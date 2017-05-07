Allen Enterprise Inland Championship at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club

Please select your home edition
The Allen Enterprise Inland Championship held at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club initially raised some questioning eyebrows amongst the fleet as most people consider Cardiff to be on the coast. Cardiff Bay Yacht Club was a new venue for the fleet, and it proved to be an excellent choice with its large expanse of non-tidal water.

With a horrendous weather forecast, it was with some trepidation that the Enterprise fleet headed to the most coastal of inland venues. The fear proved unwarranted as both the water and the club were great hosts throughout the weekend.

Saturday brought ideal conditions with a good force 4 gusting 5, decreasing slightly during the day. Mixed into this were the 20 degree wind shifts which made for exciting if not unpredictable racing. The "it's easy enough for an 8 year old to understand" quote by the excellent race officer Nick Sawyer raised a laugh at the briefing, and the Olympic course proved equally popular with the fleet on the water. After four hard fought races, it was evident that former top crew "Cookie" (Simon Cook) had not lost his legend status as he was top of the leader board with the help of helm Tim Sadler, despite having a swim in the second race.

The excellent catering at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club kept the fleet happy with plenty of liquid refreshment and some great music and dancing despite very tired legs!

Sunday brought no wind and despite a valiant attempt by the race officer to get the fleet started, the decreasing and shifty winds meant an early finish with no further races sailed.

The overall winner was Tim Sadler, crewed by Simon Cook; Darren and Natalie Roach were 2nd overall; John and Pete Blundell were 3rd overall. First Lady helm was Alice Allen crewed by Pete Cruikshank in 4th place.

Allen Enterprise Inlands at Cardiff (l-r) Darren Roach, Natalie Roach, Simon Cook, Tim Sadler, John Blundell, Pete Blundell - photo © Carol Ford
Allen Enterprise Inlands at Cardiff (l-r) Darren Roach, Natalie Roach, Simon Cook, Tim Sadler, John Blundell, Pete Blundell - photo © Carol Ford

Particular thanks to the Race Officer Nick Sawyer, who was faultless in his decision making, and his team for an excellent event, helped as ever by The Enterprise Team led by Carol Ford. The Allen-sponsored prizes were well received by the fleet, many of whom now have new kit to fit to their boats for the next event in the National series, which is the Allen Masters Championship at Ogston SC on 10/11 June.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st23384 Tim SadlerSimon CookYorkshire Dales SC / Penarth YC1‑15146
2nd22814BANG ONDarren RoachNatalie RoachRoyal Navy SA5‑9218
3rd22315BEEFJohn BlundellChris BlundellStaunton Harold SC32‑438
4th22501BLUE JOBAlice AllenPete CruikshankBristol Corinthian YC84‑11214
5th23270KITTYPhil FordJane HumpageBristol Corinthian YC2‑88515
6th22619RIOT VANMartin HonnorKent MartinOgston SC‑1035715
7th22652THAT'S ENTERTAINMENTJeremy StephensBecca StephensPenzance SC‑663615
8th23089SIMPLY REDJon WoodwardKaren AlexanderSouth Staffordshire SC47‑14920
9th23307BERTThomas AtkinMike PorterPenarth YC7‑146821
10th23349TO INFIRMITY & BEYONDAnn JacksonAlan SkeensBurghfield SC121‑131023
11th23410WIMPGes BrownJulie MooreSouth Caernarvonshire YC‑16571527
12th23311IGAM OGAMIoan LaveryChris KeatleyPenarth YC9109‑1328
13th22894BLUE MISTJeff DyerSian ReynoldsPenarth YC1111‑121133
14th23015WEDG‑ENick JacksonRebecca BradleyBurghfield SC14‑16101236
15th23140MY AIM IS TRUERichard LeachJane PickfordPenarth YC1312‑181742
16th22112TUTU WON ONE TOOCharles MorrishAlison Robertson MorrishSt Mary's Loch SC‑1513151442
17th23312AKANGRAPeter RendallHelen CumminsPenarth YC171716‑1950
18th22935MALABARChris PalmerBeatrice BotticelliPenarth YC1818‑191652
19th23313SHOCKINGJohn BerryNeil BawdenEtherow SC / South Staffs SC(DNF)19201857
20th23416 Mike HobinChris AbelaWest Oxfordshire SC(DNF)DNF17RET59
