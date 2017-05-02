Please select your home edition
Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 3

by Tony Taylor, Principal Race Officer today at 12:17 pm 2 May 2017

With a very light wind and a forecast for it to drop further together with a strong ebb tide it was decided to abandon racing for the dayboat classes.

31 boats in the three handicap classes turned out and a light westerly breeze filled in for an hour. With a fading breeze the decision was taken to shorten all classes at Prince Consort which resulted in all boats getting a finish time. The last boat crossed the line at 2020hrs

Overall Results:

PosBoat Name
Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap
1stParty
2ndMinx 3
3rdChallenger
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
1stUKSA J80 001
2ndStar born 4
3rdOctavia
Class 3 – Sonars
1stClass Cancelled
2ndClass Cancelled
3rdClass Cancelled
Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap
1stJiminy Cricket
2ndBrassed Off
3rdGwen Glas
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
1stClass Cancelled
2ndClass Cancelled
3rdClass Cancelled
Class 6 – X One Design
1stClass Cancelled
2ndClass Cancelled
3rdClass Cancelled
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
Hamble River Bottle Pursuit
Relief from the cut and thrust of fleet racing With the Early Bird Series finished and the A Series not planned for another week, the Bottle Pursuit gives some relief from the cut and thrust of fleet racing when everyone starts together. Posted on 5 May
Henri Lloyd announces new partnership
Sponsoring Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand, Henri Lloyd, are delighted to announce their partnership with the Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week. Posted on 4 May
Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 2
Surging spring ebb tide for the 18-strong fleet A light to moderate southerly breeze and a surging spring ebb tide greeted the 18 strong XOD fleet. The windward mark was Black Rock buoy off Yarmouth, where Venus, helmed by Nik Froud turned in the lead. Posted on 3 May
Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 5
Conditions were more biblical than political The current "interesting" political scene has coincided with a number of the current Early Bird Wednesdays this year. Posted on 30 Apr
Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 1
First bullet to Team Paton The 2017 season got under way for the Lymington XOD fleet on Saturday 22nd April. With a light and variable northerly breeze and some huge wind shifts, it proved to be a tricky race for both the competitors and the Race Committee. Posted on 29 Apr
Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 2
A cold wind for the large fleet of 48 yachts A large fleet of 48 yachts and their crews in 6 classes braved a cold Northerly wind to enjoy exciting and competitive racing starting from the Island Sailing Club in Cowes. Posted on 26 Apr
Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 4
Election news drives numbers to unprecedented levels The news that Parliament had voted overwhelmingly for a General Election on June 8th, drove unprecedented numbers of yachts to the Early Bird 4 start line on Wednesday evening. Posted on 21 Apr
Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 1
41 boats turn out including the Commodores new yacht 41 boats turned out for the Island Sailing Club's first race in the 2017 Evening Race Series. The Commodore was in his new Spanish boat Alexa together with six other new boats. Posted on 21 Apr
Flying Fifteens at beautiful Bewl
For the Hoad's Korker Open At Bewl Water in Kent the Flying Fifteen fleet is back up to strength with 25 boats sailing under the banner of the Bewl Sailing Association (BSA), with racing taking place on Sundays throughout the year. Posted on 12 Apr
The Round the Island Race
It's what memories are made of... The Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay delivers everything you expect from a top quality sporting event. Posted on 6 Apr

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May
Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May
Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May
Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May
Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May
Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May
Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May
Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May
Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May
Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
