Entries open for Carey Olsen Inter-Island Yacht Race

The Dog's .......! during the Carey Olsen Inter-Island Yacht Race © Louise Bennett-Jones

by Ellen Dumont today at 4:08 pm

The biggest annual Channel Island sailing event will this year begin in Jersey and finish in Guernsey on Saturday 17 June and the organisers are expecting to welcome a fleet of up to 90 vessels across a range of categories from fast sports boats, such as JPK's, Pogo's and J122's to cruisers, such as Westerly Centaurs and Contessa 26's.

Also likely to join the Channel Island sailors in the 26 nautical mile course are entrants from the UK and France. The fleet will set sail just outside St Helier at 11 a.m. and will make their way around the often turbulent seas off Corbiere Lighthouse before racing up to St Peter Port. The fastest boats could complete the race in less than three hours, while those with larger handicaps could be racing for six hours if winds are light.

Last year's event welcomed a new category - the "Fast Cats" – this mix of catamarans will be vying for the Shearwater Trophy. Even two kite boarders raced on the day and kite boarders are invited to participate again this year.

These vessels will start at 11.30 - half and hour later than the main fleet and defending their trophy will be Raven Russia who crossed the finish line last year in a record time of 1 hour 46 minutes and 30 seconds – also clocking up a new speed record.

"Last year's conditions were fairly exciting resulting in a very fast race. Winds were at a constant force five just South of West with gusts of up to 25 knots. First Overall Trophy went to the crew of Allen Brown in "The Dog's" who will be defending their title again this year.

"This Inter-Island yacht race has been running for over 50 years (since 1964) and is therefore well and truly penned into the sailing fraternity's calendars. Not only is it a hotly contested and tactical race, but Carey Olsen make it a very social event enjoyed by everyone who takes part," said Clive Le Tissier, Commodore of the Guernsey Yacht Club.

"There are also a lot of trophies to be picked up so opportunities for young, old, families and many other classes including one for the first non-channel island yacht."

Alex Ohlsson, group managing partner of long term sponsor Carey Olsen is really looking forward to this year's race. "Let's hope that the conditions are as good as they were last year making for an exciting as well as challenging race. We hope our regulars will sign up again as well as new sailors who fancy their chances in this well established race."

Entry forms should be submitted by noon on Saturday 10 June and full race instructions are available from:



Guernsey Yacht Club, www.gyc.org.gg/racing/gyc-racing



St Helier Yacht Club, www.shyc.je



www.careyolseninterislandyachtrace.com

