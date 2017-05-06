Solo Open at West Riding Sailing Club

by WRSC Press today at 8:13 am

A fleet of 19 Solos gathered at West Riding Sailing Club for the second event of the northern series. Whilst other parts of the country were bathed in sunshine, heavy cloud hung over Wintersett Reservoir, but a decent breeze blew all day to allow the great tight racing you come to expect in the Solo fleet. At the end of the day only 6 points separated the top 6 placings, and frequently on the water you could throw a pocket handkerchief over the leading 6 or 7 boats, such was the closeness of the racing.

The first race got away promptly, with Innes Armstrong rom Burwain SC taking an early lead, followed by Alistair Banks from West Riding SC and Philip Barnes from Budworth SC in third. Gear failure saw Armstrong return to the shore leaving Banks and Barnes to battle with the pursuing pack. Lee Tennant from Burwain SC fought through from 10th place to take third place whilst Nick Brook from Hollingworth Lake SC pulled through from 8th place to take 2nd with Barnes consolidating on his good start to take the bullet.

After lunch, the fleet returned to the water in a building Force3/4 allowing the fleet to really work their toe straps, hit the kicker, and for the lighter members of the fleet reach for the cunningham. Steve Dennison from Hollingworth Lake SC made the early running, leading from Tennant and Jonathan Gledhill from West Riding SC. Dennison and Tennant scrapped throughout the race with Tennant taking the bullet. Banks pulled through from 6th to take 2nd ahead of Dennison in third.

Going into the third and final race any one of five boats had a realistic chance of taking the event, with Nick Brook taking an early lead ahead of Barnes and Gledhill. As had been the case all day the racing was close, but good natured. Barnes took the lead on the second lap in the most commanding performance of the day as he remained in front to take the race and the overall event. Armstrong showing resilience after his first race disappointment pulled through from 7th to take 2nd place, with Nick Brook slipping to third, allowing him to take third overall behind Tennant who proved to be the most consistent sailor of the day with three top four finishes.

Further down the fleet the racing was equally close with tie breakers required to separate three boats on 18 points and two boats on 28 points.

At the prize giving Phil Barnes thanked West Riding SC for the hospitality and race management and looked forward to the fleet assembling at Carsington SC.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 5211 Philip Barnes Budworth SC 1 ‑7 1 2 2nd 5654 Lee Tennant Burwain SC 3 1 ‑4 4 3rd 5600 Nick Brook Hollingworth Lake SC 2 ‑5 3 5 4th 5518 Innes Armstrong Burwain SC (DNF) 4 2 6 5th 5658 Steve Denison 4 3 ‑5 7 6th 5661 Alistair Banks WRSC ‑6 2 6 8 7th 5741 Stephen Graham Burwain SC 5 6 ‑7 11 8th 5607 Cliff English South Shields SC ‑10 8 8 16 9th 5529 Nick Hornsby Hollingworth Lake SC 7 ‑12 11 18 10th 4751 John Gledhill WRSC 8 ‑10 10 18 11th 4576 Jonathan Gledhill WRSC ‑9 9 9 18 12th 5109 Alan Catto Leigh & Lowton SC 11 11 ‑12 22 13th 4662 Merv Griffiths WRSC 12 ‑13 13 25 14th 4545 David Pontin WRSC 13 ‑16 15 28 15th 4044 Ted Farrance WRSC ‑15 14 14 28 16th 4716 Mike Wallace WRSC 14 15 (DNC) 29 17th 5395 Peter Limebear WRSC 17 ‑18 16 33 18th 4447 Paul Brunner WRSC 18 17 (DNC) 35 19th 4497 Roger Perry WRSC 16 (DNC) DNC 36