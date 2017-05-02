Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 3

by Tony Taylor, Principal Race Officer today at 12:17 pm

With a very light wind and a forecast for it to drop further together with a strong ebb tide it was decided to abandon racing for the dayboat classes.

31 boats in the three handicap classes turned out and a light westerly breeze filled in for an hour. With a fading breeze the decision was taken to shorten all classes at Prince Consort which resulted in all boats getting a finish time. The last boat crossed the line at 2020hrs

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap 1st Party 2nd Minx 3 3rd Challenger Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st UKSA J80 001 2nd Star born 4 3rd Octavia Class 3 – Sonars 1st Class Cancelled 2nd Class Cancelled 3rd Class Cancelled Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap 1st Jiminy Cricket 2nd Brassed Off 3rd Gwen Glas Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Class Cancelled 2nd Class Cancelled 3rd Class Cancelled Class 6 – X One Design 1st Class Cancelled 2nd Class Cancelled 3rd Class Cancelled