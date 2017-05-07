Please select your home edition
Squib Coaching with Nigel and Jack Grogan at Royal St George Yacht Club

by Vincent Delany today at 4:41 pm 6-7 May 2017

On the weekend of 6-7 May, Nigel and Jack Grogan (Current UK Squib National Champions and Directors of Hyde Sails) came to Ireland to coach members of the Irish Squib Forum. The coaching took place at the Royal St George Yacht Club, and in Dun Laoghaire Harbour.

In addition to large numbers of Dun Laoghaire based sailors, we had visitors from the Belfast Lough Squib Fleet, from Wexford, Lough Derg and Howth fleets.

We started with indoor coaching on Saturday evening, when the weather outside was bitterly cold with the second continuous week of north eastern gales.

What was learned on Saturday was put into practice on Sunday morning, in bright sunshine but no wind. All the Squibs, both privately owned boats and club boats, were checked for rig setup, general equipment, and race preparation.

On Sunday afternoon, by which time a sea breeze had developed, we held at least a dozen races over a short windward-leeward course over a period of two hours.

Among the people at the coaching sessions were helmsmen and crews. Although some people remained for the indoor coaching only, eighteen took part in the harbour based activities. Of these seven were ladies and thirteen were men.

On the race course, Perfection, Periquin, Little Demon, Sidewinder, Astrix, Tais, Fox, Why Not, Tears in Heaven, and Summer Wine enjoyed the champagne sailing conditions. Crews were swapped from boat to boat to add some spice to the occasion. We would love to tell you what the Squib teams learned - but if you weren't there, you will have to wait until next year.

Squib Coaching with Nigel and Jack Grogan in Dun Laoghaire - photo © Vincent Delany
Squib Coaching with Nigel and Jack Grogan in Dun Laoghaire - photo © Vincent Delany
