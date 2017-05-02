Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 3
by Tony Taylor, Principal Race Officer today at 12:17 pm
2 May 2017
With a very light wind and a forecast for it to drop further together with a strong ebb tide it was decided to abandon racing for the dayboat classes.
31 boats in the three handicap classes turned out and a light westerly breeze filled in for an hour. With a fading breeze the decision was taken to shorten all classes at Prince Consort which resulted in all boats getting a finish time. The last boat crossed the line at 2020hrs
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat Name
|Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap
|1st
|Party
|2nd
|Minx 3
|3rd
|Challenger
|Class 2 – Medium Handicap
|1st
|UKSA J80 001
|2nd
|Star born 4
|3rd
|Octavia
|Class 3 – Sonars
|1st
|Class Cancelled
|2nd
|Class Cancelled
|3rd
|Class Cancelled
|Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap
|1st
|Jiminy Cricket
|2nd
|Brassed Off
|3rd
|Gwen Glas
|Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
|1st
|Class Cancelled
|2nd
|Class Cancelled
|3rd
|Class Cancelled
|Class 6 – X One Design
|1st
|Class Cancelled
|2nd
|Class Cancelled
|3rd
|Class Cancelled
