Allen Enterprise Inland Championship at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club
by John Blundell today at 3:17 pm
6-7 May 2017
Allen Enterprise Inlands at Cardiff © Carol Ford
The Allen Enterprise Inland Championship held at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club initially raised some questioning eyebrows amongst the fleet as most people consider Cardiff to be on the coast. Cardiff Bay Yacht Club was a new venue for the fleet, and it proved to be an excellent choice with its large expanse of non-tidal water.
With a horrendous weather forecast, it was with some trepidation that the Enterprise fleet headed to the most coastal of inland venues. The fear proved unwarranted as both the water and the club were great hosts throughout the weekend.
Saturday brought ideal conditions with a good force 4 gusting 5, decreasing slightly during the day. Mixed into this were the 20 degree wind shifts which made for exciting if not unpredictable racing. The "it's easy enough for an 8 year old to understand" quote by the excellent race officer Nick Sawyer raised a laugh at the briefing, and the Olympic course proved equally popular with the fleet on the water. After four hard fought races, it was evident that former top crew "Cookie" (Simon Cook) had not lost his legend status as he was top of the leader board with the help of helm Tim Sadler, despite having a swim in the second race.
The excellent catering at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club kept the fleet happy with plenty of liquid refreshment and some great music and dancing despite very tired legs!
Sunday brought no wind and despite a valiant attempt by the race officer to get the fleet started, the decreasing and shifty winds meant an early finish with no further races sailed.
The overall winner was Tim Sadler, crewed by Simon Cook; Darren and Natalie Roach were 2nd overall; John and Pete Blundell were 3rd overall. First Lady helm was Alice Allen crewed by Pete Cruikshank in 4th place.
Particular thanks to the Race Officer Nick Sawyer, who was faultless in his decision making, and his team for an excellent event, helped as ever by The Enterprise Team led by Carol Ford. The Allen-sponsored prizes were well received by the fleet, many of whom now have new kit to fit to their boats for the next event in the National series, which is the Allen Masters Championship at Ogston SC on 10/11 June.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|23384
|
|Tim Sadler
|Simon Cook
|Yorkshire Dales SC / Penarth YC
|1
|‑15
|1
|4
|6
|2nd
|22814
|BANG ON
|Darren Roach
|Natalie Roach
|Royal Navy SA
|5
|‑9
|2
|1
|8
|3rd
|22315
|BEEF
|John Blundell
|Chris Blundell
|Staunton Harold SC
|3
|2
|‑4
|3
|8
|4th
|22501
|BLUE JOB
|Alice Allen
|Pete Cruikshank
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|8
|4
|‑11
|2
|14
|5th
|23270
|KITTY
|Phil Ford
|Jane Humpage
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|2
|‑8
|8
|5
|15
|6th
|22619
|RIOT VAN
|Martin Honnor
|Kent Martin
|Ogston SC
|‑10
|3
|5
|7
|15
|7th
|22652
|THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT
|Jeremy Stephens
|Becca Stephens
|Penzance SC
|‑6
|6
|3
|6
|15
|8th
|23089
|SIMPLY RED
|Jon Woodward
|Karen Alexander
|South Staffordshire SC
|4
|7
|‑14
|9
|20
|9th
|23307
|BERT
|Thomas Atkin
|Mike Porter
|Penarth YC
|7
|‑14
|6
|8
|21
|10th
|23349
|TO INFIRMITY & BEYOND
|Ann Jackson
|Alan Skeens
|Burghfield SC
|12
|1
|‑13
|10
|23
|11th
|23410
|WIMP
|Ges Brown
|Julie Moore
|South Caernarvonshire YC
|‑16
|5
|7
|15
|27
|12th
|23311
|IGAM OGAM
|Ioan Lavery
|Chris Keatley
|Penarth YC
|9
|10
|9
|‑13
|28
|13th
|22894
|BLUE MIST
|Jeff Dyer
|Sian Reynolds
|Penarth YC
|11
|11
|‑12
|11
|33
|14th
|23015
|WEDG‑E
|Nick Jackson
|Rebecca Bradley
|Burghfield SC
|14
|‑16
|10
|12
|36
|15th
|23140
|MY AIM IS TRUE
|Richard Leach
|Jane Pickford
|Penarth YC
|13
|12
|‑18
|17
|42
|16th
|22112
|TUTU WON ONE TOO
|Charles Morrish
|Alison Robertson Morrish
|St Mary's Loch SC
|‑15
|13
|15
|14
|42
|17th
|23312
|AKANGRA
|Peter Rendall
|Helen Cummins
|Penarth YC
|17
|17
|16
|‑19
|50
|18th
|22935
|MALABAR
|Chris Palmer
|Beatrice Botticelli
|Penarth YC
|18
|18
|‑19
|16
|52
|19th
|23313
|SHOCKING
|John Berry
|Neil Bawden
|Etherow SC / South Staffs SC
|(DNF)
|19
|20
|18
|57
|20th
|23416
|
|Mike Hobin
|Chris Abela
|West Oxfordshire SC
|(DNF)
|DNF
|17
|RET
|59
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!