Fireball Ulster Championship at Ballyholme Yacht Club

Fireball Ulsters (l-r) Niall McGrotty (2nd Helm), Neil Cramer (2nd Crew), Noel Butler (1st helm), Stephen Oram (1st Crew) outside Ballyholme Yacht Club © Frank Miller Fireball Ulsters (l-r) Niall McGrotty (2nd Helm), Neil Cramer (2nd Crew), Noel Butler (1st helm), Stephen Oram (1st Crew) outside Ballyholme Yacht Club © Frank Miller

by Cormac Bradley today at 11:52 am

A small group of Fireballs, combined with a slightly larger group of 420s enjoyed a light weather start to the regatta season under the burgee of Ballyholme Yacht Club, on Belfast Lough's southern shore for the Ulster Championships this past weekend.

Ballyholme has always been a popular destination for the Fireballs with a combination of an excellent Race Officer in Robin Gray and traditional northern hospitality the mainstays of that attraction. While our smaller numbers changed the requirement for on-site hospitality, Robin Gray was as excellent as ever, getting six races in in challenging circumstances, particularly on the Saturday. Sunday was easier in terms of the wind direction but for the competitors, the challenge of going the right way and avoiding the wind lulls on the course was just as demanding.

Noel Butler and Stephen Oram (National Yacht Club, 15061) dominated the winners' enclosure by taking five race wins. In the sixth race they swapped roles on the boat, with Stephen taking over as helm. That led to an opening of the door to another winner, Niall McGrotty and Neil Cramer (Skerries Sailing Club, 14938) which was enough to secure second overall ahead of Michael Ennis & Marie Barry (National Yacht Club, 14854). However, while Butler & Oram won all the races, they didn't have things completely their own way even in those races.

In the first race of the Saturday, Frank Miller & Cormac Bradley (Dun Laoghaire Motor Yacht Club, 14713) led around the first weather mark and Michael & Marie pushed them all the way in the fifth race before a tight cover had to be applied on the last leg of the course from Mark 4 of the trapezoid to the finish to make sure Michael & Marie didn't sneak out from underneath them. Niall & Neil also pushed the eventual winners and the "pink ladies", Louise McKenna and Hermine O'Keeffe (Royal St George Yacht Club, 14691) while not quite pushing the overall winners were also close enough to benefit from any mistakes the leaders made.

Saturday started overcast and cool but cleared and warmed as the day progressed, to the extent that we came ashore after three races to blue skies and glorious sunshine. Saturday's wind was better than Sunday with some trapezing being possible. The consequence was that the racing was reasonably tightly bunched. Dinner was eaten al fresco at a nearby by pub/restaurant. Our weather was made all the more intriguing by hearing that DBSC's racing in Dun Laoghaire had been cancelled due to strong wind.

On Sunday we woke to clear blue skies and a much more fickle breeze but Race Officer Robin Gray made an early declaration of his intent by not appearing at the club but rather, going afloat on the committee boat directly from Bangor marina. While some of the other light crews may have had some trapezing on Sunday, this correspondent only hooked up very rarely during the day's proceedings.

As the biggest combination on the water, Miller & Bradley were off the pace in the lighter first two races and it was only in the last race when there was a bit more wind that they were able to stay with their opposition. Trapezoid courses were the order of the weekend in order to accommodate the two fleets and the preference of the 420s for this course configuration.

Overall Results: (top three)

Pos Helm & Crew Club Sail No R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 Noel Butler & Stephen Oram NYC 15061 1 1 1 1 1 5 5 2 Niall McGrotty & Neil Cramer SSC 14938 2 5 2 3 3 1 11 3 Michael Ennis & Marie Barry NYC 14854 4 3 4 2 2 3 14