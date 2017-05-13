Please select your home edition
Push the Boat Out in Burnham on Saturday

by Justin Waples today at 6:33 pm 13 May 2017
The First Super Saturday of 2017 at Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, Burnham © Tammy Fisher

The RCYC at Burnham on Crouch, Essex are very excited about hosting an RYA Push the Boat Out session this Saturday May 13th from 10am until 2pm.

The Club will have Dragons, Squibs, their One Design Fleet (RCOD's), RIBs, a Topper Sport, motor boats and a cruiser on hand to tempt all those arriving onto the water and giving a taste of the brilliant fun you can have on the River.

We just ask you ideally to register your interest before-hand to help everyone - telephone 01621 782105 or email

Oilskins and life jackets can be provided.

royalcorinthian.co.uk/event/3006828/push-the-boat-out

