Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 2
Product Feature
505 Rudder Bag
505 Rudder Bag
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

505 Open at Isle of Sheppey Sailing Club

by Lee Marriott today at 7:13 am 6-7 May 2017
505s at the Isle Of Sheppey © Chas Bedford

The Isle Of Sheppey Sailing Club (IOSSC) welcomed the 505 class with the promise of great sailing and superb social, sharing the course with the Cherub class they didn't disappoint.

The first day greeted the travellers with steady NE'ly 20/25kts, a large but short chop, and a raging ebb tide, which by the end of the day tested all the sailors and equipment to the limit, many playing it safe. At the front of the fleet it got down and dirty with many place changes, upwind the tide was everything but down wind shifts and pressure increases could come into play. However the stand out boat was Nathan Bachelor and Norman Byrd. Not only were they fast at sailing but they were fast swimmers too.

Saturday had a windward leeward course – with the start/finish line placed in the middle. Each race was 3 laps.

Race 1 was made substantially closer when team Batchelor / Byrd opted for an unscheduled pit stop. The 2nd run had 5 boats all vying for the lead. Rounding up first were Ben Iliffe and Paddy Lewis, looking good upwind and keeping things sensible in the increasing chop downwind. After a slower 1st lap, Charlie Walters and Dougal Cram had made it back up to second place, Tudor Owen and Tom Bruton with good bursts of speed in the gusts were never far from the chocolates.

However, back came Batchelor / Byrd, high on the port layline, to take 3 positions and round just in front. The final run was a tense affair - Sheppey isn't deep enough when you turn the boat fully open. However Batchelor/Byrd held on for the win.

Race 2 was a cleaner affair – Batchelor/Byrd pulled clear during the first lap, with Walters/Cram clear in second and the usual suspects in a close group behind. Positions changing all the time. The water was disappearing, meaning that many crews were touching with their centreboards.

505s at the Isle Of Sheppey - photo © Chas Bedford
505s at the Isle Of Sheppey - photo © Chas Bedford

At the final leeward mark, Batchelor/Byrd, with the victory at their mercy, visited Davy Jones' locker for a second time on the final gybe into the leeward mark. Most important was that they were able to recover the boat, while standing on the bottom beside the leeward mark... hmmmm.

Charlie and Dougal were the beneficiaries, winning race 2, with Graeme Willcox and Robinson in second. Iliffe / Lewis snatching a second 3rd place.

The PRO suggested that there would be 4 races on Sunday in 10-15 knots, so all to play for, with discards to come in, and any of the top 5 reasonably able to win. The smart money will probably stay with team Batchelor / Byrd - surely they can't stack it in again, can they?

505s at the Isle Of Sheppey - photo © Chas Bedford
505s at the Isle Of Sheppey - photo © Chas Bedford

Day 2 started with many sailors still recovering from yesterday's extreme sailing and evening entertainment. The weather gods had answered our prayers and the wind had reduced to a steady 12/15kts and backed to the North. Yesterday's conditions meant that a race was lost so the PRO rescheduled to hold 4 shorter races today. As the day progressed the gods took our request literally and the wind reduced to zero by race 5 (third of the day), race 6 was subsequently abandoned.

As predicted the day before Nathan Bachelor & Norman Byrd were back to full strength following his swim the day before taking all three race wins. Race 3 started 45 minutes before high water and the breeze was steady from the north. Everyone had a clean start but spilt almost 50/50 up each side of the course. The fight for the top place was fought hard between Bachelor/Byrd and Walters/Cram who were hungry for victory. With only 2 laps per race the fleet was kept tight and position changes where frequent.

Race 4 saw the course skew further to the north west and the ebb tide start, most people opting to go left all the way up the first beat. The fleet remained closely packed and all bar a couple went left again on the run, however the wind was dropping quickly and the earlier fast reaches started to become slow dead runs. Bachelor/Byrd and Walters/Cram continued their fight for first and second, just a little slower than before.

For race 5 the course was reset again as the wind continued to move more westerly. This time the wind was reducing quickly and the tide increasing. The fleet went left again and tried to judge the lay-line taking into account the dropping wind and increased tide. Many failed, naturally Bachelor/Byrd and Walters/Cram were on the money rounding the mark and dead running downwind. The rest of the fleet followed like ducks until the next windward mark where the wind stopped. Many boats had enough headway to just beat the tide but this separated the boats. Bachelor/Byrd rounded and could then use the tide to increase the gap whilst the next boat struggled. By the end of the race the course was shortened to the leeward mark and those left behind taken towards Holland, 2 boats unable to round the windward mark and thus timed out. Race 6 was abandoned and some boats had to be towed in.

More pictures can be found on the Isle Of Sheppey Sailing Club Facebook page & International 505 Class Association of Great Britain Facebook page.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClub
19180Nathan BachelorNorman ByrdTynemouth SC
29085Charlie WaltersDougal CramDatchet SC
38905Graeme WilcoxBrennan RobinsonNSC/BYC
49158Ben IllifePaddy LewisDWSC
59093Tudor OwenTom BrutonWhitstable YC
69032Jim BlythD SamdralLargo Bay SC
79178Chris Lewns Jarrod SimploinRYA
89159Mark WestonAndy WeatherspoonWest Riding SC
98432Russ WheelerLee MarriottIOSSC
108881N RabbitsJ CarterBurton SC
119126Sturart TurnballRichard NurseBurton SC
129156Mike PickeringMike PriddleRestronguet SC
138963Martin HodgsonAdrian MillsStone SC
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Seldén Mast Inc. (USA) official spar supplier
For 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship are pleased to announce Seldén Mast Inc. (USA) as the official spar supplier for event. Posted on 3 May Annapolis to host SAP 5O5 Worlds
From September 20-29 2017 Severn Sailing Association (SSA) and Eastport Yacht Club (EYC) will jointly host the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship from September 20-29 in Annapolis, Maryland USA. Posted on 10 Apr New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar 505 Burton Sprints
First racing event of the year Two weeks after the warm but somewhat lacking of wind class training at Whitstable, Kent the fleet moved to Foremark Reservoir, Derbyshire for the first racing event of the year the Burton Sprints. Posted on 26 Mar Gul and sailing event sponsorship
We speak to Mike Pickering We spoke to Mike Pickering at Gul Watersports about the events and sailors that they sponsor, why these partnerships are of benefit to the company, how prizes should be divided up in a fleet, and what the most important aspect of an event is to Gul. Posted on 21 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Higgins & March win Australian 505 Nationals
Powered by Seldén Cumulus mast The 2017 Australian 505 Championship took place at Brighton & Seacliff Yacht Club in Adelaide. The home favourites of Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh sailing their boat 'Hawaii Five-O' took the win and their 6th Australian Nationals title. Posted on 31 Jan Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan Don't Put a Block on Your Chances
Sort your worn kit this winter to avoid a ruined weekend Winter is the 'off season' for most sailors, if you exclude the semi professionals who can jet off to exotic climes to pursue their sport. The more usual situation is the boat goes into an already overcrowded garage. Posted on 15 Dec 2016 Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Grafham Water SC 505 Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy