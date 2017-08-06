St. Petersburg confirmed as World Match Racing Tour's Northern Europe Stopover

St. Petersburg will host a World Match Racing Tour event © WMRT St. Petersburg will host a World Match Racing Tour event © WMRT

by World Match Racing Tour today at 1:17 pm

The World Match Racing Tour will visit the Russian city of St Petersburg for Match Cup Russia as its Northern Europe stopover. With a tight race area and stunning city centre backdrop the event is set to be a sailing marvel for the people of St. Petersburg and for the rest of the world watching at home.

With the Winter Palace to the south and Vasilievsky Island to the west the racing will take place in the heart of St. Petersburg at the foot of the historic walls to the Peter-and-Paul Fortress. Sailing so close to the shore will guarantee spectators a grandstand view over the full racecourse from all angles with an unparalleled setting within the city centre. The event village will be situated on the beach in front of the Peter-and-Paul Fortress with the M32 catamarans landing on the beach after racing each day, giving fans unparalleled access to the event, the sailors and the machines they race on.

Vladimir Lyubomirov, Commodore of St.Petersburg Yacht Club comments, "We are of course very pleased to welcome the World Match Racing Tour to Russia and host the first Championship level WMRT event here in St. Petersburg. This event is special to us since our team, the team of St.Petersburg Yacht Club, will be participating. We look forward to welcoming all teams soon."

"It's a fantastic venue for stadium racing." Remarks reigning Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson who has sailed on these waters many times. "The wind is unpredictable and there is current in the river so tactics are primed for match racing."

The Championship level event will run August 1-6th with finals on Sunday afternoon to crown the champion of Match Cup Russia. A last chance to qualify for the Championship level event will be available through St Petersburg Match Cup which will take place just west of the city in front of the glorious St Petersburg Yacht Club 28-30th July.

For more information visit wmrt.com