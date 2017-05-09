The Ultimate Try-A-Watersport Holiday

Dear Friends, Wildwind holidays in Vassiliki, on the beautiful Greek island of Lefkas, has long been known as one of the world’s prime sailing holiday destinations. Now with its Wildwind Adventures programme, already a great success in Mauritius in the winter months, guests can book a programme of a wider range of watersport activities at the base in Vassiliki – offering a different ‘adventure’ every day including: Now, our?Wildwind Adventures?holidays give you a chance to experience a wide range of different watersports with the choice of a different activity every day. And if you've kids, what better opportunity for them to try out such a wide range of professionally organised activities on their holidays? And, if you are free to join us on the weeks of 18th June or 2nd July we can offer you a great £100 off our normal brochure price. So why settle for a normal holiday when there are so many adventures to be had? Sailing Step out of your room, onto the beach and pick a boat from our amazing fleet of dinghies and catamarans, it’s that easy. At least two full days of sailing at Europe’s premier sailing centre are included in your adventure, more if you have energy to spare! Stand-up paddle-boarding The next big thing for fitness and fun, get to grips with the fastest growing sport in the UK. Best enjoyed bright and early when the bay is as flat as a mill pond. Accompanied by expert instructors, paddle-boarding is not only fun, but it is also a great way to get boat fit while you enjoy an entirely different experience on the water. Scuba Diving An underwater adventure into a whole new world of wonder. If you’ve never been diving before or tried it and would like another go then the Discover Scuba course is perfect for you. You will spend one morning in the pool for a practice and theory session and then in the afternoon you will be taken out on a dive. If you already hold your PADI qualification then you can skip the theory and go out on a dive. Windsurfing Right next door and raring to go at Club Vass – for beginner windsurfers it’s best to go in the morning when the wind is perfect for learning. If you can already windsurf it’s best in the afternoon when the wind is at its strongest. Sea Kayaking In the calm of the morning breeze take a sea trip along the coastline and back. It’s a great way to see life at sea level. Amazing Sea Safari Climb aboard a Zodiac rib and discover Lefkas on an inspiring sea safari stopping at numerous beaches for swimming, snorkelling and relaxing on the way before taking lunch in Syvota, one of the Ionian’s most beautiful natural harbours. Mountain Biking Gentle rides or challenging climbs, go off the beaten track! Bikes are available to take out when you wish once booked in resort and they’re included in your package! For more information about Wildwind Adventures please contact our friendly UK sales office and speak to John, Ann, Debbie or Tina on 0 1920 444 091 as soon as you are able to reserve yours. More details and information can be found on the new Wildwind Adventures Lefkas website – greece.wildwind-adventures.co.uk Also available at no extra cost! Special offers For those wanting to try out Wildwind Adventures, we have a special offer. Book a Wildwind Adventures holiday in Vassiliki in the weeks of?June 18, July 2 or 9, and get?£100 off per person. The offer is valid for limited time only and only for guests traveling from the UK using our contracted London Gatwick flights.