Solo Open at West Riding Sailing Club

by WRSC Press today at 8:13 am 6 May 2017

A fleet of 19 Solos gathered at West Riding Sailing Club for the second event of the northern series. Whilst other parts of the country were bathed in sunshine, heavy cloud hung over Wintersett Reservoir, but a decent breeze blew all day to allow the great tight racing you come to expect in the Solo fleet. At the end of the day only 6 points separated the top 6 placings, and frequently on the water you could throw a pocket handkerchief over the leading 6 or 7 boats, such was the closeness of the racing.

The first race got away promptly, with Innes Armstrong rom Burwain SC taking an early lead, followed by Alistair Banks from West Riding SC and Philip Barnes from Budworth SC in third. Gear failure saw Armstrong return to the shore leaving Banks and Barnes to battle with the pursuing pack. Lee Tennant from Burwain SC fought through from 10th place to take third place whilst Nick Brook from Hollingworth Lake SC pulled through from 8th place to take 2nd with Barnes consolidating on his good start to take the bullet.

After lunch, the fleet returned to the water in a building Force3/4 allowing the fleet to really work their toe straps, hit the kicker, and for the lighter members of the fleet reach for the cunningham. Steve Dennison from Hollingworth Lake SC made the early running, leading from Tennant and Jonathan Gledhill from West Riding SC. Dennison and Tennant scrapped throughout the race with Tennant taking the bullet. Banks pulled through from 6th to take 2nd ahead of Dennison in third.

Solo Open at West Riding Sailing Club - photo © Alasdair McQuire
Solo Open at West Riding Sailing Club - photo © Alasdair McQuire

Going into the third and final race any one of five boats had a realistic chance of taking the event, with Nick Brook taking an early lead ahead of Barnes and Gledhill. As had been the case all day the racing was close, but good natured. Barnes took the lead on the second lap in the most commanding performance of the day as he remained in front to take the race and the overall event. Armstrong showing resilience after his first race disappointment pulled through from 7th to take 2nd place, with Nick Brook slipping to third, allowing him to take third overall behind Tennant who proved to be the most consistent sailor of the day with three top four finishes.

Lee Tennant during the Solo Open at West Riding Sailing Club - photo © Alasdair McQuire
Lee Tennant during the Solo Open at West Riding Sailing Club - photo © Alasdair McQuire

Further down the fleet the racing was equally close with tie breakers required to separate three boats on 18 points and two boats on 28 points.

At the prize giving Phil Barnes thanked West Riding SC for the hospitality and race management and looked forward to the fleet assembling at Carsington SC.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st5211Philip BarnesBudworth SC1‑712
2nd5654Lee TennantBurwain SC31‑44
3rd5600Nick BrookHollingworth Lake SC2‑535
4th5518Innes ArmstrongBurwain SC(DNF)426
5th5658Steve Denison 43‑57
6th5661Alistair BanksWRSC‑6268
7th5741Stephen GrahamBurwain SC56‑711
8th5607Cliff EnglishSouth Shields SC‑108816
9th5529Nick HornsbyHollingworth Lake SC7‑121118
10th4751John GledhillWRSC8‑101018
11th4576Jonathan GledhillWRSC‑99918
12th5109Alan CattoLeigh & Lowton SC1111‑1222
13th4662Merv GriffithsWRSC12‑131325
14th4545David PontinWRSC13‑161528
15th4044Ted FarranceWRSC‑15141428
16th4716Mike WallaceWRSC1415(DNC)29
17th5395Peter LimebearWRSC17‑181633
18th4447Paul BrunnerWRSC1817(DNC)35
19th4497Roger PerryWRSC16(DNC)DNC36
Upcoming Events

Bristol Corinthian YC Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Chichester YC- 28 May Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Portchester SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Portchester SC- 11 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
