best way to represent Qingdao is to mount a safe, professional and competitive campaign, and to promote good seamanship. I think all these are values shared by our Team Partner Qingdao as the leading city of sailing, not only in China, but in the whole of Asia."

Chris started sailing when he left school and moved to Cape Town, South Africa. After completing his RYA Yachtmaster Offshore in 2009, Chris has lived and worked professionally on yachts all over the world, including China, and has logged more than 70,000 nautical miles during his past ten years on the water.

Qingdao Ambassador crew will be on board their namesake yacht for each of the race's eight legs to further represent the city and China on the 40,000 nautical mile race around the world. The 16 Ambassadors were selected after a tough application process and trial in Qingdao in January, 2017, and will shortly begin their training in Gosport, UK.

Chris continues: "These six women and eight men went through a tough selection process and will be highly motivated and competitive. I am looking forward to welcoming the Qingdao Ambassadors on board and together we will represent Qingdao as China's Sailing City in major ports all around the world!"

The rest of the Qingdao team will be announced at the upcoming Crew Allocation Day, at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday 20 May.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race, the only event of its kind for non-professional sailors, will visit six continents and include six ocean crossings. Crew can complete the full circumnavigation, or one or more of its eight legs, in one of the toughest endurance challenges. It is without doubt the world's greatest ocean adventure.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race will depart from Liverpool, UK, on August 20, 2017, and arrive in Qingdao in early 2018, with its global route including stopovers in South America (port TBC), Cape Town, Western Australia (port TBC), Sydney, Hobart, East Coast Australia (port TBC) Sanya, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Derry-Londonderry, before returning to Liverpool's Albert Docks in Summer 2018.

clipperroundtheworld.com

Related Articles

Clipper Race to set sail from Liverpool
At Albert Dock on 20th August The biggest round-the-world ocean race is to return to Liverpool with the start and finish of this unique global challenge moving from the capital back to the River Mersey on the tenth anniversary of its last partnership with the region. Posted on 26 Apr Welcome to Britain
The GREAT Britain campaign extends Clipper Race partnership The UK Government's most ambitious marketing initiative, the GREAT Britain campaign, has announced it will be entering a team in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, the world's largest ocean race, which starts this August. Posted on 21 Apr Clipper Race responds to MAIB report
Into fatal accidents in the 2015-16 edition The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has today – Thursday 13 April 2017 - published its final report into two fatal accidents in the 2015-16 edition of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, the first in the event's 20 year history. Posted on 13 Apr Unicef UK gifted a team entry
In world's largest ocean race Today it is revealed that Unicef, the world's leading children's organisation, will once again have a team entry in the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, one of the planet's toughest endurance challenges, which starts this August. Posted on 5 Apr Clipper 2017-18 Race introduces integrated AIS
In partnership with Official Supplier Ocean Safety AIS devices will be integrated into all lifejackets for the first time during the Clipper 2017-18 Race. The addition of personal location AIS devices marks the continual evolution of the Clipper Race to go above and beyond. Posted on 4 Apr Seattle returns as Host Port and Team Partner
In Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2017-18 It has been revealed today that the city of Seattle, USA, will once again welcome the biennial Clipper Round the World Yacht Race as a Host Port and Team Partner in the 2017-18 edition. Posted on 28 Mar Rod Stephens Trophy for Outstanding Seamanship
Awarded to Gavin Reid The Cruising Club of America (CCA) has selected Gavin Reid to receive the Club's 2016 Rod Stephens Trophy for Outstanding Seamanship for his selfless action in swimming over to a vessel in distress and singlehandedly rescuing one of its crew members. Posted on 20 Mar Former Metropolitan Police Superintendent selected
As Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race skipper David Hartshorn, 52, has been named among the twelve professionals who will lead teams in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 16 Mar Youngest Skipper in Clipper Race history
Nikki Henderson set for the August start Nicola 'Nikki' Henderson, 23, from Guildford, Surrey, is set to make Clipper Race history after being selected as the youngest ever professional Skipper to lead a team in the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 16 Mar Derry-Londonderry returns as Host Port
For Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race It has been revealed that Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, will once again feature as a Host Port in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 15 Mar

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy