Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
Crewsaver RORC Flare Package
Crewsaver RORC Flare Package
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

420 & Fireball Ulster Championship at Ballyholme Yacht Club

by Mark Mackey, Ballyholme Yacht Club today at 3:55 pm 6-7 May 2017

Nearly 30 sailors attended the joint P&O Ferries 420 and Fireball Ulster Championships last weekend with a mixture of conditions to test out the sailors. Most of the visitors travelled up from Cork and Dublin to compete in the two different classes – both are double handed dinghies with a single trapeze wire for the crew, but there the similarities end.

The 420 is a rounded more plastic style mini version of the 470 class which is sailed at the Olympic Games by both male and female crews. The 420 is used as a youth pathway class and many of the teenage sailors had already visited Ballyholme over Easter at the ISA Youth Championships. All-girl crews dominated the event despite the strong winds on Saturday, occupying the first 3 places overall. It was great to see local sailor Adam Lockart getting a run out having struggled to find a regular crew – Daniel Thompson from Wexford Harbour helped out this weekend.

The Fireball is a much sleeker craft originally built in wood – in fact many were built in the Ballyholme changing rooms over the winters back in the 1970's. These days they are glass-fibre with lots of controls and tweaks to be made whilst racing. As opposed to the teenage crews of the 420's, the Fireball attract the older generation with many of the sailors well into their 60's and some their 80's – a marvellous example of the length of time that people can continue to compete and enjoy sailing. These are not sedentiary boats however with big mainsails that power them up to speeds that are only surpassed by the Olympic skiffs and multihull dinghy classes.

After Saturday's breeze and lumpy seas, the sunshine came out for Sundays races with a light 5-8 knot breeze and flat water. A range of conditions is always useful to test out the best sailors who still manage to excel no matter what they are faced with. Malahide's Gemma McDowell and Emma Gallagher followed their second place 2 weeks ago with top of the podium in the 420 class, while Noel Butler and Stephen Oram are no strangers to the top of the Fireball fleet either. Both classes gave their thanks to the club and Race Officer Robin Gray.

Overall Results:

420

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st54847Gemma McDowellEmma GallagherMalahide YC11‑22116
2nd54783Grace O'BierneKathy KellyRoyal St George YC22‑312310
3rd56032Nicola FergusonFiona FergusonNational YC‑43143213
4th54766Dara DonnellyCliona CoileNational YC35455‑722
5th52756Adam LockartDaniel ThompsonBallyholme YC‑77734425
6th54509Sarah LevieEmily WhitakerRoyal Cork YC546‑77628
7th55401Rory McAllisterOisin McAllisterRoyal Cork YC‑66566528
8th55281Darragh MoreauRobert O'BrienClontarf Yacht & BC8(DNS)DNC88841

Fireball

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st15061Noel ButlerStephen OramNational YC11111‑55
2nd14938Niall McGrottyNeil CreamerSkerries SC2‑5233111
3rd14854Michael EnnisMarie BarryNational YC‑43422314
4th14691Louise McKennaHermine O'KeefeRoyal St George YC(DNC)2344215
5th14713Frank MillerCormac BradleyDMYC34‑555421
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Fireball Ulsters at Ballyholme
Light weather start to regatta season A small group of Fireballs, combined with a slightly larger group of 420s enjoyed a light weather start to the regatta season under the burgee of Ballyholme Yacht Club, on Belfast Lough's southern shore for the Ulster Championships this past weekend. Posted today at 11:52 am Interview with Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs
Team Allen sailors move from Cadets to 420s We spoke to Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs, Team Allen sailors in the 420 class, about how they first started sailing, their time in Cadets, being part of Team Allen, who their sailing heroes are, and how their coaches have inspired them. Posted on 24 Apr ISA Youth Pathway Nationals
And Optimist Trials 2017 at Ballyholme Ewan McMahon won the ISA Youth Pathways despite another difficult day in a light shifting south westerly on Belfast Lough. His earlier form in the championships allowed him to discard the higher of his two results today and comfortably win overall. Posted on 24 Apr Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Jamie Harris joins Team Allen
Cadet World Champion transitions to the 420 class Having won the Cadet Worlds in Argentina at New Year, the newest addition to Team Allen, Jamie Harris has successfully transitioned into the 420 class, with his new crew Harry Chatterton, and been selected for the 420 Euros in Athens this summer. Posted on 20 Apr Welsh sailor Dan Whiteley crowned
At RYA Youth National Championships North Wales sailor Dan Whiteley was crowned Laser class UK champion after five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals. Posted on 18 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling overall
Winners crowned After five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals, champions have been crowned across 12 classes. Posted on 14 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 4
The race is on for the podium On arrival to Hayling Island Sailing Club, sailors were greeted with a two-hour postponement onshore before the expected breeze filled in to allow the full schedule of races to be completed on the penultimate day Posted on 13 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 3
A blustery blast The third of day of the RYA Youth National Championships (8-14 April) brought it with it a change of pace as gusts reaching over 20 knots and choppy waves challenged the fleets. Posted on 12 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 2
Action packed day in a building breeze Despite a challenging forecast, the fleet launched on time ready for day two of the Youth Nationals. A light wind first race, followed by a large wind shift, culminated in a building breeze across the courses as three races were completed by all classes. Posted on 11 Apr

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy