Wessex Laser Grand Prix at Whitefriars Sailing Club

(l-r) Neil Crosby (3rd Combined Fleet), John Ling (1st Combined Fleet), Ed Higson (2nd Combined Fleet), Fiona Chamberlain (Ladies), Jeremy Higson (Grand Master), Rupert Whelan (1st Radial), Rick Plummer (Great Grand Master), Will Hopes (2nd Radial), Jacob © Tim Hopes (l-r) Neil Crosby (3rd Combined Fleet), John Ling (1st Combined Fleet), Ed Higson (2nd Combined Fleet), Fiona Chamberlain (Ladies), Jeremy Higson (Grand Master), Rupert Whelan (1st Radial), Rick Plummer (Great Grand Master), Will Hopes (2nd Radial), Jacob © Tim Hopes

by Tim Hopes today at 11:12 am

On 22nd April the second event in the Wessex Laser Grand Prix circuit was held at Whitefriars Sailing Club near Cirencester for the first time.

With blue skies, 22 competitors took to the water for three races with light and variable winds creating challenges for the race officer Steve Ashford and his team. With the wind coming and going throughout the day, race results were unpredictable with various sections of the fleet being becalmed at different times within each race. This however provided some tight racing, especially amongst the standard rigs with some challenging mark roundings.

The top of the combined fleet was dominated by the visitors from Bartley SC with John Ling and Ed Higson taking 1st and 2nd respectively with local helm Neil Crosby from Bowmoor SC taking third. The Radial sailors were led home by helms from the host club with Rupert Whelan narrowly beating Will Hopes overall on countback and Jacob Miller from Avon SC taking third.

All agreed that it was great event with requests to return in 2018.