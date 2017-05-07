Allen Enterprise Inland Championship at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club

Allen Enterprise Inlands at Cardiff © Carol Ford Allen Enterprise Inlands at Cardiff © Carol Ford

by John Blundell today at 3:17 pm

The Allen Enterprise Inland Championship held at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club initially raised some questioning eyebrows amongst the fleet as most people consider Cardiff to be on the coast. Cardiff Bay Yacht Club was a new venue for the fleet, and it proved to be an excellent choice with its large expanse of non-tidal water.

With a horrendous weather forecast, it was with some trepidation that the Enterprise fleet headed to the most coastal of inland venues. The fear proved unwarranted as both the water and the club were great hosts throughout the weekend.

Saturday brought ideal conditions with a good force 4 gusting 5, decreasing slightly during the day. Mixed into this were the 20 degree wind shifts which made for exciting if not unpredictable racing. The "it's easy enough for an 8 year old to understand" quote by the excellent race officer Nick Sawyer raised a laugh at the briefing, and the Olympic course proved equally popular with the fleet on the water. After four hard fought races, it was evident that former top crew "Cookie" (Simon Cook) had not lost his legend status as he was top of the leader board with the help of helm Tim Sadler, despite having a swim in the second race.

The excellent catering at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club kept the fleet happy with plenty of liquid refreshment and some great music and dancing despite very tired legs!

Sunday brought no wind and despite a valiant attempt by the race officer to get the fleet started, the decreasing and shifty winds meant an early finish with no further races sailed.

The overall winner was Tim Sadler, crewed by Simon Cook; Darren and Natalie Roach were 2nd overall; John and Pete Blundell were 3rd overall. First Lady helm was Alice Allen crewed by Pete Cruikshank in 4th place.

Particular thanks to the Race Officer Nick Sawyer, who was faultless in his decision making, and his team for an excellent event, helped as ever by The Enterprise Team led by Carol Ford. The Allen-sponsored prizes were well received by the fleet, many of whom now have new kit to fit to their boats for the next event in the National series, which is the Allen Masters Championship at Ogston SC on 10/11 June.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 23384 Tim Sadler Simon Cook Yorkshire Dales SC / Penarth YC 1 ‑15 1 4 6 2nd 22814 BANG ON Darren Roach Natalie Roach Royal Navy SA 5 ‑9 2 1 8 3rd 22315 BEEF John Blundell Chris Blundell Staunton Harold SC 3 2 ‑4 3 8 4th 22501 BLUE JOB Alice Allen Pete Cruikshank Bristol Corinthian YC 8 4 ‑11 2 14 5th 23270 KITTY Phil Ford Jane Humpage Bristol Corinthian YC 2 ‑8 8 5 15 6th 22619 RIOT VAN Martin Honnor Kent Martin Ogston SC ‑10 3 5 7 15 7th 22652 THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT Jeremy Stephens Becca Stephens Penzance SC ‑6 6 3 6 15 8th 23089 SIMPLY RED Jon Woodward Karen Alexander South Staffordshire SC 4 7 ‑14 9 20 9th 23307 BERT Thomas Atkin Mike Porter Penarth YC 7 ‑14 6 8 21 10th 23349 TO INFIRMITY & BEYOND Ann Jackson Alan Skeens Burghfield SC 12 1 ‑13 10 23 11th 23410 WIMP Ges Brown Julie Moore South Caernarvonshire YC ‑16 5 7 15 27 12th 23311 IGAM OGAM Ioan Lavery Chris Keatley Penarth YC 9 10 9 ‑13 28 13th 22894 BLUE MIST Jeff Dyer Sian Reynolds Penarth YC 11 11 ‑12 11 33 14th 23015 WEDG‑E Nick Jackson Rebecca Bradley Burghfield SC 14 ‑16 10 12 36 15th 23140 MY AIM IS TRUE Richard Leach Jane Pickford Penarth YC 13 12 ‑18 17 42 16th 22112 TUTU WON ONE TOO Charles Morrish Alison Robertson Morrish St Mary's Loch SC ‑15 13 15 14 42 17th 23312 AKANGRA Peter Rendall Helen Cummins Penarth YC 17 17 16 ‑19 50 18th 22935 MALABAR Chris Palmer Beatrice Botticelli Penarth YC 18 18 ‑19 16 52 19th 23313 SHOCKING John Berry Neil Bawden Etherow SC / South Staffs SC (DNF) 19 20 18 57 20th 23416 Mike Hobin Chris Abela West Oxfordshire SC (DNF) DNF 17 RET 59