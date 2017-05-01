Please select your home edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Young sailors take the honours in Draycote Water Bank Holiday Pursuit Race

by Ian Macwhinnie today at 6:35 am 1 May 2017
Harrison and Fergus Pye receive the John Siggers trophy from John Siggers himself © Richard Pye

Youth triumphed over experience once again in the second of this year's series of Bank Holiday Pursuit Races at Draycote Water Sailing Club last Monday.

The 100-minute race was won by teenage brothers Harrison and Fergus Pye in an RS Feva. The winds were strong enough to make this a creditable result as there were opportunities for the faster boats to make up ground.

The race was contested for the John Siggers trophy, competed for annually since 1983, and we were delighted that John Siggers himself was able to present the award, as well as taking part, coming 11th in a Solo. It turned out this was the first time he had taken part in the race since the first time it was staged.

After Harry McVicar in an RS300 and Greg Irish in a Laser, fourth place went to another youthful duo of Katie Byne and Phoebe Jones, also in a Feva.

This result follows 12-year-old Millie Irish's win in an Optimist in the first race of this year's series at the mid-April Bank Holiday.

The Club was pleased to welcome the Sunderland family from Olton Mere and congratulate William, also a teenager, on coming 7th in a Laser Radial.

The next Bank Holiday Pursuit Race is on 29th May and is again open to visitors for an entry fee of £10 (datum 11am) which gives full use of the water for the whole day.

For more information, please visit draycotewater.co.uk/pursuit-racing or contact 01788 811153.

