Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Product Feature
Rooster Replacement Standard Sail for the Laser®
Rooster Replacement Standard Sail for the Laser®
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Laser 1 XD - Radial and Full Size sails
located in St Mawes
Laser XD 181343 Full Kit
located in Lymington
Laser 155887 XD
located in Northampton
Laser 200309
located in Maidenhead
Laser 195021 Standard / Radial & Trailer
located in Plymouth

Laser Midland Grand Prix Round 5 at Blithfield Sailing Club

by Paul Williamson today at 6:54 am 7 May 2017
Laser Midlands Grand Prix at Blithfield © Hazel Williamson

Whilst rigging for the 2017 Blithfield Laser Midland Grand Prix Open, Round 5 of the 2017 Laser Midland Grand Prix sponsored by Wildwind Holidays and Rooster Sailing, the wind gradually disappeared. At the scheduled start time the race officer sensibly flew the postponement flag, however quarter of an hour later there was a shifty force two which was enough to get the 20 boat fleet away for the start of a fantastic day's sailing.

Jack Hopkins (Delph) and Richard Mason (Notts County) took an early lead in race one. The wind was incredibly shifty and the first 45 degrees windshift caught Jack out with a very near capsize, Richard spotting Jack's misfortune tacked on the shift to take him to the right hand side of the course and out of the wind. It was the boats that sailed to the left hand side of the beat that picked up the stronger wind to lead at the Windward mark. Craig Williamson (Hayling island) and Thomas Woodings (Carsington) were first and second, closely followed by Paul Williamson (Staunton Harold) and Jack Hopkins. Paul had good downwind speed to overtake Thomas but struggled to find upwind boat speed and was overtaken on the final lap by Joe Scurrah (Carsington). Craig gradually pulled away for a comfortable win with Joe in 2nd, Paul 3rd Jack 4th and Mark Abbey (Blithfield) in 5th.

Jack Hopkins didn't make the same mistake in the second race and capitalised on a good start and good upwind boat speed to lead at the Windward mark. Jack was followed around by Craig Williamson and Thomas Woodings. As the race progressed it again paid to go to the left hand side of the beat. Craig spotted this and went further than the rest of the fleet to take the lead. After some very close downwind legs Craig eventually won from Jack in 2nd. This time Mark Abbey used his local knowledge to finish 3rd with Richard Mason 4th and Thomas Woodings 5th.

Laser Midlands Grand Prix at Blithfield - photo © Hazel Williamson
Laser Midlands Grand Prix at Blithfield - photo © Hazel Williamson

The wind shifted by 90 degrees for the final race, however as the boats progressed up the first beat there were several 45 degrees wind shifts. This left people thinking they were winning one minute to then find they were buried in the pack the next. Joe Scurrah and D Johnson (Blithfield) took a more central route and took advantage of the final Starboard shift to lead at the windward mark. The race was highly competitive with many place changes throughout the race. A squall on the last lap led to many capsizes and place changes. Joe Scurrah who was on the downwind leg when the squall came through sailed into the distance to win. Thomas Woodings looked set for a second place, but capsized on the final run to let Paul Williamson through into second place. He recovered to finish 3rd with Julian Bassett (Blithfield) 4th and John Lees (Blithfield) 5th.

Overall Results:

1st Craig Williamson (Hayling Island)
2nd Joe Scurrah (Carsington)
3rd Paul Williamson (Staunton Harold)
4th Jack Hopkins (Delph)
5th Thomas Woodings (Carsington)

Laser Midland Grand Prix Series: (after Round 5)

1st Andy Allan (Trimpley)
2nd Thomas Woodings (Carsington)
3rd Joe Scurrah (Carsington)
4th Richard Mason (Notts County)
5th Paul Powell (Trimpley)

Craig Williamson wins the Laser Midlands Grand Prix at Blithfield - photo © Hazel Williamson
Craig Williamson wins the Laser Midlands Grand Prix at Blithfield - photo © Hazel Williamson
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lasers at Whitefriars
Wessex Grand Prix event On 22nd April the second event in the Wessex Laser Grand Prix circuit was held at Whitefriars Sailing Club near Cirencester for the first time. Posted on 8 May Lasers at Annandale
Lakeland and Borders Grand Prix Annandale welcomed us with a good wind coupled with occasional sun, even if the wind came with massive gusts with big wind shifts that flattened more than a few of the fleet. Posted on 7 May World Cup Series standings released
Ahead of the Santander Final The overall results for Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series, the pinnacle Series of Olympic class racing, has been published ahead of the Santander Final. Posted on 2 May Lasers at Littleton
Thames Valley Series event Littleton SC welcomed 24 Lasers to the second event of the Thames Valley Laser series. With two fleets, Lasers and Laser Radials, including nine home club boats, a NE oscillating breeze of force 3-4 and sunshine it looked a great start to the day. Posted on 2 May British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères overall
GBR learn French lessons British sailors insist their World Cup experiences will stand them in good stead for the major events of the season as they endured a frustrating final day of competition in Hyeres on Sunday (30 April). Posted on 30 Apr World Cup Hyères overall
Kontides steals gold again It was a case of déjà vu on the final day of racing at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France as Cypriot Laser sailor Pavlos Kontides once again stole gold from underneath the nose of his rival. Posted on 30 Apr World Cup Hyères day 5
Hyères offers up perfection as 7 classes decided Seven medals were confirmed today (Saturday) at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Posted on 29 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 5
Skiff success in first Hyeres World Cup finals day British sailors closed out two podium finishes on the first day of World Cup medal race action in Hyeres, France, on Saturday (29 April). Posted on 29 Apr World Cup Hyères day 4
Chaos reigns in the Laser Radial Sailors are always thrilled when they have a return of straight race victories. Then there are times when they are happy to come out in one piece, still within touching distance of the medals. Posted on 28 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 4
British teams in the medal mix ahead of first finals day Nine British boats have booked their berths for Saturday's first medal race day at the Hyeres World Cup after a weather disrupted fourth day of competition. Posted on 28 Apr

Upcoming Events

Bristol Corinthian YC Laser Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Waldringfield SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Shustoke SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chichester YC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy