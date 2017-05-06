Christchurch Bay Race at the Island Sailing Club

by Tod Taylor, Race Officer today at 7:02 pm

16 yachts turned out for the beginning of the Island Sailing Club's three race Inshore Series. The Saturday 6th May race was to Christchurch Bay and back. The other two races taking place later in the season.

The IRC and ISCRS classes started 10 minutes apart without incident (despite having a Polish warship on their ODM) in approximately 15 knots of breeze from the ENE.

All boats enjoyed the ebb tide and the leading boats (Zero II and Swan Galiana) reached Hurst narrows by 0915 and rounded Christchurch Ledge Buoy at 0950. The first boat across the finish line back in Cowes was Zero II at 1304, 35 minutes ahead of "No Retreat". Both boats were in the IRC Class. The first ISCRS boat home was Antilope.

All boats were finished by 1615 and those boats that withdrew from the race the day before based on a gusty weather forecast missed a perfect day's racing in the sunshine.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Class 1 – IRC 1st Ziggy 2nd Zero II 3rd XCitable Class 2 – ISCRS 1st Antilope 2nd Wishbone 3rd Zenith