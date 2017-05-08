Next two spots on the ilovesailing calendar secured

by Emma Slater today at 1:10 pm

Tony Ketley from Marlow, Bucks and Will Heritage from Cowes, Isle of Wight have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar.

Picked from amongst 40 fantastic entries submitted in April, Tony and Will's images caught the eye of the judges who loved the contrast between the two photos and how they demonstrated the diversity sailing has to offer. As well as clinching them a spot on the calendar, Tony and Will also claim a host of other prizes including:

Two tickets to the PSP Southampton Boat Show for the official prize giving

Canvas print of their winning entry

A copy of the final printed calendar

A selection of RYA goodies

And of course the much loved ilovesailing rubber duck – which this year is purple!

Commenting on his winning photo entitled, 'Sailing Small Waters' a title borrowed from a book by Clifton Reynolds, Tony said: " What a nice surprise, thank you very much.

"I have a Merlin myself, but never won anything in it, I'm really chuffed. I took the photo at the Merlins' 70th Anniversary event held at Upper Thames Sailing Club."

Will, whose entry is entitled 'Windward mark approach – Nacra 15', commented: "Its fantastic news that the picture has been selected for the 2018 calendar. The photo was taken at this year's RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling Island by Iain Philpott. It shows the Nacra 15 on its final approach to the windward mark on a very breezy day - champagne sailing!"

From dinghy cruising to yacht racing, family days out to regattas, whatever kind of sailing you love, share your favourite sailing photos and you could win a place on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar.

Two winners will be picked each month between March and July to represent a different month on the 2018 calendar, with the final two spots being selected in August from all the other entries made between March and July.

All you have to do to take part is post your favourite sailing photo(s) on to the ilovesailing Facebook page www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing or email your entry to , it's that easy. Winners will be notified via Facebook and/or email.

The 2018 calendars will go on sale at the 2017 Southampton Boat Show in September, with the first 50 people to purchase a copy also receiving a FREE 2017 ilovesailing rubber duck. Alternatively the calendars will also be available to purchase via the RYA web shop, www.rya.org.uk/shop from 15 September.

As well as the calendar competition the ilovesailing page will continue to run its ever popular weekly caption competition, giving you a chance to share your funny, clever and witty captions in a bid to win an ilovesailing duck.

Come along to the page at www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing and get involved.

