Christchurch Bay Race at the Island Sailing Club

by Tod Taylor, Race Officer today at 7:02 pm 6 May 2017

16 yachts turned out for the beginning of the Island Sailing Club's three race Inshore Series. The Saturday 6th May race was to Christchurch Bay and back. The other two races taking place later in the season.

The IRC and ISCRS classes started 10 minutes apart without incident (despite having a Polish warship on their ODM) in approximately 15 knots of breeze from the ENE.

All boats enjoyed the ebb tide and the leading boats (Zero II and Swan Galiana) reached Hurst narrows by 0915 and rounded Christchurch Ledge Buoy at 0950. The first boat across the finish line back in Cowes was Zero II at 1304, 35 minutes ahead of "No Retreat". Both boats were in the IRC Class. The first ISCRS boat home was Antilope.

All boats were finished by 1615 and those boats that withdrew from the race the day before based on a gusty weather forecast missed a perfect day's racing in the sunshine.

Overall Results:

PosBoat Name
Class 1 – IRC
1stZiggy
2ndZero II
3rdXCitable
Class 2 – ISCRS
1stAntilope
2ndWishbone
3rdZenith
Top of the Gulf Regatta overall
Seconds determine overall winners It was proclaimed the "best day of the regatta" by many as the steady breeze on the final day delivered some of the closest racing yet on the keelboat and multihulls course. Posted today at 4:29 pm Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 3
Dayboats cancelled due to light winds and strong ebb tide With a very light wind and a forecast for it to drop further together with a strong ebb tide it was decided to abandon racing for the dayboat classes. Posted today at 12:17 pm Top of the Gulf Regatta day 3
A testing day for in Thailand It was a testing day for all on the third day of the Top of the Gulf Regatta as fickle and shifty winds played havoc with race schedules and results. Following AP on all courses, the series got underway in a light building breeze. Posted on 7 May A Golden Year at 50th Antigua Sailing Week
Grand Awards Ceremony in Nelson's Dockyard The Grand Awards Ceremony for Antigua Sailing Week was held in Nelson's Dockyard and the UNESCO World Heritage site was a fitting venue for the 50th edition of this historic occasion. Posted on 7 May Top of the Gulf Regatta day 2
Gulf of Thailand delivers the goods All settings were back to normal on Day 2 of the Top of the Gulf Regatta as blue skies returned to greet the sailors, the storm clouds of yesterday were nothing more than a memory. Posted on 6 May Wide open for the Lord Nelson Trophy
At 50th Antigua Sailing Week Classic trade wind conditions prevailed for the final day of Antigua Sailing Week, serving up one last helping of awesome yacht racing. Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf Regatta day 1
Australian and Thai sailors take early leads The 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta got off to a breezy start with an early morning storm clearing in time for the first race and leaving behind 16 knots of breeze. Posted on 5 May Caribbean Sailing Association Race Day 4
Discards reshuffle pack at Antigua Sailing Week The penultimate day of racing at the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week was held in near perfect conditions off the south coast of Antigua. Posted on 5 May Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge
Presidente Lay Day at Antigua Sailing Week After a tremendous Damian Marley experience at Reggae in the Park yesterday evening in Nelson's Dockyard, it wasn't a surprise that Presidente Lay Day started with a lay-in until late morning! Posted on 4 May New Director of Rating for IRC
Dr. Jason Smithwick appointed The Lymington (UK) based Rating Office, headquarters of the world's most popular rating system IRC, is to be managed by Dr Jason Smithwick. Posted on 3 May

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
